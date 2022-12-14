ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford County, PA

What's up this weekend? December 16-18

By NCPA Staff
 2 days ago

What does your weekend hold? From festivals to fairs, plays to parades, shows to spectacles, there's always something to do in northcentral Pa. this time of year.

Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area.

December

Bradford County

Christmas for Kids Festival of Lights: Dec. 17, noon to 3 p.m. Enjoy the Hall of Lights and Christmas decor, seasonal vendors, bake sale, kids crafts and games, and petting zoo. This is a free community event that incudes door prizes and even a visit from the Jolly Ol' Elf himself. 22541 Route 187, Wysox.

It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play: Dec. 17-18. A holiday classic with a twist: walk into the theatre and be transported in time to NEPA's top Radio Station in 1946. Become the studio audience as right in front of your eyes, a live radio show is recorded!

Saturday evening, in the spirit of the season, is pay what you can. Sunday's ticket includes dessert and a drink. Tickets available online or at the door. Keystone Theatre, 601 Main Street, Towanda.

Centre County

A Christmas Carol: Dec. 15-17, 7 p.m. This ghostly little story begins in the streets of London, Christmas Eve, 1843. We follow the miserly character of Ebenezer Scrooge as he is brought face-to-face with his greedy soul and the only path of redemption. Filled with the spirit of goodwill and cheer, this story brings an all encompassing sense of Christmas and the beauty and wonder of the season!

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 2-12. to reserve tickets, call or text 814-470-2460. First Presbyterian Church, Bellefonte.

Clinton County

Community Christmas Party: Dec. 16, 5-8 p.m. Christmas music, treats, and activities. Woolrich Community United Methodist Church, 1080 Park Avenue, Woolrich.

Christmas Walk and visit with Santa: Dec. 18, 1-3 p.m. Families are invited to walk the Nature Trail and enjoy all of the holiday decorations and displays. Santa makes a stop from 1-3 p.m. to visit with children and hear their Christmas wishes. Wayne Township Nature Park, McElhattan.

Columbia County

Christmas Carol-a-thon : Dec. 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Bloomsburg Singers will hold a marathon of Christmas carols to raise funds for their choir tour this summer. Audience members are free to join in the singing! Hot chocolate and Christmas cookies will be provided. Wesley United Methodist Church, 130 W. Third Street, Bloomsburg.

Brewski's Ugly Sweater Party and Karaoke: Dec. 17, 9 p.m. to midnight. Party begins at 9 p.m. "Harsh judging" takes place until 10, when the winner is announced. Brewskis Coffee and Bar, 22 E. Main Street, Bloomsburg.

The Nutcracker Tea: Dec. 17, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Little prince and princesses will enjoy a dress-up occasion feeling like they have "gone to the ball" as you sit back and enjoy the Bloomsburg School of Dance present "Land of the Sweets" from "The Nutcracker."

The event lasts approximately 2 hours. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children 10 and under. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 9 St Lukes Way, Bloomsburg.

Kid's Christmas Craft and Story Time: Dec. 17-18, at 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. Kiddos can listen to a holiday story and make a free Christmas card and ornament. All materials will be provided. Rohrbach's Farm Market, 240 Southern Drive, Catawissa.

Lycoming County

Santa on Candy Cane Lane : Dec. 17, 6:15-9 p.m. Take a drive through the lights show in Duboistown. Christmas Light Drive Thru: Dec. 16, 6-9 p.m. Kick-off the Christmas season at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds for the drive-through light display. The event is free and open to the public. Lycoming County Fairgrounds, 1 W. Park Street, Hughesville. Nature's Ornaments: Dec. 16, 6-7:30 p.m.; Dec. 17, 1-2:30 p.m. Create a variety of ornaments out of materials commonly found in nature. You can bring materials from your yard, or use items provided.A free, family-friendly program hosted by the Tiadaghton State Forest District Office. Registration is required. 570-753-5409, ext. 132 or email vicurtis@pa.gov

Montour County

Holiday Sing-a-long : Dec. 16, 6-7 p.m. Sing and dance with Chris Shipe and friends. Rudolph and Frosyt will make an appearance and there will be photo opportunities and crafts for the kids. Thomas Beaver Free Library, 317 Ferry Street, Danville.

Santa Claus is Stoppin' at the Station: Dec. 18, 2-4 p.m. Santa will be stopping at the firehall to meet with all the good boys and girls and to get their last requests in before Christmas time! Washingtonville Fire Hall, 121 Strawberry Ridge Road, Danville.

Northumberland County

Joy Through the Grove : Nov. 25-Dec. 31, 5:30-9 p.m. A Christmas light experience at Knoebels Amusement Resort, 391 Knoebels Parkway, Elysburg.

Potter County

Wonder and Joy Winter Open House: Dec. 16, 5-8 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will on hand and Eppie Bailey and Friends will be performing festive holiday favorites. There will be mimosas and coffee, along with tasty treats and over 40 artisans. Potter County Artisan Center, 227 N. Main Street, Coudersport.

Sullivan County

Old Fashioned Hymn Sing: Dec. 18, 6 p.m. Come and enjoy singing your favorite Christmas carols as well as your other favorite hymns. The event will be held at Valley United Methodist Church, 1906 Route 220, Muncy Valley.

Snyder County

Christmas Craft Fair: Dec. 16-18. Come find everything you need for gift giving season with all your favorite retailers and specialty items from local artisans, crafters, and vendors. Susquehanna Valley Mall, Selinsgrove.

Tioga County

Memories of Christmas Past: Dec. 16-18. It's a weekend of favorite holiday movies at the Rialto Theatre.

Friday, 7 p.m.: It's a Wonderful LifeSaturday, 7 p.m.: National Lampoon's Christmas VacationSunday, 5 p.m. A Christmas Story

Breakfast with Santa: Dec. 18, 8:30-10 a.m. Mansfield Fire Hall, 381 S. Main Street, Mansfield.

Kids Christmas Party: Dec. 17, 2-4 p.m. There will be a cocoa bar, cupcakes and Christmas Bingo with prizes and goodie bags for the kids. Hosted by Bear A Bar & Grille, 200 Main Street, Blossburg.

Union County

Holiday Market, with Santa and brunch buffet: Dec. 17, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy a brunch buffet, visit with Santa Claus and his alpaca helpers, have fun with crafts and activities for kids, receive a goodie bag from Santa, browse holiday vendors, sample various products throughout the market, and enjoy a happy holiday atmosphere.

Tickets cost $25 for adults, $18 for children 2-12. Ard's Farm, 4803 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg.

Do you know of an event we should add? Email news@northcentralpa.com and let us know.

NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

