ATLANTA (AP) — The family of a man who was fatally shot by a since-retired Atlanta police officer is grateful for an indictment in the case, his father said Monday. Sung Kim was indicted Friday on charges including felony murder and involuntary manslaughter in the 2019 death of Jimmy Atchison. The case has been a top local example for those protesting police violence against Black people in recent years.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO