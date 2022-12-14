ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HealthDay

Few Americans Understand Alcohol's Impact on Cancer Risk: Survey

Even though evidence has shown repeatedly that alcohol raises the risk of cancer, a new survey shows many people believe the opposite. Only one-third of 3,800 adults surveyed knew about the heightened cancer risk for liquor, while 25% were aware of the risk with beer and 20% were aware of the risk with wine.
MedicalXpress

Large international study uncovers genes involved in heart disease

Over the past 15 years, more than 200 sites in the human genome have been linked to risk for coronary artery disease (CAD), the leading cause of death worldwide. Still, researchers don't fully understand how those genomic variations alter the function of proteins, cells, or tissues to cause illness—knowledge that could inform the development of new treatments.
MedicalXpress

Study finds mutations that could contribute to increased liver disease in patient populations

Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) is an important and under-recognized genetic cause of liver disease. The most common mutation associated with liver disease results from a single change within the DNA sequence known as the Z mutation—this mutation leads to abnormal processing and significant accumulation of the AAT protein within liver cells, which is the primary cell type responsible for producing AAT.
WebMD

COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds

Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
psychologytoday.com

Genomics and AI Spot Genetic Marker for Autism

Scientific studies to date suggest that autism tends to run in families, and that it develops due to genetic and environmental factors. Recently a team of researchers from Oak Ridge National Laboratory discovered a genetic mutation associated with nonverbal types of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) using a novel method and artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning. Their study will be published in the January 2023 edition of the scientific journal HGG Advances.
The Herald News

Buying Testosterone on the Internet Comes With Dangers: Study

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- With more American men turning to testosterone therapy as a way to boost energy levels, build muscle and tackle erectile dysfunction, it’s no wonder that web-based merchants have stepped into the breach, seeking to grab market share away from doctors and pharmacies. But are online testosterone purchases safe? No, a new investigation warns. The conclusion follows an anonymous testing of seven U.S.-based online...
HealthDay

Twins Study Shows Exercise Altering How Genes Behave

FRIDAY, Dec. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- One might expect identical twins to have the same health outcomes. But it’s not just genetics that makes a notable difference in their weight and in how their genes behave, according to a new study. Exercise can alter genetic markers of metabolic disease -- any of the diseases or disorders that disrupt normal metabolism.
WASHINGTON STATE
scitechdaily.com

New Potential for Reversing Aging: Scientists Discover Changes in Aging Stem Cells

Scientists have developed a method to identify aging muscle stem cells. The issue of aging and the fight against it has long been prevalent in both classic and contemporary literature throughout human history. From the ill-fated Qin Shi Huang’s expedition to the sea in pursuit of eternal life to the fame of Count Dracula in the West, aging has caught the world’s fascination for thousands of years and remains unsolved.
MedicalXpress

Household air purifiers improve heart health among individuals with COPD, researchers find

A six-month study led by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers concludes that the use of portable home air purifiers can improve some markers of cardiovascular health in people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD. People suffering from COPD often experience shortness of breath, chest tightness and chronic cough. Cardiovascular diseases...
MedicalXpress

Genetic vulnerability to ADHD signals risk of Alzheimer's disease in old age

Genetic predisposition to attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) can predict cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease later in life, revealed an analysis published today in Molecular Psychiatry by University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine researchers. Although recent large epidemiological studies have hinted at a link between ADHD and Alzheimer's, this is the first...
cancerhealth.com

Study in India Could Make Immunotherapy More Affordable Worldwide

A study in India has found that an ultra-low dose of the immunotherapy drug nivolumab (Opdivo) helped people with advanced head and neck cancer live longer. And because the dose is 6% of what’s typically used in the United States and Europe, it is potentially more affordable. In the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy