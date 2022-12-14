Read full article on original website
Related
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death
Reports of a suicide note are providing a glimpse into the mind state of Stephen "tWitch" Boss before he shockingly died by suicide this week. The post Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death appeared first on NewsOne.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Why am I always so angry?
The question I’m a single woman in my 40s. I have a career and I own my flat, but I’m continually unhappy. I’ve been taking all sorts of antidepressants on and off for the past 20 years and have seen different types of therapists, doctors, psychiatrists and have attended anger management and mindfulness courses, retreats, yoga. Nothing works. My brain scans are normal.
thebrag.com
Former Masterchef star Matt Preston sprung dropping the ‘c-bomb’ on hot mic
Former Masterchef Australia star Matt Preston has been caught in an awkward moment after he was sprung dropping the ‘c-bomb’ on a hot mic. The ex-judge was hosting part of TikTok’s For You Fest on Thursday night when the m major faux-pas went down. In damning a...
thebrag.com
Sydney punk rockers The Dead Love are calling it quits after final show
Sydney rockers The Dead Love have announced that they are officially disbanding following a final show in January 2023. The grunge act, consisting of Stevie Knight, Miles Cochrane and Clint Ossington, first formed The Dead Love back in 2010 and revealed the sad news in a lengthy post to social media earlier this week.
thebrag.com
Matt Damon reveals George Clooney once took a shit in Richard Kind’s cat’s litter box
Matt Damon has publicly revealed that George Clooney once took a shit in actor pal Richard Kind’s cat’s litter box. In an entertaining speech to present the Oscar winner with a Kennedy Center Honour, Damon took the opportunity to poke fun at Clooney, with whom he has been close friends for many years.
thebrag.com
Abbie Chatfield says that she’s not the first person Brittany slut-shamed
Abbie Chatfield has now alleged that Brittany Hockley’s “slut shaming” has extended to more women than just herself. Abbie Chatfield has now claimed that Brittany Hockley’s “slut shaming” extends to more than just her recent comments on Chatfield. In response to Hockley’s Instagram post...
thebrag.com
Sam Frost hints at a return to Home and Away
Sam Frost has teased fans by hinting that she may return to Summer Bay’s shores of Home and Away. Sam held a Q&A session on Instagram yesterday and told her followers that the majority of questions she received were related to her acting role on Home and Away. I’m...
thebrag.com
Tracey Grimshaw opens up on “controlling” interview with Ellen
Tracey Grimshaw has reflected on a 2013 interview with Ellen DeGeneres and the “controlling tactic” the talk show host used during their chat. The former 60 Minutes host told 9Now that Ellen stipulated that the interview must happen on the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I had...
thebrag.com
There’s a reason St. Paul and the Broken Bones are Bluesfest regulars
For a band that started simply as a vehicle to record a couple of new songs, Bluesfest regulars St. Paul and the Broken Bones have built themselves an enviable live reputation as horn-filled keepers of the soul flame. It wasn’t planned, it’s just in the DNA of people from their...
thebrag.com
Golden Robot is pushing for the Golden Age to return
You never forget your first time. It’s May 11th, 2004, my ninth birthday, and my father hands me a tightly gift-wrapped present. Inside is The Beatles 1962-1966 CD, or the Red Album, and it’s the first piece of music I can treasure as my own. It’s not an...
thebrag.com
Watch the first trailer for Margot Robbie’s new Barbie movie
Those who headed to IMAX cinemas for the first showings of Avatar: The Way of Water were unknowingly among the first in the world to watch the trailer for the upcoming Barbie movie. The teaser trailer for the Greta Gerwig film shows Margot Robbie, who plays Barbie, wearing a black...
Comments / 0