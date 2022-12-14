Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 07:15:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central St. Louis; Southern Lake, North Shore AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT EASTERN ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 1200 PM CST, an area of heavy snow was near Larsmont, or 27 miles northeast of Superior, moving southwest at 15 mph. Expect visibility below one half mile in heavy snow, and snow covered roads. Locations impacted include Two Harbors, Larsmont, Knife River, and Alger. Other locations impacted by this area of heavy snow include Alger and Palmers. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely. Do not use cruise control in winter driving conditions. Consider delaying travel.
Tornado Warning issued for St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 11:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: St. Tammany; Tangipahoa; Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana East central Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1245 PM CST. * At 1157 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Robert, or 7 miles northeast of Hammond, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Folsom around 1215 PM CST. Enon around 1235 PM CST. Franklinton around 1245 PM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Snow Squall Warning issued for Lake, St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 10:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; St. Louis A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 1048 AM CST, a dangerous snow squall was located near Castle Danger, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in heavy snow. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous travel on Minnesota Highway 61. Locations impacted include Two Harbors, Silver Bay, Beaver Bay, Wolf Lake, Brimson, Castle Danger, Thomas Lake Near Brimson, Larsmont, Highland Lake, Split Rock Lighthouse, Knife River, Alger, Wales, Gooseberry Falls State Park, Pequaywan Lake, Split Rock Lighthouse State Park, and Tettegouche State Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
Tornado Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 03:46:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Calcasieu; Cameron; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis; St. Landry TORNADO WATCH 585, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 PARISHES IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA AVOYELLES EVANGELINE ST. LANDRY IN SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA ACADIA ALLEN CALCASIEU CAMERON JEFFERSON DAVIS THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEAVER, BRANCH, BUNKIE, CHURCH POINT, COTTONPORT, CROWLEY, EFFIE, EUNICE, HACKBERRY, HATHAWAY, JENNINGS, JOHNSON BAYOU, KINDER, LAKE ARTHUR, LAKE CHARLES, LAWTELL, MAMOU, MANSURA, MARKSVILLE, OAKDALE, OPELOUSAS, RAYNE, REDDELL, RICHARD, ROANOKE, SIMMESPORT, ST. LANDRY, SULPHUR, TOPSY, VILLE PLATTE, AND WELSH.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin, Western Clinton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 15:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Western Clinton; Western Essex WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches, with localized totals of 16 to 24 inches possible across the highest elevations of the northern Adirondacks and southern and central Green Mountains. * WHERE...Portions of the northern Adirondack Mountains in New York and the Green Mountains of central and southern Vermont. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Hazardous conditions from low visibilities and snow covered roads will create a difficult morning and evening commute. Power outages are possible due to heavy wet snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates will approach 1 to 2 inches per hour at times this evening and tonight. The snow tapers off to snow showers on Saturday.
Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 16:11:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-19 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 12 feet. Localized beach erosion is possible. * WHERE...Beaches along the northern coast of Puerto Rico, including Aguada and Rincon, Culebra, St. Thomas, and St. John. * WHEN...Through the weekend. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 15:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex; Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Saint Lawrence, Champlain and lower Connecticut Valleys, as well as portions of northern Vermont, including the Northeast Kingdom. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Difficult traveling conditions will develop across the area throughout the day, as visibilities lower and roads become snow covered and slippery. Power outages are possible due to heavy wet snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will transition this afternoon and evening to moderate with periods of heavier precipitation rates this evening and overnight. Snowfall rates will approach 1 inch per hour at times through tonight. The snow will taper off to snow showers on Saturday.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Clark, Codington, Corson, Day, Deuel by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 15:46:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Minnesota, the latest road conditions can be obtained at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1. In South Dakota, the latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Clark; Codington; Corson; Day; Deuel; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; Marshall; McPherson; Potter; Roberts; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Walworth WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM MST/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and central, north central and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until midnight CST /11 PM MST/ tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
