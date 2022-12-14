ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cheryl E Preston

Lily and Elena get stood up for Chelsea and Victoria on The Young and the Restless

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless from Celeb Dirty Laundry indicate that Victoria Newman (Elena Heinle) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) may be the cause of problems for Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) and Elena Dawson ( Brytni Sarpy). During the next week, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) will ignore their significant others and stand them up for dates because they are spending time with Chelsea and Victoria.
soaphub.com

B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sheila Carter Goes Running…With Hayes

The walls are closing in on Sheila Carter and B&B spoilers tease she needs to make a quick getaway. She can’t risk getting caught and going to jail. But, something tells us she’s not taking off by herself. B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation. Just a few weeks ago, Sheila...
DoYouRemember?

Austin Butler Did Not See His Family For Three Years While Filming ‘Elvis’

Austin Butler had some extreme practices to learn to portray Elvis Presley in the biopic simply titled Elvis. He admitted that he didn’t see his family for almost three years while filming the movie and recreated Elvis’ voice “the whole time.” He truly felt like he became Elvis, which is why the vocal part of it has been so hard to shake.
Decider.com

Stream It or Skip It: ‘A Christmas to Treasure’ on Lifetime Sends Taylor Frey and Kyle Dean Massey on a Holiday Quest

Lifetime kicks off the last weekend of holiday movie season with A Christmas to Treasure, an ensemble romance / mystery starring IRL married couple Taylor Frey and Kyle Dean Massey. But is A Christmas to Treasure a prize worth digging up the backyard to find? Or is this Christmas movie best left buried? A CHRISTMAS TO TREASURE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Taylor Frey plays Austin, a brand… publicist?… who works with his childhood friend Tipper (Katie Walder). They’re super close to landing the event that could send their whatever-their-careers-are to the next level when they each get a strange...
thebrag.com

Love Island’s Jordan says drunk-driving incident reports are ‘misleading’

Love Island star Jordan Dowsett says that reports of him pleading guilty to driving a golf buggy while drunk are ‘misleading.’. Love Island Australia star Jordan Dowsett has claimed that media reports of him pleading guilty to drunk-driving a golf buggy have been twisted to be ‘misleading’.
POPSUGAR

Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge's "Spoiler Alert" Is a Moving Tribute to "Deep, Complicated Love"

Michael Ausiello (Jim Parsons) was an entertainment journalist at TV Guide when he first locked eyes with photographer Kit Cowan (Ben Aldridge) across a heatwave of neon-clad partygoers in a New York City bar in 2001. In "Spoiler Alert," an intimate — and, at times, whimsical — retelling of their real-life love story, Michael and Kit spend 14 years living out their rom-com romance. As viewers, we witness everything from their first kiss (over cocktails on a kaleidoscopic dance floor) to the first time Michael meets Kit's parents, Marilyn Cowan (Sally Field) and Bob Cowan (Bill Irwin).
thebrag.com

TikTok For You Fest 2022: get to know the nominees

It’s almost time for the second edition of TikTok For You Fest!. Logie Awards winner Tony Armstrong will host the event, with a wide range of music artists, content creators and stand-up comedians joining him tonight. More than 500 of the finest TikTok creators from across Australia will gather...
Essence

WATCH: Malcolm D. Lee On How ‘The Best Man’ Changed His Life

Writer and director Malcolm D. Lee reflects on making his first move, ‘The Best Man,’ and how the 1999 film changed his career and his entire life. “I was still living in my parents’ basement when I shot The Best Man,” he tells ESSENCE on the red carpet at the premiere of ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters,’ in LA December 7.
digitalspy.com

EastEnders explains absence from Dot Branning funeral

EastEnders has explained why one of Dot Branning's closest family members will be absent from her funeral. The soap is paying tribute to the late June Brown by writing in an emotional farewell for her iconic Walford character, with the special episode airing on Monday, December 12. Many of Dot's...
thebrag.com

Golden Robot is pushing for the Golden Age to return

You never forget your first time. It’s May 11th, 2004, my ninth birthday, and my father hands me a tightly gift-wrapped present. Inside is The Beatles 1962-1966 CD, or the Red Album, and it’s the first piece of music I can treasure as my own. It’s not an...
TVLine

Chicago Med EPs Reveal How Brian Tee Will Be Written Off the Show

Chicago Med‘s Ethan and April aren’t just back together. They’ll also be working together again. In a People exclusive first look at the couple’s upcoming wedding, which will coincide with star Brian Tee’s final episode on Dec. 7 (airing at 8/7c on NBC), co-showrunner Andrew Schneider reveals that following the nuptials, the pair will be “starting a mobile clinic so that together they can take first-rate medical care to underserved neighborhoods in Chicago.” So while Dr. Ethan Choi will be leaving the hospital, he and his wife will remain in the Windy City, allowing for the opportunity for guest spots in the...

