Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
At $5000 a Night This is the Most Expensive Airbnb in Michigan
Michigan surely has its variety of Airbnb's across that state with a wide range of price points and experiences. Most places fall within the "normal" price range depending on location, but one Airbnb in Ann Arbor stands alone when it comes to cost. As it's known, The Turret in Ann...
This $1.1M Home in Grand Blanc Gives Off Castle Vibes
This one-of-a-kind mansion is back on the market for $2.2M. This 10,000 Sq. Ft. Grand Blanc Home is a Real Jaw Dropper. This massive 10,000 plus sq. ft. stone and brick ranch home is located in Grand Blanc's prestigious Golf course community of Kings Pointe Greens. Let's have a look.
visitdetroit.com
Igloo Dining in Metro Detroit
Lumen’s igloos are private chalets – similar to large glass tents – which can hold up to 10 people. Each person in the group Is required to spend $35 on food and drinks, minimum, and the reservations are limited for two hours. When booking, the $35 per...
HometownLife.com
Saxtons Town Lofts available for a cool $1.3 million in downtown Plymouth. Here's a peek
The new Saxtons Town Lofts are going up quick and while the company says the homes won’t be ready for move-in until late 2023, some are already spoken for. The 10-unit development, located across from Kellogg Park in downtown Plymouth, offers four models for buyers to consider: the Maple, the Jewel, the Penn and the Kellogg. Each is 2,700 square feet with a base price of $1.3 million.
secondwavemedia.com
Why this company left the office park for a spot in downtown Farmington
While not known for their office buildings, downtown Farmington has drawn another tenant away from the industrial office parks of nearby suburbs to the walkable environs of their traditional downtown. Central Data, a company founded in 1973 that provides software and services to wholesale distributors that are migrating to the Cloud, left their longtime home and moved their center of operations into a storefront office space on Grand River Avenue this past May. They are, says Head of Business Development Shane Doyle, beyond happy with their decision.
Wanted: Loving home for "Baby," a giant indoor plant at a Metro Detroit gift shop that's closing its doors
A giant Schefflara plant – otherwise known as an umbrella tree – called “Baby” has drawn visitors from all over. Owner Brenda Scott says Baby has grown to more than 40 feet inside The Product Shop on Five Mile Road over the last 16 years.
secondwavemedia.com
Five Sterling Heights bakeries to visit on National Cupcake Day
That’s right. For all the excitement the holiday season generates, there is one holiday that might not get the same level of attention yet is no less — well, delicious. This Thursday, Dec. 15, marks National Cupcake Day. And while we just learned that this holiday even exists, that doesn’t make it any less worth celebrating. In fact, some of us have been celebrating it since the first childhood birthday party that we can remember.
Metamora couple found the future of farming in shipping containers
There’s a growing consensus that the agriculture industry needs to grow more efficiently to benefit both farmers and their consumers.
Wabeek Club offers luxury golf simulator packages to nonmembers
Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that the golf packages are only available for corporate events, not individuals. Oakland County’s posh Wabeek country club in Bloomfield Township is offering luxury packages for the avid golfer or wannabe golfer that simulates play on the world’s most challenging courses. ...
Popular local food chain opens new location in Michigan
A growing artisan food chain that got its start more than 25 years ago in Detroit just opened another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the growing artisan food chain Avalon International Breads will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest cafe, Avalon Corner Cafe, in Royal Oak.
Detroit News
Assaggi Bistro in downtown Ferndale to close
One of Ferndale's longest-standing destinations will host its final service on New Year's Eve. White-tablecloth restaurant Assaggi Bistro, which specializes in Italian and Lebanese cuisine, is closing. The owners confirmed the news in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, thanking loyal customers and saying the restaurant will get a "complete renovation" and reopen as a new concept this spring.
HometownLife.com
'We do it for the kids:' Livonia couple's Christmas light display designed to draw smiles
Mike and Jen Jessen's home is one that people will drive out of their way just to pass by. The sidewalks are lined with candy cane arches, Santa sits atop the roof in his sleigh and twinkling lights dot the yard and trees. "We do it for the kids around...
Newly purchased Domino’s Farms office park building will host next AAPS board meeting
ANN ARBOR, MI - This week’s Ann Arbor School Board meeting is taking place at a property it recently purchased in the Dominos’s Farms office park. The board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 3700 Earhart Road, a 55,000-square-foot office building on 16 acres that had served as the Arbor Research Collaborative for Health location since 2019.
wrif.com
District 142 to Open in Wyandotte in March 2023, Offering a New Music Venue -Meltdown
A new live music venue will open its doors in Wyandotte in March of 2023, according to ClickonDetroit.com. :District 142 will be located in downtown Wyandotte in a century-old two-story building that will be transformed into a multi-use event space,” ClickonDetroit.com. “It will host live music, themed events, weddings and private parties.” This sounds really cool! I love Wyandotte…such a great town.
Legal agreement with township allows 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County to go ahead
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - After developers appealed a denial of their project, an 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County has a path to move forward. An affiliate of AES Corp., a global energy company headquartered in Virginia, aims to bring the utility-grade installation called the Thorn Lake Solar project to farmland in Manchester Township, some 25 miles southwest of Ann Arbor.
Frankenmuth, Michigan Funtown Chowdown Food Truck Festival 2023
Dates have been announced for the annual Funtown Chowdown Food Truck Festival in Frankenmuth, Michigan for 2023. This awesome event features food, booze and live entertainment and runs for five Thursdays beginning in May. Here is everything you need to know about his awesome and delicious event. What is the...
Flint, Michigan’s Most Googled This Year: Searching For Comedy Shows
Every year Google releases the most searched subjects for each city in the United States. Flint's most search Top 10 isn't too surprising with the exception of the top searched topic:. Where are Comedy Shows near Flint, MI?. People of Flint & Genesee County are clearly looking for humor to...
Michigan movie theaters struggle 🍿
Good morning! It's finally Friday. Perhaps you have some fun holiday events on the calendar for this weekend. Movie theaters across metro Detroit are hoping your plans include a trip to the silver screen (extra popcorn butter, please). 🍿 Theaters have been under increasing financial pressure since the pandemic sped up our usage...
HometownLife.com
Northville City Council approves purchase agreement for new farmers market site
Plans to relocate Northville's farmers market moved forward earlier this month after the city council voted to sign a purchase agreement for the preferred location at Seven Mile and Main Street. The council voted unanimously during its Dec. 5 meeting to proceed with a deal to acquire nearly 3 acres...
Dan Gilbert bullish on more east riverfront development
Dan Gilbert's riverfront real estate puzzle is coming together.Why it matters: The riverfront is simultaneously among the city's most breathtaking and most underutilized assets.Gilbert has the resources — and now, a growing set of properties — to help maximize its potential and add to his legacy of redeveloping key parts of the city.Signs point toward a future comprehensive redevelopment including housing, public spaces and more.Driving the news: His development company, Bedrock, made a key announcement earlier this month that helps fill in the riverfront picture — the acquisition of the historic Roberts Riverwalk Hotel on the city's east riverfront.Its footprint...
