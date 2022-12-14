ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Navasota girls’ basketball moves to 19-1 with win over Burton

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota girls’ basketball team beat Burton 75-47 Friday night at Rattler Gym. The Rattlers continue their hot start to the season, moving to 19-1. Navasota led 33-31 at halftime and ran away in the second half for the 28 point victory. Navasota will play...
NAVASOTA, TX
Franklin gets last second field goal and beats Brock 17-14

ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions (16-0) successfully defended their 2021 state title following a 17-14 win over Brock (11-5) Thursday night at AT&T Stadium to claim the Class 3A Division I State Championship. The win extending Franklin’s winning streak to 32 games. With the game tied at...
ARLINGTON, TX
Classroom Champion: Brooke Bentke from Brenham High School

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brooke Bentke is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion. The Brenham High School senior has a 4-point-48 grade point average and ranks number 8 in her class. Brooke has been a class representative for four years. Served on the Homecoming Court as well as being a member of the National Honor Society and participated as a Sophomore Server.
BRENHAM, TX

