ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

New downtown Allegan business receives Michigan small business grant

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A new business is expected to open in Downtown Allegan. The City of Allegan announced Wednesday that Heronmark, a small local business, will serve the community in the coming years. Owners Ben and Katelyn Ramsey are expecting to construct a modern and fresh interior layout that...
ALLEGAN, MI
MLive

Indoor golf facility planned for western Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A recreational, members-only indoor golf club could soon be opening in Oshtemo Township. The business, to be called Speakeasy Golf, was unanimously granted special use approval in November by the Oshtemo Township planning commission to operate an approximate 1,470 square-foot facility, located at 6120 Stadium Dr., Suite B. The driveway to the suite is off Fairgrove Street.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
1077 WRKR

Open Letter To Kalamazoo: What Do We Do On Pitcher St. Now?

Dear Kalamazoo, it seems to me that there is a huge issue when it comes to making new paint lines and driving rules after we move on from driver's training. This may be a larger issue that should be directed towards the state, but it seems to me like everyone and their mom are completely confused as to what you're supposed to do now when you turn onto Pitcher St. in downtown Kalamazoo. The issue is the new paint job Pitcher Street recently received and what now appears to be the one-lane road. Or maybe it's two, nobody has any idea.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy