Related
NECN
Opioid Deaths Down Overall in Mass., But New Data Shows Fentanyl Responsible for 94%
Health officials have released new data on opioid overdose deaths in Massachusetts. While the total number of deaths is down slightly from last year, the reports indicates fentanyl is responsible for 94% of opioid overdose deaths in the Bay State. Opioid-related overdose deaths in Massachusetts decreased in the first nine...
NECN
‘The Battle for Justina Pelletier': Docuseries Looks at Legal Saga Over Health Care
Justina Pelletier's legal case may have ended in 2020, when she and her family lost a civil suit against Boston Children's Hospital, but the fight for the Connecticut woman, now 23 years old, to stay healthy continues. "My understanding now is that she's recovering well," said John Martin, Pelletier's attorney....
NECN
14 Mass. Law Enforcement Officers Face Suspension Amid POST Commission Reforms
Fourteen law enforcement members are facing suspension as part of the state’s police reform process, state officials revealed at a meeting Tuesday. The Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, known as POST, is in the process of going through the training and backgrounds of thousands of officers across the state to determine if they’ll continue to wear the badge. A new database makes the names of recertified officers available to the public.
NECN
Will NH Gov. Chris Sununu Run For President?
Word that Chris Sununu will be the subject of an hour-long CNN special Friday night has stirred up the buzz on whether or not the New Hampshire governor is plotting a bid for President. CNN is just the latest in a number of high-profile interviews Sununu has done recently. MacKenzie...
NECN
Gov. Charlie Baker to Be Next President of NCAA
Outgoing Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will take over as president of the National Collegiate Athletic Association in March, the national college sports organization announced Thursday. NBC10 Boston has reached out to Baker's office for comment.
NECN
Vt. Constitution Formally Amended to Include Reproductive Liberty And Anti-Slavery Values
State leaders formally completed a multi-year process to amend the Vermont Constitution Tuesday, enrolling a pair of measures into the historic document that were approved by voters in November. “We are here to make sure Vermont values are included in our founding document,” said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, who joined...
NECN
Mass. Reports 8,391 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 8,391 new COVID-19 cases and 81 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,950,694 cases and 21,053 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Massachusetts' COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive...
NECN
Child Has Died of Influenza in Connecticut
A child from New Haven County has died from the flu, according to the state Department of Public Health. The child is under 10 years old, according to state officials, and this is the first pediatric influenza death of the season in the state. The child was between a newborn...
NECN
COVID-19 Wastewater Surveillance Program Launches in New Hampshire
New Hampshire's Department of Health has announced the implementation of a wastewater surveillance program to monitor COVID-19 levels in New Hampshire communities. Viral fragments in samples are collected from wastewater treatment facilities can help determine if the levels of COVID-19 are going up, down, or staying the same. “Wastewater surveillance...
NECN
10 Years Later: Sandy Hook Parent Reflects On How She Turned Her Grief Into Action
Ten years ago 20 first graders and six educators were gunned down inside Sandy Hook Elementary School. One of the victims was Dylan Hockley. “He was just a very special boy, and he is forever 6,” said Nicole Hockley.” “So we'll never know what he could have been. But. When I think of him, I just it makes me incredibly happy.”
NECN
Friday's Winter Storm: Snowfall Totals So Far, Latest Damage Reports
Reports have started coming in tallying snowfall amounts in areas of New England that have seen accumulation Friday morning. Some areas in Massachusetts have seen as much as 9 inches fall already. Others have seen damage resulting from the winter storms, such as trees and utility lines coming down. Here...
NECN
Massachusetts Power Outages: Winter Storm Leaves Thousands Without Electricity
Thousands of Massachusetts residents are without power on Friday as a winter storm continues to blast the region. As of 12 p.m., about 2,500 customers were without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. The majority of the outages are in western Massachusetts, though the Worcester area and some parts of Greater Boston and the Cape are also experiencing issues.
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Blasts New England, 18 Inches of Snow for Some
You can find an updated list of school closings and delays here. New England’s first winter storm of the season has arrived. The forecast remains largely unchanged. The system starts out warm across southern New England as heavy rain pours in throughout Friday. Between Cape Ann and Cape Cod, wind advisories have been issued for strong gusts beyond 45 mph throughout the day. And some schools have already decided to close for the day.
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Snow, Rain to Create Messy Evening Commute, Persist Overnight
As Friday’s storm center intensifies and moves up the Eastern Seaboard en route to a passage over southeastern Massachusetts overnight Friday night, a conveyer belt of moisture continues to feed off the Atlantic. Encountering air that was marginally cold for snow, an easterly wind gusting to over 50 mph...
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Slippery Roads, Power Outages Possible as Storm Continues
Today’s storm continues to intensify, bringing areas of rain, wet snow and gusty wind depending on your location. The rain/snow line has set up essentially from around Rochester, New Hampshire, southwest to Gardner, Mass. and Northampton to the southwest corner of the Commonwealth. Snow totals and rain expectations. Near...
NECN
Bitter Cold Wednesday Ahead of Incoming Snow, Rain and Wind
Bitter winds from the north have blown into town. This batch of very cold air was transported down from Maine and New Brunswick by none other than the Sunday storm that dropped 1 to 4 inches across the area. Yes, it’s back for a cameo, but we’ll still manage to...
NECN
Updated Timing, Snowfall Totals for This Week's Winter Storm
A cold front moved through overnight, with some snow showers before dawn. This set us up for some slick roads and a light sugar-coating of snow even to Cape Cod. The wind and cold temps continue to dominate the day even with sunshine. Highs only reach the 20s to 30s, with “feels like” temps in the teens and 20s Wednesday afternoon thanks to the gusty northwest wind.
NECN
Overnight Snow Squalls Hit Boston Area
If you're in Greater Boston, you may be waking up to a light dusting of snow on your car and driveway. Overnight snow squalls turned the city and its surrounding area into a winter wonderland for a brief period. The squalls hit Boston around 2 a.m. Wednesday, before progressing to...
