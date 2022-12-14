LURAY, Dec. 12 — The conversations are all informal, yet formal; officially part of the process, but purposefully made comfortable by design. Each of the defendants sit and chat with a man in a robe, with a gavel, sitting a few feet higher than them, as if they were talking to a new friend whom they felt safe with sharing the special moments of their lives…and all the conversations start the same way.

