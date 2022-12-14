Read full article on original website
Lake effect snow gradually comes to an end Sunday
Winter weather advisories that have been in place since Thursday have been extended as lake effect snow continues.
Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th
A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
Cold weekend, heavy lake effect snow in Michigan
For most this is a cold weekend with a few snow showers. If you live or plan to travel towards northern Berrien county it will be very snowy. Travel along the I-196 corridor from Benton Harbor to Grand Rapids will be difficult with persistent lake effect snow. That area could get more than six inches by Sunday morning. The weather through next Wednesday is cold and mostly cloudy. Thursday-Friday before Christmas has consistently shown a snow storm plus lake effect combo, that lake effect could continue into Christmas Eve. There are still some IFs, but it is the highlighted period for greatest travel disruption.
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend
It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
Michigan’s current winter weather advisories don’t cover enough counties
Snow shower areas are going to expand across Michigan this afternoon and last through the weekend. At this moment on Friday morning, the coverage of winter weather advisories probably doesn’t adequately cover the area or length of time of substantial snow. Here are the winter weather advisories for Michigan...
Lake effect snow machine back in action heading into the weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It will look a little more like Christmas in West Michigan again after this weekend. Lake effect snow returns to the forecast Thursday night and will continue through at least the first half of Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued in advance of the first...
25,000 left without power following gusty winds, freezing rain in Michigan
Winter weather conditions have left thousands without power Thursday, Dec. 15, throughout Michigan, mainly affecting the West Side of the state. As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Consumers Energy is reporting 506 power outages, leaving 25,103 customers without power. The power outages are scattered throughout the state, with most of them located north of Mt. Pleasant in the Lower Peninsula’s western half.
Driver escapes serious injury in roll over crash near Bronson
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater resident escaped serious injury Friday afternoon in a roll over crash on U.S. 12 near Cavanaugh Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Deputies say a westbound car driven by 19-year-old Graciela Cano went out of control. It then went off of U.S. 12 and rolled over three times before coming to rest on its roof.
Saying farewell to Jordan Carson
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we are saying goodbye to a long-time friend, colleague, and co-host Jordan Carson. While we are sad to lose Jordan, we’re beyond excited as she embarks on the next step of her career – she’s taken a position as a spokesperson for a national campaign.
Concern mounts over missing mother of 8 in West Michigan
Family and friends of a West Michigan mother of eight are growing increasingly concerned after she went missing almost a week ago and her car was found abandoned.
Police: No explanation for disappearance of Portage mom of 8
Police are growing increasingly worried as they search for a mother of eight who has been missing since Saturday.
Missing Portage woman’s mom: ‘I just want her to come home’
Nearly after a week after the disappearance of a Portage mother of eight, the missing woman's mom said she hasn't lost hope that she's safe.
Warehouses, hotels, offices: Empty buildings become housing in Michigan
In 1924, a three-story brick building in northwest Grand Rapids opened as a storage business with a large block letters advertising a “fire-proof warehouse” painted on the side. A laundromat moved in three decades later, followed by a pool hall called Lucky Ball in the 1970s. Then it...
Firefighters battle snow & flames at house on GR's northeast side
As Mother Nature's wrath unleashed snow all around them, firefighters were called to a house fire Saturday morning.
Family Dollar robbed at knifepoint in Wyoming
No one was hurt when a Family Dollar store in Wyoming was robbed at knifepoint Thursday morning, police said.
Man arrested, charged in Battle Creek shooting
Authorities say a man was arrested in connection to a shooting in Battle Creek.
Life sentence for man convicted in 1986 murder stays in place for now
There’s no sign of the grocery store that used to be on a busy road in Charlotte back in 1986, but it once was the scene of a murder that changed three families lives.
Portage police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of infant
The Portage Department of Public Safety is looking into the "suspicious" death of an 18-month-old.
Life sentences too severe for men in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot, defense attorneys say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Federal prosecutors are seeking life sentences for Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The defendants’ attorneys called for lesser punishment and dispute prosecutors’ contention that the two played leadership roles in the 2020 plot. Rather, an FBI informant led the way.
Crews battle commercial fire in Bangor
Fire crews are battling a fire at a commercial building in Bangor Saturday morning.
