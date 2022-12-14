ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego, MI

Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th

A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Cold weekend, heavy lake effect snow in Michigan

For most this is a cold weekend with a few snow showers. If you live or plan to travel towards northern Berrien county it will be very snowy. Travel along the I-196 corridor from Benton Harbor to Grand Rapids will be difficult with persistent lake effect snow. That area could get more than six inches by Sunday morning. The weather through next Wednesday is cold and mostly cloudy. Thursday-Friday before Christmas has consistently shown a snow storm plus lake effect combo, that lake effect could continue into Christmas Eve. There are still some IFs, but it is the highlighted period for greatest travel disruption.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend

It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
25,000 left without power following gusty winds, freezing rain in Michigan

Winter weather conditions have left thousands without power Thursday, Dec. 15, throughout Michigan, mainly affecting the West Side of the state. As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Consumers Energy is reporting 506 power outages, leaving 25,103 customers without power. The power outages are scattered throughout the state, with most of them located north of Mt. Pleasant in the Lower Peninsula’s western half.
MICHIGAN STATE
Driver escapes serious injury in roll over crash near Bronson

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater resident escaped serious injury Friday afternoon in a roll over crash on U.S. 12 near Cavanaugh Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Deputies say a westbound car driven by 19-year-old Graciela Cano went out of control. It then went off of U.S. 12 and rolled over three times before coming to rest on its roof.
BRONSON, MI
Saying farewell to Jordan Carson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we are saying goodbye to a long-time friend, colleague, and co-host Jordan Carson. While we are sad to lose Jordan, we’re beyond excited as she embarks on the next step of her career – she’s taken a position as a spokesperson for a national campaign.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

