Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker's Love Story

By Jessica Sager
 2 days ago
Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb

Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker were a picture-perfect couple: Two of the best dancers on the planet in love and with beautiful children—absolute #marriagegoals.

Holker previously told Parade of being a role model to other couples, "Honestly, it feels like a huge honor. I look at as us and I think we work really hard in our marriage. So the fact that people look up to and aspire to that is amazing. It’s a lot of work to be in a good marriage. So I don't mind that people look at us like that, because it's something that we truly respect and are working on constantly, to be honest."

Look back at Allison Holker and tWitch's relationship in its happier moments.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

Is Allison Holker still married to tWitch?

Holker and tWitch were married from Dec. 10, 2013, until his tragic death on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. The couple celebrated their ninth anniversary just days before he took his own life.

Are tWitch and Allison a couple?

Holker and tWitch were absolutely a couple and head over heels in love. They began dating in 2010 after Season 7 of So You Think You Can Dance.

"We shared a dance at the wrap party of that season of So You Think You Can Dance and we have been together ever since," tWitch told PEOPLE in February 2022. Holker added, "There was no dialogue, there was no conversation or a first hangout. Literally, we danced and we were together holding hands the very next day—and we never looked back."

How many children do tWitch and Allison have?

Allison Holker, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and their children VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Holker and tWitch share three children: Daughters Weslie and Zaia and son Maddox. Holker was a mom to Weslie prior to meeting tWitch.

"You know what I've learned now having three kids? Embrace the crazy. Embrace the mayhem," Holker previously told Parade. "You just to realize that everyone's going through that, everyone's doing their best and that's okay. There's gonna be some hits in the road, but you've got to keep pushing. Laugh it off, dance it off, TikTok it off."

In a November 2022 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the couple said they were considering having more kids.

"I think we would love to start trying for another one," Holker said, to which tWitch added, "We do. I love the little babies, I love them. It's a constant conversation."

Who is tWitch from Ellen married to?

TWitch was married to Holker from 2013 until his death.

How did tWitch and Allison Holker meet?

Holker and tWitch first met on the set of So You Think You Can Dance. They admitted in February 2022 that they'd been crushing on one another for a while before they danced together at the Season 7 wrap party and became a couple.

When did tWitch and Allison Holker get married?

Holker and tWitch tied the knot on Dec. 10, 2013—and you can bet they danced like crazy at their wedding.

Next, see what Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker said made their marriage work.

