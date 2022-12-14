Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Prevalence of 'meth' heart failure now seen in a wide range of socioeconomic and racial groups
Rates of heart failure associated with the growing illicit use of the stimulant drug methamphetamine, or meth for short, are rising worldwide and now affect a wide range of socio-economic and racial groups, finds a review of the available evidence, published online in the journal Heart. Meth heart failure is...
New coronavirus variants rendered the last remaining monoclonal antibody treatment useless
No more monoclonal antibody treatments for Covid are available in the U.S.: The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday rescinded its authorization of bebtelovimab, a drug previously given to patients who faced a high risk of severe disease. Over the last two years, the FDA authorized six monoclonal antibody treatments...
Few Americans Understand Alcohol's Impact on Cancer Risk: Survey
Even though evidence has shown repeatedly that alcohol raises the risk of cancer, a new survey shows many people believe the opposite. Only one-third of 3,800 adults surveyed knew about the heightened cancer risk for liquor, while 25% were aware of the risk with beer and 20% were aware of the risk with wine.
MedicalXpress
Large international study uncovers genes involved in heart disease
Over the past 15 years, more than 200 sites in the human genome have been linked to risk for coronary artery disease (CAD), the leading cause of death worldwide. Still, researchers don't fully understand how those genomic variations alter the function of proteins, cells, or tissues to cause illness—knowledge that could inform the development of new treatments.
MedicalXpress
Study finds mutations that could contribute to increased liver disease in patient populations
Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) is an important and under-recognized genetic cause of liver disease. The most common mutation associated with liver disease results from a single change within the DNA sequence known as the Z mutation—this mutation leads to abnormal processing and significant accumulation of the AAT protein within liver cells, which is the primary cell type responsible for producing AAT.
WebMD
COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds
Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
FDA approved a 1st-of-its-kind treatment made from human poop. What does it do?
The treatment Rebyota contains gut bacteria and is approved to prevent a dangerous bacterial infection.
Researchers have gained an understanding of how heart failure occurs in people with kidney disease
Our understanding of the mechanism of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction is getting closer to reality thanks to new research from researchers at the Interdisciplinary Stem Cell Institute (ISCI) at Miller Medical School in Miami.
Scientists find a "single precise" factor in the body that indicates how long you will live
Research from Northwestern University has revealed a key principle about aging and how long a human being has to live barring any unnatural causes of death. According to scientist Thomas Stoeger of Northwestern University, the principle is really simple and it is a "single concise" phenomenon that determines life span.
Risk of Cardiac Death From mRNA Vaccines: Resolving the Mixed Findings
I was appalled when I first read the news about the analysis published by the Florida Department of Health recently, finding a staggering 84% increased risk of cardiac-related death among 18–39-year-old males within 28 days of getting the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine.
What It Means When Your Albumin Is High
Albumin is a protein produced by the liver which circulates in the bloodstream and performs several vital functions. This is what it means when albumin is high.
I'm a scientist and mom working in a genetics lab testing pregnancy samples. I am the holder of heartbreak.
Becoming a mother changed the way one genetic scientist approaches her work of testing cells from pregnancy, miscarriage, or stillbirth.
psychologytoday.com
Genomics and AI Spot Genetic Marker for Autism
Scientific studies to date suggest that autism tends to run in families, and that it develops due to genetic and environmental factors. Recently a team of researchers from Oak Ridge National Laboratory discovered a genetic mutation associated with nonverbal types of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) using a novel method and artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning. Their study will be published in the January 2023 edition of the scientific journal HGG Advances.
Buying Testosterone on the Internet Comes With Dangers: Study
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- With more American men turning to testosterone therapy as a way to boost energy levels, build muscle and tackle erectile dysfunction, it’s no wonder that web-based merchants have stepped into the breach, seeking to grab market share away from doctors and pharmacies. But are online testosterone purchases safe? No, a new investigation warns. The conclusion follows an anonymous testing of seven U.S.-based online...
Twins Study Shows Exercise Altering How Genes Behave
FRIDAY, Dec. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- One might expect identical twins to have the same health outcomes. But it’s not just genetics that makes a notable difference in their weight and in how their genes behave, according to a new study. Exercise can alter genetic markers of metabolic disease -- any of the diseases or disorders that disrupt normal metabolism.
MedicalXpress
Flipping the switch: Scientists shed new light on genetic changes that turn 'on' cancer genes
Cancer, caused by abnormal overgrowth of cells, is the second-leading cause of death in the world. Researchers from the Salk Institute have zeroed in on specific mechanisms that activate oncogenes, which are altered genes that can cause normal cells to become cancer cells. Cancer can be caused by genetic mutations,...
scitechdaily.com
New Potential for Reversing Aging: Scientists Discover Changes in Aging Stem Cells
Scientists have developed a method to identify aging muscle stem cells. The issue of aging and the fight against it has long been prevalent in both classic and contemporary literature throughout human history. From the ill-fated Qin Shi Huang’s expedition to the sea in pursuit of eternal life to the fame of Count Dracula in the West, aging has caught the world’s fascination for thousands of years and remains unsolved.
MedicalXpress
Household air purifiers improve heart health among individuals with COPD, researchers find
A six-month study led by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers concludes that the use of portable home air purifiers can improve some markers of cardiovascular health in people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD. People suffering from COPD often experience shortness of breath, chest tightness and chronic cough. Cardiovascular diseases...
MedicalXpress
Genetic vulnerability to ADHD signals risk of Alzheimer's disease in old age
Genetic predisposition to attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) can predict cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease later in life, revealed an analysis published today in Molecular Psychiatry by University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine researchers. Although recent large epidemiological studies have hinted at a link between ADHD and Alzheimer's, this is the first...
cancerhealth.com
Study in India Could Make Immunotherapy More Affordable Worldwide
A study in India has found that an ultra-low dose of the immunotherapy drug nivolumab (Opdivo) helped people with advanced head and neck cancer live longer. And because the dose is 6% of what’s typically used in the United States and Europe, it is potentially more affordable. In the...
