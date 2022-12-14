ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Claire, IA

KWQC

Circle K offers 40 cents off a gallon Friday for Fuel Day

New fiber optic internet is headed to Moline next year. Twenty firefighters from Rock Island, Bettendorf, Rock Island Arsenal, Moline and East Moline repelled from the ceiling of the Vibrant Arena in a "high-ropes" training event. Quad Cities faith leaders urge senators to protect DACA. Updated: 4 hours ago. Quad...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Trending colder next week

The Capitol Theater seeking donations for Dream Behind The Curtain Capital Campaign. The Dream Behind The Curtain Capital Campaign for The Capitol Theater is currently seeking donations to begin the construction on the theater. Galesburg Police Benevolent & Protection Association remembers Deputy Weist with memorial stone. Updated: 1 hour ago.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

16-year-old charged with armed robbery in Rock Island

Circle K offers 40 cents off a gallon Friday for Fuel Day. On Friday for Circle K Fuel Day more than 300 Circle K stores throughout Illinois, Iowa and Missouri, will have customers save 40 cents per gallon* of fuel at the pump between 3 and 6 p.m., according to a media release.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Coal Valley boy needs life-saving surgery

In the wake of a woman's death Tuesday, police are warning drivers and pedestrians to play special attention this time of year. An advanced practice nurse explains what parents can do to prevent the spread of the virus as well has how to treat sick kids. Playstation Robbery Arrest In...
COAL VALLEY, IL
KWQC

Officers cleared in Davenport fatal shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said it was reasonable for officers to use deadly force in the Oct. 30 officer-involved shooting incident in Davenport. “The law states that it is reasonable for a person to use deadly force certainly in a case where deadly force is...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Moline police officer diagnosed with brain cancer

Snow Squall Warnings are one of the new weather alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Iowa Gov. Reynolds bans social media app TikTok from all state-owned devices. She believes the social media app poses a risk to national security.
MOLINE, IL
97X

Listen for Nally’s Kitchen! It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year!

All week long, I am going to ask you to send me a message on our 97X App. So, make sure you have your notifications turned on. Here's a link in case you don't have it yet... I'll send out an alert this week in the afternoon to have you send in your name & address. I'll put you in the running for a shot at free food from Nally's Kitchen in Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding

In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Two-time Champion: Tunnel car wash company plans second Galesburg location

Champion Xpress Carwash, which operates an automated tunnel car wash on East Carl Sandburg Drive, plans to build a second Galesburg car wash on North Henderson Street. With 22 locations across New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Iowa and Illinois, Champion Xpress last week purchased the site of a former car wash at 1819 N. Henderson Street. Local developer Rob Benedict, who had plans to build his own tunnel car wash on site, sold the property for $1.45 million to Via Real Estate LLC (Champion Xpress) on Friday, Dec. 9.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Kerchoo! The Quad-Cities battles trifecta of illnesses

Faithful Pilot is closing its doors Wednesday after 30 years. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal train accident in rural Sterling. A woman was killed in Davenport after being hit by a car at Locust and Bridge streets on Tuesday.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

‘Rockford Files’ actor, born in Davenport, dies at 82

Character actor Stuart Margolin, who earned two Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as Angel Martin on “The Rockford Files,” died Monday, Dec. 12, at the age of 82, according to the “Do You Remember?” website and imdb.com. His family was with him when he died...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Brianna Moss, 30, is wanted by Davenport police for possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy and criminal mischief. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Moss is 5-foot-6, 180 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. If you know where she...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

TV6 Book Club - December’s Book of the Month

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Brittany Peacock, Davenport Library’s Community Outreach Supervisor, joins Morgan on QCT at 11 for the TV6 Book Club and more. This month’s book is The End of Her by Shari Lapena.
DAVENPORT, IA

