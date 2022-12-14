Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Burger Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Etta Smith Claims a Psychic Vision Showed Her the Location of a Murder Victim's BodyNikBurbank, CA
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS and VIDEO: First Look at H.E.R. as Belle in Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Special
In case you missed it, ABC will be airing a special new version of Beauty and the Beast!. Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration will air on ABC on December 15th, 2022, starring H.E.R. as Belle and Josh Groban as the Beast, and it will be a unique combo of animation and live-action recorded in front of a live audience. If you’re feeling impatient about waiting until the 15th, we have a first look at the show and the characters in costume!
'National Treasure: Edge of History' Is a Pan-American Adventure — Where Was It Filmed?
Get in everyone — Disney Plus is taking us on a journey to steal the Declaration of Independence! OK, well not exactly. But they are continuing the Nicholas Cage-helmed franchise National Treasure on the small screen, with the upcoming series National Treasure: Edge of History. The series follows Jess...
digitalspy.com
Glee documentary promises to unpack the scandals behind hit musical series
A new Discovery+ documentary will unveil the behind-the-scenes scandals and tragedies of feel-good musical show Glee. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, the series ran for six seasons between 2009 and 2015. Glee catapulted its young cast into TV stardom as well as providing many iconic musical numbers and one-liners, but its legacy has been somewhat marred by rumoured feuds.
What Time Will ‘Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again’ Be on Disney+? How to Watch ‘Night at the Museum 4’
Believe it or not, there is a fourth Night at the Museum movie coming out this weekend. Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again is releasing on Disney+ this weekend, and it’s a new animated film that continues the saga Ben Stiller first made famous in 2006. If you’re a millennial, you likely grew up quoting Stiller’s lines in Night at the Museum, a live-action adventure film about a museum night guard who discovers the exhibits at the American Museum of Natural History come to life after dark. Personally, I still picture Robin Williams on a horse whenever anyone mentions Teddy Roosevelt....
Doctor Who's Showrunner Announced A Huge Change For Disney+, And I'm Pumped
Doctor Who is going through a lot of changes, and one of them I'm very excited about.
Watch these 5 Netflix movies before they leave in December 2022
Each month, Netflix loses a bunch of shows and movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving Netflix
wegotthiscovered.com
A lifeless remake that sucked every ounce of joy from a classic soars on streaming
Remakes are a part and parcel of the industry, and they have been for a long time, but some titles simply don’t need to be reimagined as mega budget Hollywood blockbusters, and the evidence would certainly point in the direction of Tim Burton’s Dumbo being one of them.
The ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Refuses To Be Caged In Season 3 Trailer
Godfather Of Harlem has released the official trailer for the highly-anticipated third season. Based on a true story, Forest Whitaker stars as infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson who works to regain control of his 1960’s neighborhood that he found in shambles after he returned from an 11-year prison bid. The acclaimed drama is set to return on Jan. 15, 2023, on the newly branded MGM+, formerly known as Epix.More from VIBE.com5 Things We Learned After Watching The ‘BMF’ Season 2 TrailerKeke Palmer Shares "Life-Changing" Sex Advice From Whoopi GoldbergWhoopi Goldberg, Cedric The Entertainer To Star In Mario Van Peebles Western, 'Outlaws' Godfather...
EW.com
The Voice finale recap: A new winner is crowned
Last night, finalists Morgan Myles, bodie, Omar Jose Cardona, Bryce Leatherwood, and Brayden Lape gave their closing arguments as to why they deserve to take the The Voice title. Those arguments in the form of song were … well, a mixed bag. One of the big questions heading into the final results show of the season is if Team Blake's three remaining artists are going to split the vote to make way for a Team Camila or Team Legend win or will tonight give us Blake Shelton's ninth win as coach? Only time will tell and you can be sure The Voice is going to take its sweet time before revealing the new winner. In the meantime, we're being treated to a ton of musical performances, including duets with each of the Top Five artists and their respective coach.
EW.com
Riverdale goes back to the '50s in first-look photos of the final season
In season 5, when Riverdale implemented a seven-year time jump, there was talk of tearing down the series' high school sets. "It didn't feel right," showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tells EW. Cut to season 7, and suddenly, those sets are back in play in a major way. In the season 6...
EW.com
Netflix's Blockbuster series canceled after 1 season
It's time to hit rewind one last time. Blockbuster, Netflix's comedy about the last Blockbuster store, has been canceled at the streamer after one season, EW has confirmed. The series, which starred Randall Park as store manager Timmy and Melissa Fumero as his friend and employee Eliza, never managed to crack Netflix's weekly Top 10 in the United States.
Heretic Acquires Sundance Title ‘Fantastic Machine,’ Debuts Teaser (EXCLUSIVE)
Athens-based Heretic has acquired world sales rights to “And the King Said, What a Fantastic Machine,” which will world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in the World Cinema Documentary section, and has debuted its first-look teaser (below). The film is the debut feature from directors Axel Danielson and Maximilien Van Aertryck, whose 2016 short “Ten Meter Tower” was in competition at Berlin Film Festival and Sundance, and was a nominee for the News and Documentary Emmy Awards. “Fantastic Machine” is produced by Danielson and Van Aertryck, and is exec produced by Plattform Produktion’s Erik Hemmendorff and Ruben Östlund, the producer and...
Eagle
REVIEW: ‘The Fabelmans’ is a coming-of-age masterpiece about the magic of movie making
Steven Spielberg tells his remarkable origin story in the wonderfully wholesome and semi-autobiographical new movie “The Fabelmans.” The joyous film celebrates the art of filmmaking juxtaposed with the unique awkwardness of American adolescence. Gabriel LaBelle gives a star-making performance as Sammy Fabelman, the stand-in for Spielberg himself. Michelle...
‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Season 2 Trailer Sets the Stage for Battle With the Empire: ‘Peace Was Never an Option’ (Video)
Disney+ has released a new trailer for the upcoming second season of Lucasfilm Animation series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” which will premiere with its first two episodes on Jan. 4. The remaining episodes will be released every Wednesday through March 29. The season will follow the Bad...
'Aftersun,' 'Banshees' lead AP's best films of 2022
The Associated Press’ Film Writers Jake Coyle and Lindsey Bahr's picks for the best movies of 2022:JAKE COYLE:1. “Aftersun”: Rarely does such a delicately crafted tale pack such a wallop. Charlotte Wells’ breathtaking feature debut, starring newcomer Frankie Corio and Paul Mescal as an 11-year-old girl and her father on vacation in Turkey, is such a keenly observed accumulation of detail and feeling that you hardly notice the undertow of heartache that will, in the end, absolutely floor you.2. “Belle”: Though it was a hit in Japan, it was easy to miss Mamoru Hosoda’s glorious anime back in January, when...
EW.com
Survivor 44: Jeff Probst shares intel on NEXT season of the show
One season of Survivor ends… and another one begins. Well, not technically. We still have to wait until March 1, 2023, for the premiere of Survivor 44, but we got our first look at the future installment of the franchise at the conclusion of the three-hour Survivor 43 finale. After revealing the winner of Survivor 43 and then presiding over an on-location after-show, host Jeff Probst introduced a teaser video about what is to come next. And you can watch that video above.
Kim Simmods Dies: Savoy Brown Founder, Influential UK Blues Musician Was 75
Kim Simmonds, leader of the last post-Beatles wave of British blues bands with Savoy Brown, has died at the age of 75, the band announced. Simmonds died Tuesday, the band announced on Facebook on Thursday. The group had been together for more than 55 years. Simmonds had been battling stage 4 signet cell colon cancer, a very rare form that accounts for no more than 1% of cases. Savoy Brown was in the late ’60s British Invasion blues rock surge. Mixing originals with American blues standards, the band was a rotating cast of musicians, with Simmonds at its core. Simmonds, originally from Wales,...
EW.com
House of the Dragon star wants Aegon to be unpredictable: 'Season 2 will be a lot more meaty'
The official Game of Thrones Convention in Los Angeles this past weekend featured a meeting of kings — and two right foul gits at that: Joffrey Baratheon and Aegon II Targaryen, played by actors Jack Gleeson and Tom Glynn-Carney. Isaac Hempstead Wright, the man behind Bran Stark, another king...
Collider
'Nope's For Your Consideration Trailer Unpacks the Film's Sci-Fi Dramatics
Universal Pictures has just released a For Your Consideration trailer for Jordan Peele's sci-fi epic, Nope. Nope hit theaters back in July, and was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $171 million against a budget of $68 million, and has been submitted for several categories at the 2023 Academy Awards. The film stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as a brother and sister Hollywood horse training team who set out to record footage of what they perceive to be a UFO.
PopSugar
The Deeper Meaning Behind Jenna Ortega's Costumes on Netflix's "Wednesday"
I am a diehard fan of the Addams family and daughter Wednesday in particular. In fact, most of my wardrobe is inspired by the black-clad, macabre, braided-pigtail character. And while there have been many actors to stand in Wednesday's shoes over the decades, Christina Ricci's 1991 portrayal is, arguably, the most iconic to this current generation. Now, Ricci passes the baton to Jenna Ortega, who's done a fabulous job of updating the character of Wednesday for Netflix on the namesake television show that just debuted on the streaming service.
Comments / 0