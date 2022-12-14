Read full article on original website
Related
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sheila’s Busted, Is This the End for Her?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers reveal that Sheila Carter panics when John "Finn" Finnegan discovers she's alive.
Lily and Elena get stood up for Chelsea and Victoria on The Young and the Restless
Spoilers for The Young and the Restless from Celeb Dirty Laundry indicate that Victoria Newman (Elena Heinle) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) may be the cause of problems for Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) and Elena Dawson ( Brytni Sarpy). During the next week, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) will ignore their significant others and stand them up for dates because they are spending time with Chelsea and Victoria.
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sheila Carter Goes Running…With Hayes
The walls are closing in on Sheila Carter and B&B spoilers tease she needs to make a quick getaway. She can’t risk getting caught and going to jail. But, something tells us she’s not taking off by herself. B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation. Just a few weeks ago, Sheila...
Austin Butler Did Not See His Family For Three Years While Filming ‘Elvis’
Austin Butler had some extreme practices to learn to portray Elvis Presley in the biopic simply titled Elvis. He admitted that he didn’t see his family for almost three years while filming the movie and recreated Elvis’ voice “the whole time.” He truly felt like he became Elvis, which is why the vocal part of it has been so hard to shake.
netflixjunkie.com
Twitter Slams Kate Middleton as Old Video Resurfaces Proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Right About Interviews
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing havoc in the royal circle with their accusations against the Palace. Sussexes made a big claim in their Netflix show about not being allowed to tell their true story in the United Kingdom. They also revealed how their famous engagement interview from 2017 was like an “orchestrated reality show.”
Stream It or Skip It: ‘A Christmas to Treasure’ on Lifetime Sends Taylor Frey and Kyle Dean Massey on a Holiday Quest
Lifetime kicks off the last weekend of holiday movie season with A Christmas to Treasure, an ensemble romance / mystery starring IRL married couple Taylor Frey and Kyle Dean Massey. But is A Christmas to Treasure a prize worth digging up the backyard to find? Or is this Christmas movie best left buried? A CHRISTMAS TO TREASURE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Taylor Frey plays Austin, a brand… publicist?… who works with his childhood friend Tipper (Katie Walder). They’re super close to landing the event that could send their whatever-their-careers-are to the next level when they each get a strange...
thebrag.com
Love Island’s Jordan says drunk-driving incident reports are ‘misleading’
Love Island star Jordan Dowsett says that reports of him pleading guilty to driving a golf buggy while drunk are ‘misleading.’. Love Island Australia star Jordan Dowsett has claimed that media reports of him pleading guilty to drunk-driving a golf buggy have been twisted to be ‘misleading’.
Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge's "Spoiler Alert" Is a Moving Tribute to "Deep, Complicated Love"
Michael Ausiello (Jim Parsons) was an entertainment journalist at TV Guide when he first locked eyes with photographer Kit Cowan (Ben Aldridge) across a heatwave of neon-clad partygoers in a New York City bar in 2001. In "Spoiler Alert," an intimate — and, at times, whimsical — retelling of their real-life love story, Michael and Kit spend 14 years living out their rom-com romance. As viewers, we witness everything from their first kiss (over cocktails on a kaleidoscopic dance floor) to the first time Michael meets Kit's parents, Marilyn Cowan (Sally Field) and Bob Cowan (Bill Irwin).
Death in Paradise season 12: release date, cast, plot, and everything we know
Death in Paradise season 12 will star Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker.
thebrag.com
TikTok For You Fest 2022: get to know the nominees
It’s almost time for the second edition of TikTok For You Fest!. Logie Awards winner Tony Armstrong will host the event, with a wide range of music artists, content creators and stand-up comedians joining him tonight. More than 500 of the finest TikTok creators from across Australia will gather...
EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy reveals secrets from her friendship with June Brown
EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy has opened up about her special bond with the late June Brown.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Jack Has Harsh Words for Phyllis After Jeremy Arrives in Genoa City — and Even Victor Is Concerned!
Victoria confronts her mother on her part in bringing danger to their town. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of December 5 – 9, Phyllis has put Diane and the Abbotts in the line of danger. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Ashley, Nikki...
Essence
WATCH: Malcolm D. Lee On How ‘The Best Man’ Changed His Life
Writer and director Malcolm D. Lee reflects on making his first move, ‘The Best Man,’ and how the 1999 film changed his career and his entire life. “I was still living in my parents’ basement when I shot The Best Man,” he tells ESSENCE on the red carpet at the premiere of ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters,’ in LA December 7.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders explains absence from Dot Branning funeral
EastEnders has explained why one of Dot Branning's closest family members will be absent from her funeral. The soap is paying tribute to the late June Brown by writing in an emotional farewell for her iconic Walford character, with the special episode airing on Monday, December 12. Many of Dot's...
thebrag.com
Golden Robot is pushing for the Golden Age to return
You never forget your first time. It’s May 11th, 2004, my ninth birthday, and my father hands me a tightly gift-wrapped present. Inside is The Beatles 1962-1966 CD, or the Red Album, and it’s the first piece of music I can treasure as my own. It’s not an...
Chicago Med EPs Reveal How Brian Tee Will Be Written Off the Show
Chicago Med‘s Ethan and April aren’t just back together. They’ll also be working together again. In a People exclusive first look at the couple’s upcoming wedding, which will coincide with star Brian Tee’s final episode on Dec. 7 (airing at 8/7c on NBC), co-showrunner Andrew Schneider reveals that following the nuptials, the pair will be “starting a mobile clinic so that together they can take first-rate medical care to underserved neighborhoods in Chicago.” So while Dr. Ethan Choi will be leaving the hospital, he and his wife will remain in the Windy City, allowing for the opportunity for guest spots in the...
Comments / 0