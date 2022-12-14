ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
1310kfka.com

Police: Suspect died by suicide following chase, shots fired

More details about a police-involved shooting in Weld County are being released. Deputies said a 26-year-old suspect, who led police on a high-speed chase on westbound I-76 fired Wednesday, fired shots at Hudson police, who returned fire. But deputies said the suspect apparently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say the man, who was warmed with a rifle, and a woman had been attempting to steal vehicles and force their way into a home, even shooting at a home in Kersey prior to the high-speed chase. No officers were hurt in the incident. The suspect hasn’t been identified yet.
WELD COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Wanted fugitive charged with assaulting Greeley police detectives

A wanted fugitive has been arrested on assault charges after police said he dragged a Greeley detective and nearly ran over another. Police said Donald Turley, who was wanted on several aggravated vehicle theft counts, was spotted and tried to flee detectives in a stolen vehicle on December 2. Both detectives suffered minor injuries. Turley has been charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, vehicle theft, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. He’s being held at the Weld County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Shooting involving police takes place on I-76

Interstate 76 in Hudson was closed for a short time Wednesday after a shooting involving police. The Weld County Sheriff's Office says police were trying to pull over a 26-year-old man accused of trying to steal cars in Kersey. When the car was stopped near Hudson, they say the suspect fire at officers. That's when one of the officers fired back. The suspect was killed. His name has not been released.
HUDSON, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley Police investigate pair of shootings

Greeley police are investigating a pair of separate shootings. The first happened on the 1400 block of 11th Avenue Thursday between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Police said an 18-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and rushed to the hospital. The victim underwent surgery, and at last check, was on critical condition. Police are asking anyone near 11th Avenue and 14th Street who have surveillance video to review it and share it with them.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police search for suspect driver in deadly hit & run that killed cyclist

Police in Denver are searching for the suspect driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash that left a cyclist dead. Investigators said the bicyclist was struck at the intersection of West 38th Avenue and North Sheridan Boulevard on Dec. 9.The cyclist was crossing 38th in the crosswalk when struck. Police have released surveillance photos of two vehicles of interest that were in the area at the time of the collision. Investigators said the driver left the scene and headed north on Sheridan Boulevard. They believe the suspect vehicle could have damage on the driver's side. Police also provided an image of a clearer photo of one of the vehicles of interest. 
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Police identify suspect in Lakewood shooting

Lakewood police identified a suspect in a shooting that left one dead on Dec. 6, according to a news release. Lakewood Police responded to a shooting near the area of Pierce Street and West 13th Avenue at 1 a.m. on Dec. 6 when a 911 caller reported seeing an unconscious man on the sidewalk. Police found the victim, Jose Javier Mondoza-Ortiz, 26, dead with gunshot wounds. Police have identified Brian Exequiel Alarcon-Palma, 23, as a suspect in the shooting, According to the release. Alarcon-Palma is wanted for first-degree murder. Police ask anyone with information on the homicide of Alarcon-Palma's whereabouts to call the Lakewood Police tipline at 303-763-6800.
LAKEWOOD, CO
mycbs4.com

U.S. Marshals arrest Gainesville man wanted for murder near Denver

Alachua County — U.S. Marshals arrested Alexander James Morgan in Gainesville on Monday. The Arapahoe County, CO Sheriff's Office identified Morgan as a suspect in a homicide. Staff at a hotel outside Denver, CO found a woman unresponsive on December 2nd, according to 9News in Denver. At the time...
GAINESVILLE, FL
1310kfka.com

Windsor Police hunt for serial burglar

Windsor Police are asking for the public’s help finding a serial burglar. Police said 29-year-old Darrin Bastien is accused in a series of smash-and-grab thefts at commercial businesses in the Windsor area. Police said he used stolen trucks to smash through the front entrances of some businesses. In others commercial and recreational trailers were stolen. Bastien is considered violent and dangerous, and if you see him, call police or 911.

Comments / 0

Community Policy