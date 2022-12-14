Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theriver953.com
News Maker Lenny Millholland on holiday preparations
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for the holiday season. We spoke to Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland about those preparation and some precautions you should take in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Lenny tells us...
theriver953.com
Furever Friday: Meet Bullet
Welcome back to Furever Friday! Each week, we spotlight an adoptable Pet from the Humane Society of Warren County. This week we’re featuring Bullet a 1 year old dog who is new to the shelter. Bullet is a little shy and will probably do best in a calm home. Bullet will warm up quickly and has a winning smile. Bullet is a full 117 pounds of snuggle buddy.
theriver953.com
A Successful 14th Year for Camping for Hunger
For the 14th consecutive year, The River 95.3/WZRV hosted ‘Camping for Hunger’ the week before Thanksgiving to raise food, monetary donations, and awareness of hunger in the northern Shenandoah Valley. All money and donations are directed to C-CAP in Front Royal/Warren County. 2022 donation totals exceeded expectations for the year, with over 14,000 pounds of food donated and nearly $17,000 in cash.
theriver953.com
Windsong Holiday Concert
A new female a cappella chorus in Winchester presents “Songs of the Season” a free concert this Saturday the 17th. at 11am at Handley Regional Library in Winchester and again at 7pm at Opequon Presbyterian Church which will. benefit Bright Futures of Winchester. Come hear some lovely three...
theriver953.com
News Maker Paula Nofsinger on Winchester’s free health clinic
We spoke to the City of Winchester Chief of Staff Paula Nofsinger about it in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Paula explains the inspiration behind the clinic and how it works. She also explains who operates the clinic...
theriver953.com
SVEC and others are working towards full restoration of power
Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) confirmed by e-mail that they and others are working diligently toward full restoration of power. SVEC and Electrical Contractors from four Electrical Cooperatives including Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) continue to work to restore power to weather affected regions. At the peek of the inclement weather...
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Dad Steps Up as Loudoun’s New Christmas Light King
22,000 industrial grade Christmas lights. 25,000 steps in a single day over Thanksgiving weekend. And a year’s worth of planning, designing, building, and illuminating. That’s what goes into creating one of Loudoun’s top neighborhood holiday light shows. And for Kurt Hassler, the creative and tech mastermind behind Woodlea Hills Lights, it’s a labor of love.
theriver953.com
Cancellations and Delays Dec. 15 2022
All Laurel Ridge Community College Campuses are Closed Dec. 15. Clarke County Public Schools and Offices are Closed. Employees do not report Dec. 15. Dominion Ridge Academy is Closed Dec. 15. Frederick County Virginia Public Schools are Closed including Administrative Offices and School Offices Dec. 15. Page County Public Schools...
West Virginia based university sued for discrimination by Army veteran
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WTRF) – An Army veteran has filed a discrimination claim against a West Virginia-based school with roots in the military, reports The West Virginia Record. Lieutenant Colonel Mark Riccardi, is a 21 year U.S. Army veteran, having served as an intelligence officer and in combat in Afghanistan in 2003, has a doctorate […]
Here's what 'code orange' means for Prince William County Public Schools
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — While numerous school districts in the DMV were operating on a two-hour delay Thursday, and some chose to close altogether, most Prince William County teachers, students and parents were told to work from home. Ahead of the wet and icy weather, Prince William County...
WHSV
Rockingham County Board of Supervisors deny solar facility request and table purchase
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A lot of dialogue was exchanged about decisions that would change communities completely. Many Keezeltown residents were up in arms about a solar panel facility wanting to come onto Indian Trail Road. Everyone who opposed this said this land is known for agricultural use, which brought...
pagevalleynews.com
Page County drug court touts first graduates of program aimed at breaking cycle of addiction
LURAY, Dec. 12 — The conversations are all informal, yet formal; officially part of the process, but purposefully made comfortable by design. Each of the defendants sit and chat with a man in a robe, with a gavel, sitting a few feet higher than them, as if they were talking to a new friend whom they felt safe with sharing the special moments of their lives…and all the conversations start the same way.
ems1.com
Former Md. EMS chief gets plea deal in poaching case
KEYSER, W.Va. — The latest and last plea deal in West Virginia's largest known deer poaching case exchanged jail time for home incarceration, and will allow the defendant to work while he wears an ankle monitor. In January, 223 charges involving at least 27 antlered bucks taken illegally in...
cvillecountry.com
Scattered power outages in the Valley, but could be worse
CHARLOTTEVILLE (WINA) – So far. this storm has not been the power outage producer it could be. Freezing rain continues to fall in the Blue Ridge and the Valley, but as of noon Dominion Energy Virginia had just about 1000 power outages… with the most at over 500 in Rockingham County, nearly 400 in Shenandoah County, and 100 in Augusta County.
royalexaminer.com
Judge notifies involved parties of denial of all defense motions to overturn jury verdicts in EDA civil liability cases
According to Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne, the now County overseen EDA has received notice from civil case Judge Bruce D. Albertson on his ruling in the five defense motions to overturn jury verdicts of liability in the EDA financial scandal civil litigations. That ruling on five civil cases totaling over $ 14 million dollars of liability is denial of those motions to overturn.
Fairfax Times
County plans speed camera installation
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted on Dec. 6 to move forward with a pilot program to install speed cameras throughout the county. The cameras will be installed in nine school zones and one construction zone throughout Fairfax County. According to Capt. Alan Hanson, commander of Fairfax County Police...
WTOP
Pedestrian bridge to be built near Prince William Co. school where students were killed crossing highway
A pedestrian bridge will be built over U.S. Route 15 in Haymarket, Virginia, near Battlefield High School — a dangerous crossing where two Prince William County students were killed crossing the highway in 2021. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to appropriate $2 million to...
Southern Poverty Law Center
The Berkeley Springs Hate Group Who Stole Christmas
Nearly three years after the white nationalist hate group VDARE purchased a historic castle in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, their presence has deepened divisions among neighbors and undercut the town’s efforts to appeal to tourists, according to residents Hatewatch spoke with for this investigation. Townspeople opposed to VDARE’s presence...
fox5dc.com
Water main break in Montgomery County prompts school closure
GERMANTOWN, Md. - A water main break in Montgomery County on Friday morning is causing delays and has prompted a school closure, as officials work to repair this break in the area since November. Montgomery County Police say the break happened along Clopper Road in Germantown, prompting crews to close...
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in Virginia
A popular grocery store chain recently announced the grand opening date for its newest Virginia supermarket location. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the popular grocery store chain Wegmans Food Markets will be opening its newest Virginia grocery store location in Reston.
Comments / 0