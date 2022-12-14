I’m making Christmas dinner in the Air Fryer & have done since 2019 – the turkey and sprouts come out perfect

HOW will you be cooking your Christmas dinner this year?

With energy bills through the roof, many families are worried about how much cash they’ll shell out on turkey-cooking costs.

Melanie Peak and her partner Simon are Air Fryer converts Credit: Melanie Peak

The couple have been cooking their festive feast in the gadget since 2019 Credit: Melanie Peak

But there’s a very unusual option that one savvy woman claims could save you a fortune in time and money.

Melanie Peak revealed how she and her partner Simon managed to cook an entire Christmas dinner in a single air fryer - it apparently tasted incredible and she’d do it again.

“I’d never even considered cooking a meal in an airfryer until Christmas 2019.

“Every year my partner Simon and I go away for Christmas, and that year we opted for a lakeside cabin in Lincolnshire.

“The property didn’t have an oven, which put a spanner in the works in terms of cooking a big Christmas dinner.

“But the holidays were months away, so we went ahead and decided to worry about that nearer the time.

“The weeks flew by and we found ourselves panicking just a fortnight before Christmas Day.

“How on earth were we going to cook a whole turkey and all the trimmings without an oven?

“Then a friend suggested we try an air fryer. It seemed mad to think we could do it all in a tiny appliance, but it seemed to be our only solution.

“Just days before we set off to the cabin, our air fryer was delivered.

“We didn’t even have time to unbox it, let alone learn how to use it.

“We filled the car with our belongings, our three dogs, the air fryer and all of our Christmas dinner ingredients - it was like hauling the kitchen sink on holiday.

“We both had our reservations about how the meal would turn out, if the food would cook or even fit in the air fryer. But we were pleasantly surprised.

“Our starter was smoked salmon with pea shoots and minted yoghurt.

“Then, for the big event, we air-fried a bacon-wrapped 2lb turkey crown with roast potatoes, parsnips, carrots, peas and roasted leeks, stuffing, Yorkshire puddings, pigs in blankets and thick gravy.

“For pudding, we had fresh eton mess. After that, I don’t think we ate for a week because we were so stuffed.

“Cooking our Christmas dinner took a fraction of the time - less than three hours - thanks to the speedy airfryer, and it was easy to keep an eye on things as ours is glass.

“We squeezed the meat and root vegetables in together and they cooked beautifully. The boneless turkey was so moist with crispy skin on top, and took about an hour to cook through at 180 degrees. I now prefer an air fryer turkey over an oven-cooked one.

“We popped the potatoes in at the half hour mark, then the Yorkshires went in while the turkey rested.

“It was all so easy, we had plenty of time to drink more wine in front of the log fire.

“It would’ve been even easier if I hadn’t forgotten the instruction manual and the second basket, so it was more of a squeeze than it should’ve been.

“Our family all thought we were mad for air frying our entire Christmas dinner, but we’d definitely do it again. It was less effort, took less time to cook and there was less washing up, too. Plus, with household bills so high, we’re using it to save money all year round.

“Our air fryer was a Christmas miracle and I’d urge anyone to give it a go this year - you won’t regret it.”