Mountain Xpress
Best Medicine with Morgan Bost: Comedians contemplate what the holiday spirit means to Asheville
We’ve reached the end of a long and harrowing year, dear readers. Seems just yesterday we were scrubbing groceries and hoarding toilet paper in preparation for two weeks of stay-at-home. Now here we are, entering (*checks notes*) our THIRD! pandemic holiday season. While many have adopted the “new normal,”...
Mountain Xpress
Beer Scout: Karis Roberts named new Asheville Brewers Alliance executive director
Over the last year, less news has issued from the Asheville Brewers Alliance than usual. But the decrease in public communication doesn’t mean that the support group for Western North Carolina’s craft brewing industry has been idle. On Dec. 7, at the ABA’s annual holiday party, Karis Roberts...
Mountain Xpress
Q&A: Sacred Fire Asheville fire keeper Patrick Hanaway
By day, Patrick Hanaway and his wife, Lisa Lichtig, are physicians at their integrative and functional medicine practice, Family to Family, in Weaverville. By night, the couple are stewards of a different type of healing practice: They are fire keepers with Sacred Fire Asheville, the local chapter of an international nonprofit.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple
Code Purple in effect for Friday, 12/16/22. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville. and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter. to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees. (including windchill). During...
Mountain Xpress
Q&A: Justin Shytle on harm reduction, naloxone and recovery
Justin Shytle moved to Asheville when he was 7 years old and remembers a childhood attending Bele Chere and skating around the former Vance Monument. But at 14, their childhood came to an abrupt end when they discovered their father dead from an overdose. The experience “opened the door for my IV drug use and mental health issues,” says Shytle, who uses they/them pronouns. They had previously experimented with smoking marijuana, drinking, taking pills and hallucinogens. But “after my dad’s death, I went right to shooting pain pills and heroin,” they explain.
Mountain Xpress
Green in brief: Asheville protects land at Mills River water plant
The bulk of Asheville’s water comes from the North Fork watershed, an undeveloped 22,000-acre forest in Black Mountain. But about 15% comes from another plant on the Mills River in Henderson County, a source that the city’s website describes as “less pristine.”. That water is about to...
Mountain Xpress
NOTICE: Asheville City School Board interviews – Jan. 10
NOTICE: The City Council will hold in-person interviews with 4 candidates (listed below) on Tuesday, January 10 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Council Chamber, located on the 2nd floor of City Hall. The Interviews will be live streamed to the City YouTube Channel. The comments section is...
Mountain Xpress
Asheville City Schools graduation rate above state average
Asheville City Schools is proud to announce that our district graduation rate for the 2021-2022 school year is 93.5%!. Asheville High School’s graduation rate was 92.1% and the School of Inquiry and Life Sciences at Asheville’s rate was 98.7%, both above the state average of 86%. “This is...
Mountain Xpress
From Asheville Watchdog: Wanda Greene, back home in Buncombe, talks about her prison odyssey
Back home in Buncombe County after spending 27 months in either federal or county lockups, former County Manager Wanda Greene says the experience was life-changing, and she was also deeply touched by the kindness of her fellow inmates. In a 90-minute exclusive interview with Asheville Watchdog, Greene spoke extensively about...
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Boards and Commissions vacancy
Attached please find an updated flyer for current openings on the City of Asheville Boards & Commissions. It includes two NEW openings (noted as new) with a deadline of January 9 at 5 p.m. In addition, the Housing Authority seat also has a deadline of January 9, while all others previously posted have a deadline of Dec. 19, so it’s not too late!
Mountain Xpress
Next Formal City Council Meeting – January 10
The next formal meeting of the Asheville City Council will be held on Tuesday, January 10, beginning at 5:00 p.m. PRIOR to the formal meeting on January 10, City Council will be holding pre-arranged interviews for the Asheville City Schools Board of Education beginning at tentatively 2:00 p.m. in the Council Chamber, located on the 2nd Floor of City Hall. The Interviews will be live streamed to the City YouTube Channel.
Mountain Xpress
Downtown affordable parking program: Application window now open
Do you work in downtown Asheville? If so, Buncombe County’s new affordable parking program could save you hundreds of your hard-earned dollars. The program will offer 150 spots at the Coxe Ave. parking deck (located at 11 Sears Alley) for $40 per month. This new initiative, focused on service industry and retail workers, is now taking applications for people who meet some basic eligibility requirements.
Mountain Xpress
Roney, left off oversight committee, questions APD spending
Asheville City Council’s consent agenda typically consists of noncontroversial business that is approved with little discussion. That wasn’t the case Dec. 13. At the request of Council member Kim Roney, six consent agenda items pertaining to the Asheville Police Department were singled out for discussion and separate votes. Over an hour of deliberation and public comment followed, with 23 residents speaking during the normally swift portion of the meeting.
Mountain Xpress
County Holiday Schedule
Buncombe County administrative offices will be closed Dec. 23-27 for the Christmas holiday and Monday, Jan. 2 for New Year’s Day. Please see below for additional information on programs and services. Buncombe County Courthouse. Buncombe County courts observe the North Carolina Judicial Branch holiday schedule and will be closed...
