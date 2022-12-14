ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

The wife of legendary soccer journalist Grant Wahl just wrote a heartbreaking letter about his death

By Chris Morris
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19hulE_0jiPGYIZ00

Grant Wahl, the well-known and respected soccer reporter, died as a result of a rupture to an undetected ascending aortic aneurysm, his widow posted on his popular Substack Wednesday .

An autopsy performed by the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office, after Wahl’s body returned to the U.S. on Dec. 12 , determined that Wahl’s unexpected passing during the World Cup earlier this month was something that could not have been averted by medical officials onsite.

“No amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him,” wrote Celine Gounder, Wahl’s widow. “His death was unrelated to COVID. His death was unrelated to vaccination status. There was nothing nefarious about his death.”

Beyond updating fans about his cause of death, Gounder offered a loving tribute to her husband, praising his empathy, kindness, and curiosity.

“Grant curated friends from all cultures and walks of life, for whom he was a generous listener, an enthusiast, a champion of others,” she wrote. “To know Grant was to know a true renaissance man; he was endlessly curious about the world.”

It was, however, his infinite love for his family and friends that struck the deepest nerve. She talked about his support for her career as an infectious disease specialist and CBS [hotlink ignore="true"]News contributor.

“Grant knew when someone was in crisis and he needed to drop everything to be there for them—be that his family or mine,” she wrote. “My little sister Stephanie was eight when she met Grant and can barely remember a time when he wasn’t part of the family. The first time they met, they spent hours playing chess.”

Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the United States and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport, was 48.

Tributes to Wahl have poured in since his death. On Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken added his voice to the collection, saying on Twitter “I so appreciated Grant Wahl, whose writing captured not only the essence of the beautiful game but also the world around it.”

A memorial service for Wahl is being planned, with details to come later.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

More from Fortune: Rishi Sunak’s old hedge fund boss paid himself $1.9 million a day this year
Meet the 29-year-old teacher with four degrees who wants to join the Great Resignation How much money you need to earn to buy a $400,000 home Elon Musk ‘wanted to punch’ Kanye West after deeming the rapper’s swastika tweet an ‘incitement to violence’

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Marysol Patton: ‘RHUGT’ Season 3 put ‘pressure’ on Alexia Echevarria friendship

Marysol Patton admits filming Peacock’s “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” Season 3 with bestie Alexia Echevarria put “pressure” on their friendship.  “We were the only girls that shared a room … It’s not [easy],” the “Real Housewives of Miami” star, 55, exclusively tells Page Six. “It’s a lot of luggage, it’s a lot of cameras, it’s a lot of people, a lot of stimuli, getting ready, s—t everywhere,” Patton adds. “We were the only ones that shared a room so that just adds to the pressure of the whole thing.” The former publicist notes that cameras captured her and Echevarria’s sibling-like dynamic...
Fortune

The CDC finally put a number on how many lives long COVID has claimed: ‘It’s probably an undercount’

Lilly Downs, who has been in and out of the hospital with long COVID, pets facility dog Posey at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children in Denver. We’ve all heard of long COVID, the mysterious ailment that plagues people for weeks and months after they first become infected with the virus still gripping the world. But health authorities haven’t tallied how many deaths were related to it—until now.
Fortune

The college student Elon Musk kicked off Twitter for tracking his jet says giving up now would mean ‘letting the big guy win’

Elon Musk deemed Jack Sweeney's ElonJet Twitter account a safety threat. Elon Musk may have shut down Jack Sweeney on Twitter, but the college student isn’t backing down. Sweeney, a sophomore at the University of Central Florida, had been running a Twitter account, @ElonJet, that tracked the flights of the billionaire’s private jet. On Wednesday evening, the account was permanently suspended.
ORLANDO, FL
New York Post

Media loses its mind after Elon Musk bars reporters from Twitter — years after shrugging about Post ban

Two years after Twitter banned an entire newspaper, media figures are losing their minds over their accounts being zapped. Welcome to the party!  Elon Musk stunned social media users late Thursday by suspending the accounts of about half a dozen reporters and pundits who showed how to track the location of his private jet, but the billionaire’s critics are facing accusations of hypocrisy as well. Musk’s abrupt pivot from free speech champion to censor elicited shrieking condemnation from political figures who ignored previous Twitter management’s 2020 censorship of The Post for reporting on documents from Hunter Biden’s laptop. “I get feeling unsafe, but...
Fortune

Gen Z has an average of $33,000 saved for retirement. 4 ways they can boost savings and plan for the future

On average, Gen Z workers are putting away 20% of their annual salary into their 401(k) or a similar plan. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. The oldest members of Generation Z (those born between 1997 and 2012) are entering the workforce and beginning to grow their incomes and plan for the future. One way they’re doing that is through their retirement savings.
Fortune

Fortune

256K+
Followers
11K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy