Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Analysts raise forecast on 2022 Mexico economic growth, see lower inflation
MEXICO CITY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Private sector analysts raised their growth estimate for Mexico for 2022, while lowering their estimates for year-end inflation, a Mexican central bank survey showed on Friday. Analysts also slightly raised inflation estimates for 2023 headline and core inflation, but maintained their projection for where the benchmark interest rate will end this and next year. November December Inflation, end year pct 2022 8.36 8.06 2023 5.07 5.10 Core inflation, end year 2022 8.37 8.30 2023 5.06 5.07 Economic growth, annual 2022 2.80 3.00 2023 0.95 0.90 Peso-dollar rate, end yr 2022 19.99 19.84 2023 20.85 20.80 Interbank lending rate 2022 10.50 10.50 2023 10.25 10.25 The survey of 37 analysts was taken between Dec. 7-13. The values shown are medians. (Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Anthony Esposito)
kalkinemedia.com
JPMorgan lifts ECB 'terminal' rate forecast to 3.25% from 2.50%
LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Investment bank JPMorgan ramped up its forecast on Thursday for how high euro zone interest rates will go to 3.25% from 2.50%, after the European Central Bank vowed to keep raising them at a meeting earlier. "Today’s ECB meeting marked an abrupt hawkish shift, even...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Vifor Pharma Says Remaining Publicly Held Registered Shares Cancelled
* CANCELLATION OF REMAINING PUBLICLY HELD REGISTERED SHARES OF VIFOR PHARMA AG. * VIFOR PHARMA AG - COMMERCIAL COURT ST. GALLEN HAS CANCELLED (KRAFTLOS ERKLÄRT) ALL REMAINING PUBLICLY HELD REGISTERED SHARES OF VIFOR WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 0.01 EACH. * VIFOR PHARMA AG - AS A RESULT...
Senators Ask Regulators About Bank-Crypto Firm Ties
Two senators are asking regulators about links between banks and cryptocurrency firms. In letters sent Wednesday (Dec. 7) to the heads of the Federal Reserve System, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith asked each agency how they assess the banking system’s exposure to crypto risks.
kalkinemedia.com
Wall Street lower as Fed hikes rates by half percentage point
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks quickly pared gains and were lower on Wednesday following a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve that raised interest rates by an expected 50 basis points, but its economic projections see higher interest rates for a longer period. The central bank raised interest rates...
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 -- and it has nothing to do with inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsMore: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000...
Social Security update: Direct monthly $1,681 payment to be sent out to millions today
Millions of Social Security beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 on Wednesday.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
Sam Bankman-Fried urges crypto investors to put their money in exchanges that don't do business like FTX
Sam Bankman-Fried said that crypto investors should look for "all the things I wish FTX had been able to supply" when depositing their funds. He called on exchanges to provide proof of reserves and regulatory reporting of assets and liabilities. FTX's new chief executive John Ray III has slammed the...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
CoinDesk
Symbiont.io, Which Tried to Bring Blockchain to Traditional Finance, Files for Chapter 11
Symbiont.io, which almost a decade ago joined the rush of startups trying to bring crypto's underlying blockchain technology into conventional finance, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 1. The New York-based company said its assets and liabilities both ranged between $1 million and $10 million, according to a...
kalkinemedia.com
Kinetiko Energy Secures Further A$3 Million From South Africa Strategic Investor
* SECURES FURTHER A$3 MILLION FROM SOUTH AFRICA STRATEGIC INVESTOR. * FUNDS WILL BE USED FOR ACCELERATED EXPLORATION AND GAS RESOURCES GROWTH. * OPTION EXERCISED FOR FURTHER FUNDING AT A$0.09 PER SHARE TO RAISE A$2.95 MILLION (BEFORE COSTS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida Announces Renewal Of Share Repurchase Program
* SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM. * SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA - MAY REPURCHASE UP TO $100 MILLION OF ITS SHARES; PROGRAM WILL EXPIRE ON DECEMBER 31, 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from...
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
Crypto’s Offshore And Off-Book Habits Raise Challenges for US Regulators
FTX’s implosion has shown how much the crypto industry thrived between regulatory and jurisdictional gaps. It has also revealed the dangers inherent to consumers that exist when the companies they’ve handed control of their assets over to collapse into these gaps. What U.S. regulatory bodies will do to...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Accenture second-quarter forecast disappoints as IT spending weakens
(Adds EPS comparison, share price; re-writes throughout) Dec 16 - Accenture Plc beat quarterly estimates for revenue and earnings on Friday but forecast second-quarter sales slightly lower than expectations, signaling pressure as companies curtail IT spending due to macro economic uncertainty. After a boom during the pandemic, spending on IT...
kalkinemedia.com
BoE to sell 9.75 bln pounds of QE gilts in Q1
LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Friday that it aimed to sell 9.75 billion pounds ($11.88 billion) of government bonds from its 830 billon pound quantitative easing stockpile during the first quarter of 2023. The BoE became in November the first major central bank to...
kalkinemedia.com
Factbox-UK retailers raising staff pay amid cost-of-living crunch
(Reuters) - Retailers in Britain are looking to increase pay and attract staff in a tight labour market, as workers are increasingly taking to strike action amid a cost-of-living crisis in the country. Here are some pay rises and perks implemented by retailers operating in Britain as rising inflation rates...
Fidelity gets Chinese regulatory approval for retail fund business
HONG KONG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Fidelity International (FIL) has secured Chinese regulatory approval to conduct business in China's $3.7 trillion mutual fund industry. The China Securities Regulatory Commission granted a licence that enables the firm to offer onshore investment products and solutions to retail clients and asset management services to institutional clients in China, the company said in a statement on Friday.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
Comments / 0