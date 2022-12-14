Read full article on original website
Man accused of stealing vehicle, running from police
The Westminster Police Department arrested a man accused of stealing a vehicle and running from police on Friday morning.
Denver bank robbery suspect still at large, reward offered
Police are searching for a suspect they believe robbed a bank in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood back on Monday.
Video captures intruders casing items in man’s garage
Video shows that somehow a man and a woman were able to get inside a local man's garage.
Police: Suspect died by suicide following chase, shots fired
More details about a police-involved shooting in Weld County are being released. Deputies said a 26-year-old suspect, who led police on a high-speed chase on westbound I-76 fired Wednesday, fired shots at Hudson police, who returned fire. But deputies said the suspect apparently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say the man, who was warmed with a rifle, and a woman had been attempting to steal vehicles and force their way into a home, even shooting at a home in Kersey prior to the high-speed chase. No officers were hurt in the incident. The suspect hasn’t been identified yet.
Wanted fugitive charged with assaulting Greeley police detectives
A wanted fugitive has been arrested on assault charges after police said he dragged a Greeley detective and nearly ran over another. Police said Donald Turley, who was wanted on several aggravated vehicle theft counts, was spotted and tried to flee detectives in a stolen vehicle on December 2. Both detectives suffered minor injuries. Turley has been charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, vehicle theft, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. He’s being held at the Weld County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Greeley detective nearly run over during arrest of motor vehicle theft suspect
A Greeley detective was nearly run over during the arrest of an aggravated motor vehicle theft suspect, the Greeley Police Department said Tuesday.
Suspect died by suicide after I-76 chase, police say
A shooting suspect who died Wednesday after leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 76 suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to new information released Thursday.
Shooting involving police takes place on I-76
Interstate 76 in Hudson was closed for a short time Wednesday after a shooting involving police. The Weld County Sheriff's Office says police were trying to pull over a 26-year-old man accused of trying to steal cars in Kersey. When the car was stopped near Hudson, they say the suspect fire at officers. That's when one of the officers fired back. The suspect was killed. His name has not been released.
Police seize woman’s Camaro following street racing event
The Wheat Ridge Police Department seized a Chevy Camaro on Monday after a street racing event earlier this year.
Greeley Police investigate pair of shootings
Greeley police are investigating a pair of separate shootings. The first happened on the 1400 block of 11th Avenue Thursday between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Police said an 18-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and rushed to the hospital. The victim underwent surgery, and at last check, was on critical condition. Police are asking anyone near 11th Avenue and 14th Street who have surveillance video to review it and share it with them.
Driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run that killed bicyclist
Police are looking for the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the West Highland neighborhood.
Longtime Arvada police officer Ed Brady named chief
Ed Brady began his career with the Arvada Police Department in 1994 and has risen in the ranks since, serving as deputy police chief since the end of 2014.
Denver police search for suspect driver in deadly hit & run that killed cyclist
Police in Denver are searching for the suspect driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash that left a cyclist dead. Investigators said the bicyclist was struck at the intersection of West 38th Avenue and North Sheridan Boulevard on Dec. 9.The cyclist was crossing 38th in the crosswalk when struck. Police have released surveillance photos of two vehicles of interest that were in the area at the time of the collision. Investigators said the driver left the scene and headed north on Sheridan Boulevard. They believe the suspect vehicle could have damage on the driver's side. Police also provided an image of a clearer photo of one of the vehicles of interest.
Denver deputy arrested on assault, domestic violence
A Denver sheriff's deputy has been arrested and accused of domestic violence.
Police identify suspect in Lakewood shooting
Lakewood police identified a suspect in a shooting that left one dead on Dec. 6, according to a news release. Lakewood Police responded to a shooting near the area of Pierce Street and West 13th Avenue at 1 a.m. on Dec. 6 when a 911 caller reported seeing an unconscious man on the sidewalk. Police found the victim, Jose Javier Mondoza-Ortiz, 26, dead with gunshot wounds. Police have identified Brian Exequiel Alarcon-Palma, 23, as a suspect in the shooting, According to the release. Alarcon-Palma is wanted for first-degree murder. Police ask anyone with information on the homicide of Alarcon-Palma's whereabouts to call the Lakewood Police tipline at 303-763-6800.
Investigation underway after structure catches fire overnight in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a structure caught fire overnight in Jefferson County. Early Friday morning, crews with West Metro Fire reported an "outbuilding fire" in the 10900 block of W. Bear Creek Dr., just after 1:15 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, the fire...
Aurora man wanted for deadly shooting in Lakewood
Lakewood police are searching for an Aurora man wanted for first-degree murder following a deadly shooting last week.
U.S. Marshals arrest Gainesville man wanted for murder near Denver
Alachua County — U.S. Marshals arrested Alexander James Morgan in Gainesville on Monday. The Arapahoe County, CO Sheriff's Office identified Morgan as a suspect in a homicide. Staff at a hotel outside Denver, CO found a woman unresponsive on December 2nd, according to 9News in Denver. At the time...
Family of Denver murder victim furious about killer's impending release
DENVER — For the past 29 years, the Christmas season has been extremely difficult for Carol Cossio and her son, George. Earlier this week, it became even more difficult. "It feels like we're being victimized all over again," George Cossio said. On Dec. 2, 1993, George's sister, Yvonne, was...
Windsor Police hunt for serial burglar
Windsor Police are asking for the public’s help finding a serial burglar. Police said 29-year-old Darrin Bastien is accused in a series of smash-and-grab thefts at commercial businesses in the Windsor area. Police said he used stolen trucks to smash through the front entrances of some businesses. In others commercial and recreational trailers were stolen. Bastien is considered violent and dangerous, and if you see him, call police or 911.
