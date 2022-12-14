For most this is a cold weekend with a few snow showers. If you live or plan to travel towards northern Berrien county it will be very snowy. Travel along the I-196 corridor from Benton Harbor to Grand Rapids will be difficult with persistent lake effect snow. That area could get more than six inches by Sunday morning. The weather through next Wednesday is cold and mostly cloudy. Thursday-Friday before Christmas has consistently shown a snow storm plus lake effect combo, that lake effect could continue into Christmas Eve. There are still some IFs, but it is the highlighted period for greatest travel disruption.

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO