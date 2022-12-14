Read full article on original website
Family of Rudder High Coach gifted donation from Bryan & College Station ISD alumni
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s been just over three weeks since Rudder High School coach Calvin Hill was seriously injured when the Santa’s Wonderland Shuttle Bus he was driving was hit by an SUV on Highway 6 in College Station. Since the accident, there’s been an outpouring of love...
Navasota girls’ basketball moves to 19-1 with win over Burton
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota girls’ basketball team beat Burton 75-47 Friday night at Rattler Gym. The Rattlers continue their hot start to the season, moving to 19-1. Navasota led 33-31 at halftime and ran away in the second half for the 28 point victory. Navasota will play...
Franklin repeats with a win over Brock
ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Lions motto this entire season was to defend the 164, the distance in miles between AT&T Stadium and back at home in Franklin. In the Class 3A Division 1 State Championship Thursday night, the Lions did just that. “We’ve had a target on our back...
Franklin gets last second field goal and beats Brock 17-14
ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions (16-0) successfully defended their 2021 state title following a 17-14 win over Brock (11-5) Thursday night at AT&T Stadium to claim the Class 3A Division I State Championship. The win extending Franklin’s winning streak to 32 games. With the game tied at...
Classroom Champion: Brooke Bentke from Brenham High School
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brooke Bentke is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion. The Brenham High School senior has a 4-point-48 grade point average and ranks number 8 in her class. Brooke has been a class representative for four years. Served on the Homecoming Court as well as being a member of the National Honor Society and participated as a Sophomore Server.
