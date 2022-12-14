ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cars 108

Free Christmas Day Buffet At Woodchips BBQ In Lapeer

Once again the fine folks at Woodchips BBQ in downtown Lapeer are going above and beyond to help those in need this holiday season. Owner Patrick Hingst and his awesome staff will be providing a free Christmas day buffet for anyone in need - no questions asked. This is the...
LAPEER, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan movie theaters struggle 🍿

Good morning! It's finally Friday. Perhaps you have some fun holiday events on the calendar for this weekend. Movie theaters across metro Detroit are hoping your plans include a trip to the silver screen (extra popcorn butter, please). 🍿 Theaters have been under increasing financial pressure since the pandemic sped up our usage...
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Workday 108 Trivia for the Week of December 12, 2022

According to a survey, 68% of people say they share secrets with this unlikely person. Name the person. Hairstylist. Congratulations to today's winner, Sue Oleyar from Flushing. Tuesday. About 10% of us say we have a secret recipe for this, but we are unwilling to share it. What is it?
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Cars 108

Open Letter: Teaching Grand Blanc, Michigan Shoppers How To Drive

Driving through Downtown Grand Blanc can take an extra 5-10 minutes during morning and afternoon rush hours or special school events. Recently, residents shopping at Kroger in the Grand Mall were begging people to learn how to drive & park in that awful parking lot. Now, people in a Grand Blanc Residents Facebook Group are pleading with people to obey traffic flow when leaving Wal-Mart, Panera, Kohl's (etc.) after shopping, when exiting to Saginaw Street.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Cars 108

See Inside: Beautiful & Beloved Year-Round Flint Farmers’ Market

The revitalization of Downtown Flint has provided new life into historical buildings all over Downtown. The old Flint Journal building is one of the structures re-imagined for modern day success. When did the new Flint Farmers' Market open in Downtown Flint, MI?. Late June 2014 the entirely renovated Flint Journal...
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

Win Tickets to Janet Jackson in Detroit

Picture this...you and Janet Jackson, Together Again on her 2023 tour in Detroit this May!. With almost 50 years spent in the industry, Jackson is nothing short of a pop icon. She announced yesterday, Dec. 12th, that she'll be touring again for the first time in four years for her Together Again tour this Spring, and she's coming to Detroit on May 24, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena! She named the tour in honor of the 25th anniversary of her album The Velvet Rope. She'll be making 33 stops around North America, joined by 2000s hip-hop/R&B legend Ludacris.
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Coming Soon: Grandma’s Sampler With Drinks At MI Cracker Barrels?

My family enjoys a stop at Cracker Barrel in Flint or Bridgeport now and then. Rocking chairs, deep fried something along with breakfast and now ... adult beverages at Michigan locations? It's possible, soon. Does Cracker Barrel serve drinks?. In a majority of their restaurants around the United States, they...
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

1980’s Cheesy Flint Commercial – ‘The Nightlife Is Calling You’

Everything gets a little bit (or a lot) cheesier over time. Things we say, wear, and do now will most likely seem cheesy 20 years from now too. Proof of that is this particular Flint commercial from the 1980s. The thirty-second spot is promoting a weekend stay at the former Hyatt Regency Hotel and nightlife in downtown Flint for only $24.99 a night (per person when you read the fine print). According to MLive, the once-popular hotel opened in 1981, featuring 369 rooms and a giant ballroom too.
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

Curious: What’s The New Business At I-475 & Bristol Road, Burton?

Whenever there's new construction around Genesee County, we get curious and impatient. Driving from Burton through Flint on Bristol Road and I-475 a small building is popping up, but the construction disruption seems way too intense for new property, IMO. What's located at I-475 and Bristol Road in Burton and...
BURTON, MI
elisportsnetwork.com

Aidan Hutchinson pays tribute to Detroit icon with 'Blade Dance'

After sacks, Hutchinson has taken to doing the “Blade Dance,” made popular by the late Detroit rapper Blade Icewood. After sacks, Hutchinson has taken to doing the “Blade Dance,” made popular by the late Detroit rapper Blade Icewood. This post was originally published on this site.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Why Detroit Zoo project was scrapped

Good morning! It's Tuesday, and today we have an update on a multi-million dollar Detroit Zoo project that's suddenly off the table. The zoo started making plans for a nature center in Macomb County in 2018, but a location for it was never decided. Now, the plans have been pulled — and community leaders are furious.
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Finally, Center Road Grand Blanc Will Be Fixed In 2023

Driving along Center Road from Atherton to Hill Road feels like it's (still) a newly paved road. When you get beyond Hill Road headed toward Downtown Grand Blanc -- it's like a third world country. (See Genesee County 2023 Construction Projects Here and here.) Thankfully, there's a construction project slated to fix the pot-hole riddled stretch of Center Road near Saginaw Street in Grand Blanc.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy