4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
5 Great Steak Places To Visit In Ohio During Christmas SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
columbusunderground.com
Top 10 Plant Stores & Plant Nurseries in Columbus
Whether you’re more of a “plant babies” kind of person, or a “backyard garden” kind of person (or both!), there’s a lot of great plant shops and nurseries around Columbus that are ready to help find you something to care for and love. This...
columbusunderground.com
Holiday Gift Guide With Gift Ideas to Make People Feel Special
People always remember how you make them feel. With Columbus Underground’s Holiday Gift Guide, you’ll be the best gift giver around. Over the five weeks of the guide, you’ll find a curation of over seventy-five of the best gift ideas in Columbus to help you find the perfect gift for everyone on your list!
columbusunderground.com
Restaurant Review: Wings Take on Many Meanings at OX-B’s Short North
OX-B’s has established a stellar reputation as a local fast-casual operation. Or, almost local, as its locations have always been stationed more on the outskirts around Columbus, in Reynoldsburg or Heath, for example. The very first OX-B’s made its debut in Newark during spring of 2020. Its entry into the market was particularly splashy, thanks to its choice of location. OX-B’s often operates out of large shipping containers. That in itself is a notable schtick.
614now.com
This 50 year-old central Ohio pizzeria has opened a new Columbus-area location
Over the course of half a century, Pizza Cottage has represented Columbus-style pies and maintained a serious following of fans. And recently, the pizzeria has officially the doors of another Columbus-area location. On Nov. 1, Pizza Cottage held the grand opening of its newest restaurant, which is in Lancaster. The...
columbusunderground.com
North High Brewing Closing Original Location
The countdown is on to grab one last pint at North High Brewing’s original location in the Short North. The brewery at 1288 N. High St. will celebrate 10 years then say goodbye on Wednesday, December 28. Owner Gavin Meyers says it was a difficult decision to leave the...
NBC4 Columbus
Spec distribution facility completed at growing Cubes at Etna 70 development
ETNA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — An Illinois-based company has completed a 1.1-million-square-foot building at a growing industrial development east of Columbus. Contegra Construction Co. announced in a press release that it recently finished a speculative distribution facility at Cubes at Etna 70, which is a 289-acre master-planned development located at 9800 Schuster Way in Licking County. The development, off State Route 310 and Interstate 70, is about 20 minutes from downtown Columbus in the unincorporated community of Etna.
columbusunderground.com
Coming Attraction: The 2023 Cinema Columbus Film Festival Aims to ‘Delight, Enlighten & Spark Curiosity’
For independent filmmaker Molly Kreuzman, her medium offers its creators an opportunity to be fearless and purpose-driven outside the stifling confines of big-studio production. In turn, its audiences are exposed to deeply transformative ideas, issues and expressions they may never have discovered in mainstream cinema. “What I love about film...
Worthington approves final piece of $140M High North development, seeks anchor tenant to move project forward
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (CBF) — The $140 million transformation of a Worthington mall has secured final approval from the city, but an anchor tenant is needed for the project to move forward. The Worthington Architectural Review Board and Municipal Planning Commission voted to approve two items related to the High North project at its most recent […]
'Real messed up': Teens vandalize 3 buses at Columbus day care center
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child care center is asking for help after three of their buses were vandalized over the weekend. Wayne Dixson, who works at Indigo Children’s Center on East Livingston Avenue, said a group of teens on Friday were caught on a surveillance camera breaking into the buses, stealing items out of it and even smashing a back window with a fire extinguisher.
Golden retrievers rescued from New Albany home have long road to recovery
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Columbus Humane agents rescued nearly two-dozen animals from a New Albany home last Tuesday, they did it while covered head to toe in protective bodysuits. And yet, a woman and 21 animals had been living there. Inside, Chief Humane Agent Jessica Scott said rescuers found...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Breweries in Columbus
2022 was another big year for breweries in Columbus. Combustion expanded to Clintonville, Rockmill put their business up for sale, Goodwood opened in the Arena District and Ohio Brewing opened in Milo-Grogan. According to the Ohio Craft Brewers Association, the state officially surpassed the 400 mark with breweries this year, with around 50 of them being in Central Ohio.
Mob rules: The unlikely return of Columbus’ most-celebrated group
It’s hard to imagine now, given the sterilization and utter lack of character along the campus strip of High Street, but during a particular epoch – let’s say 1985 to 1995 – that stretch was always a hedonistic thrall of students. It was a scene so congested that the cops would install a thick steel wire about waist-high to prevent inebriated coeds from spilling into traffic. There were countless dance clubs, record stores, head shops, beer bucket dive bars, and, above all else, live music from local bands emanating from every other venue. And there was one band, the Royal Crescent Mob, who truly embraced and exemplified that playful, party culture. It wasn’t a rarity for them to marquee a sold-out show at the Newport.
Minority-owned housing project breaks ground for affordable homes in Driving Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A minority-owned housing project born from the COVID-19 pandemic is breaking ground in Columbus, aiming to offer affordable units for underserved communities. Everett Sanders of New Albany is partnering with a Franklin County nonprofit to construct an affordable townhouse-style duplex on Mooberry Street in Driving Park, targeting a late 2023 completion […]
Maple Street Biscuit Co. opening first Ohio restaurant at Polaris
COLUMBUS, Ohio (CBF) — A growing biscuit-centric restaurant brand will open its first Columbus location Jan. 5. Maple Street Biscuit Co. will begin serving its biscuit sandwiches, biscuits and gravy, waffles and more at 7 a.m. that day at 1310 Polaris Pkwy. Regular hours will be 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Nashville-based brand has […]
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants | Editor’s Picks: Five Top Spots for Patio Dining
Columbus Monthly’s 2022 “10 Best Restaurants” package also spotlights our “Hot 40”: a selection of 40 other establishments that contribute substantially to Central Ohio’s food and drink scene. This installment features Patio All-Stars. The brick-lined outdoor digs at Lindey’s are one of our longtime...
Ohio Santa finds his stolen Kia sleigh
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio Santa Claus has reunited Tuesday with his “sleigh” after it was stolen while he was spreading holiday cheer. Father Christmas came out Saturday evening from working inside a Cabela’s near Polaris to find his red Kia Sportage missing from the parking lot. He and his wife, who asked […]
sciotopost.com
Unclaimed – Grove City Meijers Reports Lucky for Life $1,000-a-Day-for-Life Prize Sold
GROVE CITY, OH – A lucky customer from Meijer Gas #234 holds the winning ticket for the top prize in last night’s Lucky for Life drawing. It’s Ohio’s fifth top prize win in Lucky for Life since joining the multi-state game Nov 16, 2015. The ticket...
Which Columbus stores and restaurants are open on Christmas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several central Ohio retailers are open on Christmas for last-minute holiday meals and items. Find which stores are open near you below. Hours could vary by location. BenihanaBenihana is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Boston MarketBoston Market select locations will be open on Christmas. Columbus Fish MarketColumbus Fish Market is […]
Massive fire in Plain City destroys woodworking business
PLAIN CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – Firefighter crews battled a massive blaze where a building was engulfed in flames Tuesday morning in Plain City. According to a release by the Pleasant Valley Joint Fire District, a commercial structure fire was reported just after 4 a.m. Tuesday morning in Plain City. A person who was working inside […]
Centre Daily
Employees forced to share tips with managers at Ohio country club, feds say
Workers at an Ohio golf course and country club were forced to share their tips with managers — and they weren’t paid when working through lunch, according to federal authorities. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found these violations during an investigation into New Era...
