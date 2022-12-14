ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Worthington approves final piece of $140M High North development, seeks anchor tenant to move project forward

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (CBF) — The $140 million transformation of a Worthington mall has secured final approval from the city, but an anchor tenant is needed for the project to move forward. The Worthington Architectural Review Board and Municipal Planning Commission voted to approve two items related to the High North project at its most recent […]
WORTHINGTON, OH
columbusunderground.com

North High Brewing Closing Original Location

The countdown is on to grab one last pint at North High Brewing’s original location in the Short North. The brewery at 1288 N. High St. will celebrate 10 years then say goodbye on Wednesday, December 28. Owner Gavin Meyers says it was a difficult decision to leave the...
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Spec distribution facility completed at growing Cubes at Etna 70 development

ETNA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — An Illinois-based company has completed a 1.1-million-square-foot building at a growing industrial development east of Columbus. Contegra Construction Co. announced in a press release that it recently finished a speculative distribution facility at Cubes at Etna 70, which is a 289-acre master-planned development located at 9800 Schuster Way in Licking County. The development, off State Route 310 and Interstate 70, is about 20 minutes from downtown Columbus in the unincorporated community of Etna.
ETNA TOWNSHIP, OH
columbusunderground.com

Top 10 Plant Stores & Plant Nurseries in Columbus

Whether you’re more of a “plant babies” kind of person, or a “backyard garden” kind of person (or both!), there’s a lot of great plant shops and nurseries around Columbus that are ready to help find you something to care for and love. This...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Columbus City Council Approves Funding for E-Bike Rebate Program

Columbus City Council last night approved legislation allocating $250,000 to establish an e-bike rebate program that would be administered by Smart Columbus. “Transportation is the leading contributor to climate change in Columbus and working class residents often have limited choices about how to get around,” said Councilmember Lourdes Barroso de Padilla, in introducing the legislation. “In light of these facts, the city of Columbus is excited to launch this pilot e-bike discount program.”
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

At Home: Deposit-Proof Design in a Discovery District Rental

Sarah Storer had long-dreamed of living in an industrial-style loft space, so when her current apartment became available—in a building she’d had her eye on for years and in the exact same unit she previously toured on a Columbus Underground Urban Living Tour—she knew it was meant to be.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Restaurant Review: Wings Take on Many Meanings at OX-B’s Short North

OX-B’s has established a stellar reputation as a local fast-casual operation. Or, almost local, as its locations have always been stationed more on the outskirts around Columbus, in Reynoldsburg or Heath, for example. The very first OX-B’s made its debut in Newark during spring of 2020. Its entry into the market was particularly splashy, thanks to its choice of location. OX-B’s often operates out of large shipping containers. That in itself is a notable schtick.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County Park District Purchases Former Cooks Creek Golf Course

The Pickaway County Park District is excited to announce our partnership with Appalachia Ohio Alliance (AOA) on the purchase of the former Cooks Creek Golf Course. In April of 2022, AOA purchased the 324-acre golf course from the James Cook family to conserve, protect and restore the property. The Park District is very thankful that the Cook family wanted their property to be retained as a natural preserve and park, given how quickly farmland and green spaces are disappearing in Pickaway County, especially.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Delaware Gazette

Engineer: Intel to impact county’s traffic

NEW ALBANY — While it may be a county away, the two future Intel semiconductor chip factories will have an impact on traffic in Delaware County. Delaware County Engineer Chris Bauserman has discussed what Intel might mean in his presentations. It was noted that 90% of Delaware County’s population is within a 40-minute drive of Intel, and even those in the northwest corner of the county is within an hour of Intel.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

County Passes 2023 Budget, Honors Chris Schmenk For Her Long Service

MARYSVILLE – Union County will be up, running and open for business this coming year as the Union County Commission this morning passed permanent annual appropriations for both the county’s General and Special Funds budgets for 2023. And in a surprising and touching move at the end of...
UNION COUNTY, OH
1808Delaware

COTA Changes Coming On January 2

COTA has announced a set of service changes effective right after the first of the year, changes which impact lines which operate in Westerville and the Polaris area. Line 43 Westerville will have a new end-of-line in downtown Columbus. Line 43 will no longer use the COTA Transit Terminal located on Rich Street. Use stop #4085 located near the intersection of High Street & Rich Street instead.
WESTERVILLE, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Breweries in Columbus

2022 was another big year for breweries in Columbus. Combustion expanded to Clintonville, Rockmill put their business up for sale, Goodwood opened in the Arena District and Ohio Brewing opened in Milo-Grogan. According to the Ohio Craft Brewers Association, the state officially surpassed the 400 mark with breweries this year, with around 50 of them being in Central Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH

