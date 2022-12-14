Read full article on original website
WSET
'Avoid driving right now': VDOT warns of icy roads in Central Virginia
(WSET) — Friday morning began with black ice on roads across Central Virginia, which has led to what VDOT says are car crashes all throughout the region. Be aware while driving to work or school of ice for your own car, and be cautious around other drivers as well.
WUSA
Virginia Department of Transportation gears up for winter weather and icy road conditions
BURKE, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation is mobilizing crews ahead of the projected frozen rain and sleet that could impact parts of the commonwealth on Wednesday night heading into Thursday morning. The agency's Northern Virginia District spokesperson told WUSA9 that by 3 p.m. Wednesday, they had completed...
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
cbs19news
VDOT preps for first wintry conditions of season
CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Much of Virginia is expected is see wintry precipitation Wednesday evening and into Thursday. The Virginia Department of Transportation is preparing for the storm, which is forecast to bring rain, sleet and freezing rain. VDOT expects wintry weather to begin in the Charlottesville area between...
NBC 29 News
VDOT crews on standby for winter storm
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While VDOT is not pre-treating roads ahead of tomorrow’s winter storm, its crews are already on standby. VDOT recommends limiting travel as much as possible Thursday morning. “Our crews are coming in this evening in advance of the storm, and they’ll be on duty all...
WHSV
Expect black ice on roads in the Valley tonight
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is advising drivers to watch for black ice and refreezing tonight and early tomorrow morning. Many roads are damp which can lead to refreezing and black ice as surface temperatures drop below freezing. Drivers are asked to use caution around bridges and overpasses, which tend to freeze first.
cvillecountry.com
Scattered power outages in the Valley, but could be worse
CHARLOTTEVILLE (WINA) – So far. this storm has not been the power outage producer it could be. Freezing rain continues to fall in the Blue Ridge and the Valley, but as of noon Dominion Energy Virginia had just about 1000 power outages… with the most at over 500 in Rockingham County, nearly 400 in Shenandoah County, and 100 in Augusta County.
WSET
SEE IT: Ice across Virginia from freezing rain overnight
(WSET) — Rain and freezing rain fell across Virginia Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The ice and winter weather prompted schools to close or delay their hours. Click HERE for school closing info. Here's the latest weather update from our meteorologist George Flickinger: Rain and freezing rain falls across...
WSET
Ahead of I-95 Shutdown anniversary, AAA reminds drivers to be prepared for winter weather
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — As we near the one-year anniversary of Virginia’s I-95 shutdown that left motorists stranded along 50 miles of frozen roadway, and with winter weather predicted for the region, AAA is reminding drivers of the importance of being prepared. It was back on January 2...
‘Significant ice storm’ expected in Virginia Wednesday night
It does not make a difference if you have front wheel drive or 4-wheel drive, all the tires will spin and you can lose control in a matter of seconds. It is truly advised not to drive anywhere if an ice storm is in the forecast.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
I-95 tractor trailer wreck wreaks havoc for commuters
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. - On today’s date (December 16, 2022) at approximately 12;22 AM the Virginia State Police was notified of a motor vehicle crash southbound 95 north of the 8 mile marker. All northbound and southbound lanes were blocked until 4;30 AM. Preliminary investigations reveal that a 2000...
cardinalnews.org
On the lookout for holiday season snow as cold pattern digs in
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. We are at that stage where every wrinkle, wiggle and swirl moving through the atmosphere must be monitored for its potential to produce a winter storm that might affect Virginia.
Inside Nova
Winter weather closings and delays Thursday, Dec. 15
A list of Northern Virginia closings, cancellations and delays due to wintry weather in the forecast. --- Prince William County Public Schools will be on Code Orange, meaning students won't attend school in person but the day will will work asynchronously. Employees will work remotely. --- Fairfax County Public Schools...
theriver953.com
SVEC and others are working towards full restoration of power
Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) confirmed by e-mail that they and others are working diligently toward full restoration of power. SVEC and Electrical Contractors from four Electrical Cooperatives including Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) continue to work to restore power to weather affected regions. At the peek of the inclement weather...
13newsnow.com
If you see flashing lights while driving in Virginia, please pull over
It's not just a recommendation - it's actually the law. And yes, this includes postal trucks.
Augusta Free Press
White Christmas in Virginia? AccuWeather meteorologist says ‘there is potential’
With temperatures dipping as low as 14 degrees, residents of the Shenandoah Valley are talking about the potential for a white Christmas. Some people dream of snow falling or on the ground on Christmas Day, as portrayed in the Christmas movie “A Christmas Story.”. Other people worry snow and...
Tire Review
