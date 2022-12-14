Read full article on original website
This Is Florida's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
995qyk.com
20 Florida Spots Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives’
Living in Florida means we have a melting pot of dining options (no pun intended.) The food scene in Tampa Bay has always been a focal point in visiting the city. A few spots have even been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives’. Have you tried any of these places Guy Fieri went to on his popular Food Network show? The Mayor of Flavortown would never send us to a spot that wasn’t worthy of our time.
iheart.com
High Speed Testing On Treasure Coast & Brightline Reveals New Station Info
Brightline has announced the opening date for two new train stations in South Florida. Tickets are on sale now for anyone who wants to stop at either location. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Boca Raton station on December 20. Meanwhile, high-speed testing continues on the FEC tracks...
WESH
Florida pastor, son arrested in New Smyrna Beach for alleged $8M COVID-19 relief scam
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida pastor and his son have been arrested, accused of fraudulently obtaining millions using the COVID-19 relief fund. The U.S. Attorney's Office tells WESH 2 that Evan Edwards and his son, Josh Edwards, were arrested Wednesday morning at their home in New Smyrna Beach. This comes five months after an NBC News report raised questions over why they hadn’t been charged in the alleged scam, which federal prosecutors first identified in court papers in December 2020.
Developers look to ‘launch’ Volusia County into space program with new industrial park
EDGEWATER, Fla. — As the space program continues to grow along Florida’s Space Coast so does the demand for facilities to support launch efforts. A newly announced joint venture between Tampa-based Onicx Group and Aries Capital hopes to fill that need and bring the space program to Volusia County.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County declared as a federal disaster area
President Joe Biden has officially declared Volusia County, along with other counties in Florida, as a federal disaster area resulting from Hurricane Nicole. The Federal Disaster Declaration authorizes FEMA to provide individual assistance, public assistance and hazard mitigation in Volusia County. "We are very pleased that the Federal government has...
‘I don’t think she’s breathing’: Video shows Tavares officer overdose after exposure to fentanyl
TAVARES, Fla. — The Tavares Police Department said one of its officers accidentally overdosed on the job. The moment was captured on body camera video. “Breathe. Come on, breathe,” one officer is heard saying in the video. “Hit her again. I don’t think she’s breathing. Hit her again.”
fox35orlando.com
Popular social media influencer killed in wrong-way crash in Volusia County
A popular social media influencer, known to many as "Ali Spice" was one of three people killed in a crash caused by a suspected wrong-way driver in Volusia County. The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver ran into the nearby woods after the collision happened and is still on the run. We spoke to the victim's family who is pleading for justice.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Tymber Creek Apartments denied by Planning Board
When the Tymber Creek Apartments project came before the Planning Board for review on Thursday, Dec. 8, board members were unanimous in their concern: The increase in density sought by the developer was too high. The board voted 5-0 to recommend a denial of the project. “I have a real...
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast City Council approves Loopers lease for the golf course
The new Palm Coast City Council has approved the lease agreement for "Loopers," the restaurant that will replace the Green Lion at the Palm Harbor Golf Club concession. City Council held a back-to-back workshop and regular business meeting on Tuesday Dec. 13 in lieu of their scheduled Dec. 20 business meeting. At the double meeting, the agreement was approved in a 4-0 vote, with Councilman Nick Klufas absent.
