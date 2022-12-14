Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
5 Great Steak Places To Visit In Ohio During Christmas SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Worthington approves final piece of $140M High North development, seeks anchor tenant to move project forward
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (CBF) — The $140 million transformation of a Worthington mall has secured final approval from the city, but an anchor tenant is needed for the project to move forward. The Worthington Architectural Review Board and Municipal Planning Commission voted to approve two items related to the High North project at its most recent […]
iheart.com
Chillicothe Church Asking to Demolish Houses on South Mulberry Street
The Design Review Board of the City of Chillicothe has announced a special meeting for next Thursday. The board will consider an application submitted by First Wesleyan Church in November to demolish three houses at 73, 77, and 81 South Mulberry Street for a parking lot. The meeting will be...
columbusunderground.com
North High Brewing Closing Original Location
The countdown is on to grab one last pint at North High Brewing’s original location in the Short North. The brewery at 1288 N. High St. will celebrate 10 years then say goodbye on Wednesday, December 28. Owner Gavin Meyers says it was a difficult decision to leave the...
NBC4 Columbus
Spec distribution facility completed at growing Cubes at Etna 70 development
ETNA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — An Illinois-based company has completed a 1.1-million-square-foot building at a growing industrial development east of Columbus. Contegra Construction Co. announced in a press release that it recently finished a speculative distribution facility at Cubes at Etna 70, which is a 289-acre master-planned development located at 9800 Schuster Way in Licking County. The development, off State Route 310 and Interstate 70, is about 20 minutes from downtown Columbus in the unincorporated community of Etna.
columbusunderground.com
Top 10 Plant Stores & Plant Nurseries in Columbus
Whether you’re more of a “plant babies” kind of person, or a “backyard garden” kind of person (or both!), there’s a lot of great plant shops and nurseries around Columbus that are ready to help find you something to care for and love. This...
columbusunderground.com
Columbus City Council Approves Funding for E-Bike Rebate Program
Columbus City Council last night approved legislation allocating $250,000 to establish an e-bike rebate program that would be administered by Smart Columbus. “Transportation is the leading contributor to climate change in Columbus and working class residents often have limited choices about how to get around,” said Councilmember Lourdes Barroso de Padilla, in introducing the legislation. “In light of these facts, the city of Columbus is excited to launch this pilot e-bike discount program.”
columbusunderground.com
At Home: Deposit-Proof Design in a Discovery District Rental
Sarah Storer had long-dreamed of living in an industrial-style loft space, so when her current apartment became available—in a building she’d had her eye on for years and in the exact same unit she previously toured on a Columbus Underground Urban Living Tour—she knew it was meant to be.
614now.com
The last remaining Columbus-area location of this breakfast-focused restaurant chain has closed for good
The last Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in central Ohio has closed its doors. According to a sign on the eatery’s front door, the Perkins located at 1451 Hilliard Rome Rd. in Hilliard has shuttered permanently. “To our valued guests, this location of Perkins is closed for business. Thank you...
sciotopost.com
MORPC, Aims to Add Passenger Rail Service to Chillicothe, Lancaster, and Other Southern Ohio Regions
[Columbus, OH – December 14, 2022] – The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission is keeping the region on track for the future with rail service connecting Central Ohio to other major urban centers, rural and Appalachian areas on the national passenger rail network. MORPC, along with other regions, communities,...
614now.com
This 50 year-old central Ohio pizzeria has opened a new Columbus-area location
Over the course of half a century, Pizza Cottage has represented Columbus-style pies and maintained a serious following of fans. And recently, the pizzeria has officially the doors of another Columbus-area location. On Nov. 1, Pizza Cottage held the grand opening of its newest restaurant, which is in Lancaster. The...
columbusunderground.com
Restaurant Review: Wings Take on Many Meanings at OX-B’s Short North
OX-B’s has established a stellar reputation as a local fast-casual operation. Or, almost local, as its locations have always been stationed more on the outskirts around Columbus, in Reynoldsburg or Heath, for example. The very first OX-B’s made its debut in Newark during spring of 2020. Its entry into the market was particularly splashy, thanks to its choice of location. OX-B’s often operates out of large shipping containers. That in itself is a notable schtick.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Park District Purchases Former Cooks Creek Golf Course
The Pickaway County Park District is excited to announce our partnership with Appalachia Ohio Alliance (AOA) on the purchase of the former Cooks Creek Golf Course. In April of 2022, AOA purchased the 324-acre golf course from the James Cook family to conserve, protect and restore the property. The Park District is very thankful that the Cook family wanted their property to be retained as a natural preserve and park, given how quickly farmland and green spaces are disappearing in Pickaway County, especially.
Delaware Gazette
Engineer: Intel to impact county’s traffic
NEW ALBANY — While it may be a county away, the two future Intel semiconductor chip factories will have an impact on traffic in Delaware County. Delaware County Engineer Chris Bauserman has discussed what Intel might mean in his presentations. It was noted that 90% of Delaware County’s population is within a 40-minute drive of Intel, and even those in the northwest corner of the county is within an hour of Intel.
NBC4 Columbus
United Furniture’s David Belford says Front & Fulton, Flying Horse Farms unaffected by shuttered business
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Lawsuits and ripple effects to vendors are piling up following the abrupt pre-Thanksgiving shutdown of a furniture company owned by a businessman with Columbus ties. But Central Ohio real estate projects and charitable initiatives of David Belford are not affected by troubles of...
unioncountydailydigital.com
County Passes 2023 Budget, Honors Chris Schmenk For Her Long Service
MARYSVILLE – Union County will be up, running and open for business this coming year as the Union County Commission this morning passed permanent annual appropriations for both the county’s General and Special Funds budgets for 2023. And in a surprising and touching move at the end of...
COTA Changes Coming On January 2
COTA has announced a set of service changes effective right after the first of the year, changes which impact lines which operate in Westerville and the Polaris area. Line 43 Westerville will have a new end-of-line in downtown Columbus. Line 43 will no longer use the COTA Transit Terminal located on Rich Street. Use stop #4085 located near the intersection of High Street & Rich Street instead.
3 Christmas Towns In Ohio. They’re Magical.
Ohio is home to many charming towns that come alive during the holiday season. Here are three Christmas towns in Ohio that are worth visiting:. A Beautiful Christmas TownPhoto byJamie Davies/Unsplash.
614now.com
After more than 20 years, here’s when this steakhouse will close its Columbus location
Earlier this year, Smith & Wollensky announced it planned to leave its long-standing home at Easton Town Center. Now, we know when. According to Kim Lapine, Chief Marketing Officer of PPX Hospitality Brands, the restaurant will close the doors of its sole Columbus eatery, located at 4145 The Strand at Easton Town Center, on Jan. 14.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Breweries in Columbus
2022 was another big year for breweries in Columbus. Combustion expanded to Clintonville, Rockmill put their business up for sale, Goodwood opened in the Arena District and Ohio Brewing opened in Milo-Grogan. According to the Ohio Craft Brewers Association, the state officially surpassed the 400 mark with breweries this year, with around 50 of them being in Central Ohio.
Centre Daily
Employees forced to share tips with managers at Ohio country club, feds say
Workers at an Ohio golf course and country club were forced to share their tips with managers — and they weren’t paid when working through lunch, according to federal authorities. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found these violations during an investigation into New Era...
