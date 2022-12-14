Sanford Health has announced some changes to key leadership positions that will take effect in January. Susan Jarvis, the president and CEO of Sanford Bemidji, will be returning to Sanford Fargo, with Karla Eischens, the current vice president of operations at Sanford Bemidji, named to replace Jarvis. “It has been...

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO