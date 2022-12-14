You can find an updated list of school closings and delays here. New England’s first winter storm of the season has arrived. The forecast remains largely unchanged. The system starts out warm across southern New England as heavy rain pours in throughout Friday. Between Cape Ann and Cape Cod, wind advisories have been issued for strong gusts beyond 45 mph throughout the day. And some schools have already decided to close for the day.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO