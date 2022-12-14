ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:18 p.m. EST

At Hanukkah event, Biden condemns 'venom' of antisemitism. WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expressing alarm about growing antisemitism in the United States and around the globe and vowing to fight back against the scourge. Speaking to guests gathered for a Hanukkah reception Monday at the White House, Biden said “silence is complicity” and added that it’s imperative that hate, violence and antisemitism are condemned by the nation. Biden noted that Hanukkah comes “in the midst of rising and emboldened antisemitism at home” in the U.S. Biden told guests the "venom is becoming too normal.” The Anti-Defamation League tracked 2,717 antisemitic instances of assault, harassment and vandalism last year, a 34% increase over the previous year.
US and Iran clash over Russia using Iran drones in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its allies clashed with Iran and its ally Russia over Western claims that Tehran is supplying Moscow with drones that have been attacking Ukraine — and the U.S. accused the U.N. secretary-general of “yielding to Russian threats” and failing to launch an investigation.
UN chief strongly hopes war in Ukraine will end in 2023

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief expressed strong hopes Monday that the Ukraine war will end in 2023 and on other global hotspots condemned the Iranian government’s crackdown on demonstrators, urged all countries to fight terrorist threats from the extreme right and called on the international community to tell Israel’s new right-wing government that “there is no alternative to the two-state solution.”

