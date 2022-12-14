ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

lptv.org

Suspect in Bemidji Armed Bank Robbery Dies by Suicide

The suspect in a Bemidji armed bank robbery who was being held at the Beltrami County Jail has died by suicide. A family member of Jesse Knight announced on Facebook that Knight died on Saturday afternoon. A Beltrami County source has confirmed the death to Lakeland News. Knight was arrested...
BEMIDJI, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota group opposed to abortion sues Bemidji man over $842K donation

A Bemidji man says his cognitively impaired father was taken advantage of by Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL), a leading group opposing abortion that is run by the husband of U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn. John Charais of Forest Lake made a gift of almost $850,000 in February to...
BEMIDJI, MN
bemidjinow.com

New CEO for Sanford Bemidji starting January

Sanford Health has announced some changes to key leadership positions that will take effect in January. Susan Jarvis, the president and CEO of Sanford Bemidji, will be returning to Sanford Fargo, with Karla Eischens, the current vice president of operations at Sanford Bemidji, named to replace Jarvis. “It has been...
BEMIDJI, MN
bemidjinow.com

Park Rapids man facing charges for psilocybin mushroom grow operation

A Park Rapids man is facing second-degree drug charges for growing and possessing psilocybin mushrooms in his apartment. The criminal complaint from Hubbard County accuses 40-year-old Cole Bush of growing the mushrooms in a plastic tub near a bed. Bush is on probation and a search of the residence in...
PARK RAPIDS, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Dec. 12, 2022

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
DETROIT LAKES, MN
bemidjinow.com

Beltrami Board meets again next week for the last time of 2022

The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners will meet again next week to take care of the final business of 2022. Items on the agendas include Headwaters Regional Development Center’s report, a strategic plan for handling Aquatic Invasive Species, as well as an update from Northern Township. During the board’s...
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
gowatertown.net

Arrest made in Minnesota bank robbery

BEMIDJI, MINN. – Police in Bemidji have made an arrest of a suspect in an armed bank robbery Tuesday afternoon. Officers say the white man in a Fed-Ex jacket robbed a Wells Fargo bank and fled on foot. Authorities were asking for the public’s help locating a Chevy Equinox that witnesses said the suspect got into while fleeing police.
BEMIDJI, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories

With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
BEMIDJI, MN
CBS Minnesota

Inmate on life support after being found unresponsive in Beltrami County Jail cell, says BCA

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Authorities say an inmate in northern Minnesota is on life support after he was found unresponsive in his county jail cell Wednesday morning.Staff at the Beltrami County Jail first discovered the stricken inmate at about 11:30 a.m., according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He was transported to a Fargo hospital.The BCA says it will release more information at a later time.
BEMIDJI, MN

