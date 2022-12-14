Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:18 p.m. EST
At Hanukkah event, Biden condemns 'venom' of antisemitism. WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expressing alarm about growing antisemitism in the United States and around the globe and vowing to fight back against the scourge. Speaking to guests gathered for a Hanukkah reception Monday at the White House, Biden said “silence is complicity” and added that it’s imperative that hate, violence and antisemitism are condemned by the nation. Biden noted that Hanukkah comes “in the midst of rising and emboldened antisemitism at home” in the U.S. Biden told guests the "venom is becoming too normal.” The Anti-Defamation League tracked 2,717 antisemitic instances of assault, harassment and vandalism last year, a 34% increase over the previous year.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Are Losing Value
There have been over 23,000 sales of Donald Trump's digital trading cards since his announcement, according to the OpenSea marketplace.
Donald Trump Criminal Referral Causes Republican Meltdown
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted that the January 6 committee wants to "stop" Trump because they "can't beat him."
US and Iran clash over Russia using Iran drones in Ukraine
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its allies clashed with Iran and its ally Russia over Western claims that Tehran is supplying Moscow with drones that have been attacking Ukraine — and the U.S. accused the U.N. secretary-general of “yielding to Russian threats” and failing to launch an investigation.
UN chief strongly hopes war in Ukraine will end in 2023
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief expressed strong hopes Monday that the Ukraine war will end in 2023 and on other global hotspots condemned the Iranian government’s crackdown on demonstrators, urged all countries to fight terrorist threats from the extreme right and called on the international community to tell Israel’s new right-wing government that “there is no alternative to the two-state solution.”
