MEXICO CITY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Private sector analysts raised their growth estimate for Mexico for 2022, while lowering their estimates for year-end inflation, a Mexican central bank survey showed on Friday. Analysts also slightly raised inflation estimates for 2023 headline and core inflation, but maintained their projection for where the benchmark interest rate will end this and next year. November December Inflation, end year pct 2022 8.36 8.06 2023 5.07 5.10 Core inflation, end year 2022 8.37 8.30 2023 5.06 5.07 Economic growth, annual 2022 2.80 3.00 2023 0.95 0.90 Peso-dollar rate, end yr 2022 19.99 19.84 2023 20.85 20.80 Interbank lending rate 2022 10.50 10.50 2023 10.25 10.25 The survey of 37 analysts was taken between Dec. 7-13. The values shown are medians. (Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

