musictimes.com
Welcome To Rockville 2023 Lineup: Tickets, Venue, Details, More!
Are you ready for it? Welcome To Rockville 2023 just announced its official lineup!. Hailed as one of the most highly-anticipated hard rock and heavy metal festivals in the United States, Welcome To Rockville 2023 is finally announced, and you might not want to miss it. The Welcome To Rockville...
orangeobserver.com
Ocoee Music Festival headliners announced
The Ocoee Music Festival is back and the headliners for 2023 have been announced. City of Ocoee Mayor Rusty Johnson announced the performers at the Jolly Jamboree on Saturday, Dec. 10. The festival will return with 80s rock night on Friday, March 10, and country night on Saturday, March 11.
This Is Florida's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
13 Strangers Stranded by Airline Rent Van for 650-Mile Road Trip Together
A group of strangers who became stranded at the Orlando International Airport banded together to rent a van for the 650-mile road trip to their destination. Their adventure went viral on TikTok. In a TikTok video, one of the passengers, Alana (a.k.a. @alanahstory21), revealed she was at the Orlando airport...
995qyk.com
20 Florida Spots Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives’
Living in Florida means we have a melting pot of dining options (no pun intended.) The food scene in Tampa Bay has always been a focal point in visiting the city. A few spots have even been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives’. Have you tried any of these places Guy Fieri went to on his popular Food Network show? The Mayor of Flavortown would never send us to a spot that wasn’t worthy of our time.
New Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary Now Open in West Orlando
The new Sunnyside Dispensary represents Cresco Labs’ 21st store in Florida
bungalower
New Ruth’s Chris now open in Winter Park Village
Ruth’s Chris Steak House (Facebook | Website) has reopened in Winter Park Village in a new space in the former Pier 1 Imports location at 480 N. Orlando Avenue [GMap]. The new restaurant now features two private dining rooms, the main dining room, a bar area, and a new patio area. The website, however, still says, ” Whether your evening includes a show at the Bob Carr, an event at the Amway Arena or a film at the nearby Regal Cinema or Enzian Theater, a handcrafted cocktail with a fantastic meal at Ruth’s Chris Steak House is the perfect way to make your night extra-special.”
disneydining.com
Universal Orlando Announces the Closure of Fan-Favorite Theme Park
Universal Studios Orlando Resort just announced a theme park closure via the resort’s Twitter account. No one likes to visit the Walt Disney World Resort or Universal Studios Orlando Resort during a park closure. It’s one thing if Guests live close to the parks and visit frequently. But it’s quite another thing altogether for those who’ve traveled hundreds of miles to visit the parks, only to find out that circumstances had led the parks to close.
newsdaytonabeach.com
TikTok Star Ali Spice Dies in DeLand Car Accident
DELAND, Fla. - Ali Spice, a famous content creator on the social platform TikTok, was killed on Sunday in a car accident on SR-44 near DeLand. She was 21 years old at the time of her death. According to sources familiar with the incident, the crash killed her and two other passengers, 25 year-old Daytona Beach resident Kyle Moser and Ava Fellerman, a friend.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Deadline: Friday December 16 Last Day to Vote in Palm Coast’s Light Fight 2022
Palm Coast – The City of Palm Coast’s popular annual Holiday Light Fight once-again saw residents breaking out their garland, wreaths and a seemingly endless supply of lights to decorate their homes for the holidays and submitting photos of their displays with hopes of reigning supreme in one of several categories, which include brightest house, best theme, most interesting, best community display, and best in show.
wild941.com
Florida Realtor Finds Couple Getting It On In Pool Of For Sale House
A realtor in Polk County walked into interesting situation while preparing to show a house that was for sale. The agent found a couple having sex in the pool! The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported the agent pulled up to the empty home and saw a mysterious car in the driveway around 9:45 a.m. Knowing that no one was authorized to be on the property, the confused agent called 911.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Local team responds to shipwreck discovery near Daytona Beach
The Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program (LAMP) from the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum is working with the Florida Department of State Bureau of Archaeological Research and FPAN (Florida Public Archaeology Network) to study a shipwreck that was discovered recently in Daytona Beach Shores. The wreckage began appearing after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, but it has been partially buried on and off due to the tides.
Best places to see Christmas lights in the Orlando area in 2022
Celebrate the holidays by planning trips to some of the the best Christmas light displays in the greater Orlando area!. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best in our area. Take a look:. Downtown for the Holidays. December 14, 2022 to December 23, 2022. Experience the sights...
‘He’s not going to die in vain’: Central Florida family’s tragedy leads to medical breakthrough
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two local moms turned their mourning into a medical breakthrough that could help future kids. Their baby died of a rare genetic condition at just two months old, and as they told only Channel 9′s Karla Ray, their selfless donation of their son’s body to scientists led to brand new information about his condition, and it’s changing how treatments are formed.
Orlando's newest attraction lets you crush a car with a tank
A new attraction in Orlando gives tourists the ability to crush cars in a real-life tank. Tank America opened a spot near Baldwin Park after moving from its original location in Melbourne. The concept is relatively straightforward, giving people the opportunity to drive a 17-ton tank through (or over) a series of obstacles. The 14-acre attraction simulates rides through muddy battlefields and jungles.
Lake County Florida Dining - Salsa Restaurant
I love really good Mexican / Tex-Mex food. We found Salsa Restaurant and Bar about a year ago and have never been disappointed. Salsa Restaurant & Bar, 2270 Vindale Rd, Tavares, Florida 32778Photo byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening.
Here’s a peek at Epcot’s next attraction
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Walt Disney Imagineering, the think tank/creative arm of The Walt Disney Co., revealed a peek at its next addition to Epcot at Walt Disney World.
Popular Titusville Eatery to Make Orlando Debut
"I live in Orlando, and there’s really no soul food restaurant here, so we’ll finally be able to provide a real soul food offering in the city.”
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Cold front arrives in Central Florida: How long it will last
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 70 degrees. We have a great Friday ahead. Skies will be clearing and remain dry with afternoon highs in the upper-60s and low-70s. The high rip current risk continues today all along our entire east coast. Surf is around 3-4'. Temperatures beach side hit in the upper-60s, with water temps near 70. It is not recommended to enter the surf today. Make sure you are staying safe at the beaches this weekend..
fox35orlando.com
Man struck, killed in Sanford near intersection of 1st Street and Mangoustine Ave.
SANFORD, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing a busy roadway in Sanford on Thursday evening, authorities say. Around 9 p.m., Sanford police officers responded to the intersection of Mangoustine Ave. and W. 1st St. (State Road 46/U.S. Hwy 17) after it was reported that a man was struck by a passing vehicle. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Hispanic man who was injured. He was taken to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
