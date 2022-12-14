ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

cbs19news

VDOT preps for first wintry conditions of season

CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Much of Virginia is expected is see wintry precipitation Wednesday evening and into Thursday. The Virginia Department of Transportation is preparing for the storm, which is forecast to bring rain, sleet and freezing rain. VDOT expects wintry weather to begin in the Charlottesville area between...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

VDOT crews on standby for winter storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While VDOT is not pre-treating roads ahead of tomorrow’s winter storm, its crews are already on standby. VDOT recommends limiting travel as much as possible Thursday morning. “Our crews are coming in this evening in advance of the storm, and they’ll be on duty all...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Expect black ice on roads in the Valley tonight

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is advising drivers to watch for black ice and refreezing tonight and early tomorrow morning. Many roads are damp which can lead to refreezing and black ice as surface temperatures drop below freezing. Drivers are asked to use caution around bridges and overpasses, which tend to freeze first.
VIRGINIA STATE
cvillecountry.com

Scattered power outages in the Valley, but could be worse

CHARLOTTEVILLE (WINA) – So far. this storm has not been the power outage producer it could be. Freezing rain continues to fall in the Blue Ridge and the Valley, but as of noon Dominion Energy Virginia had just about 1000 power outages… with the most at over 500 in Rockingham County, nearly 400 in Shenandoah County, and 100 in Augusta County.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WSET

SEE IT: Ice across Virginia from freezing rain overnight

(WSET) — Rain and freezing rain fell across Virginia Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The ice and winter weather prompted schools to close or delay their hours. Click HERE for school closing info. Here's the latest weather update from our meteorologist George Flickinger: Rain and freezing rain falls across...
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

I-95 tractor trailer wreck wreaks havoc for commuters

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. - On today’s date (December 16, 2022) at approximately 12;22 AM the Virginia State Police was notified of a motor vehicle crash southbound 95 north of the 8 mile marker. All northbound and southbound lanes were blocked until 4;30 AM. Preliminary investigations reveal that a 2000...
cardinalnews.org

On the lookout for holiday season snow as cold pattern digs in

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. We are at that stage where every wrinkle, wiggle and swirl moving through the atmosphere must be monitored for its potential to produce a winter storm that might affect Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Winter weather closings and delays Thursday, Dec. 15

A list of Northern Virginia closings, cancellations and delays due to wintry weather in the forecast. --- Prince William County Public Schools will be on Code Orange, meaning students won't attend school in person but the day will will work asynchronously. Employees will work remotely. --- Fairfax County Public Schools...
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

SVEC and others are working towards full restoration of power

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) confirmed by e-mail that they and others are working diligently toward full restoration of power. SVEC and Electrical Contractors from four Electrical Cooperatives including Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) continue to work to restore power to weather affected regions. At the peek of the inclement weather...
Tire Review

VIRGINIA STATE

