Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
$5 million purchase of land with Lake Michigan frontage completes Dune Harbor Park
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – More than 160 acres of future park property that includes 1,460 feet of Lake Michigan frontage are officially in public hands. Muskegon County closed on the former Nugent Sand property on Dec. 13, finalizing the acquisition of property for its Dune Harbor Park. The parcel...
Counties begin completing Prop 2, 3 recount
Weeks after the Michigan Board of State Canvassers approved procedures for planned recounts for Proposal 2 and Proposal 3, some selected counties have completed their recounts.
Warehouses, hotels, offices: Empty buildings become housing in Michigan
In 1924, a three-story brick building in northwest Grand Rapids opened as a storage business with a large block letters advertising a “fire-proof warehouse” painted on the side. A laundromat moved in three decades later, followed by a pool hall called Lucky Ball in the 1970s. Then it...
Changes made to Muskegon Heights Public School Academy Board
Changes made to Muskegon Heights Public School Academy Board following a special meeting on Thursday
What’s being built off U.S. 31 near the airport? Somewhere you could live
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A manufactured home community is under development near the Muskegon County Airport and next to U.S. 31. Ellis Landing will be a 47-unit community featuring a dog park, playground and 3-bedroom homes. Visible from southbound U.S. 31, the community is located on Ellis Road where...
WWMTCw
New downtown Allegan business receives Michigan small business grant
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A new business is expected to open in Downtown Allegan. The City of Allegan announced Wednesday that Heronmark, a small local business, will serve the community in the coming years. Owners Ben and Katelyn Ramsey are expecting to construct a modern and fresh interior layout that...
Electrical issue caused fire at Kalamazoo County manufacturing plant, marshal says
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A fire at a commercial building was caused by an electrical issue a fire official has ruled. A fire started at Landscape Forms, on Lawndale Avenue, off East Michigan Avenue, the morning of Dec. 12. The fire was caused by electrical issues, Comstock Township Fire Marshal Mike Kessler said.
Ottawa County's Critter Barn continuing to expand, needs some help
What started as a "joke" is now a massive learning center for in Zeeland people of all ages and abilities.
Kalamazoo schools superintendent paid $225,000 as part of severance package
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Former Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri received $225,000 in a severance package as part of her agreement to resign. Raichoudhuri resigned from the district on Monday, Dec. 12 during a special Kalamazoo Public Schools board meeting. She had served in the position since June 2020. The...
Indoor golf facility planned for western Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A recreational, members-only indoor golf club could soon be opening in Oshtemo Township. The business, to be called Speakeasy Golf, was unanimously granted special use approval in November by the Oshtemo Township planning commission to operate an approximate 1,470 square-foot facility, located at 6120 Stadium Dr., Suite B. The driveway to the suite is off Fairgrove Street.
Lake effect snow gradually comes to an end Sunday
Winter weather advisories that have been in place since Thursday have been extended as lake effect snow continues.
Hoffmaster State Park closing during the summer as $6.4M in upgrades begin
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – The good news is that P.J. Hoffmaster State Park on Lake Michigan near Muskegon is getting $6.4 million in much-needed upgrades, including new roads. The bad news is that the work will require extended closures of the day use area, including the beach, and campground next summer.
Open Letter To Kalamazoo: What Do We Do On Pitcher St. Now?
Dear Kalamazoo, it seems to me that there is a huge issue when it comes to making new paint lines and driving rules after we move on from driver's training. This may be a larger issue that should be directed towards the state, but it seems to me like everyone and their mom are completely confused as to what you're supposed to do now when you turn onto Pitcher St. in downtown Kalamazoo. The issue is the new paint job Pitcher Street recently received and what now appears to be the one-lane road. Or maybe it's two, nobody has any idea.
Is Grand Rapids Recycling Tricky? Yes, So Be Aware of These No No’s
Most of us recycle our trash. Not all of it, of course, but glass, cardboard, food boxes, and more. We will probably have more "stuff" to throw away and recycle this holiday season but you should know there are a lot of things that you can't recycle. According to the...
WWMT
Road closure scheduled in Battle Creek due to fire hydrant replacement
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — City water crews are scheduled to replace a fire hydrant which will cause a temporary road closure of Riverside Drive, according to the City of Battle Creek. The project is expected to take place Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Kalamazoo: Fire Marshal to...
Fire damages garden art store in Bangor
Fire crews responded around 4:45 a.m. to the Arlington Trading Post in Bangor. They found heavy flames coming out of the building in Van Buren County.
Firefighters battle snow & flames at house on GR's northeast side
As Mother Nature's wrath unleashed snow all around them, firefighters were called to a house fire Saturday morning.
Michigan’s current winter weather advisories don’t cover enough counties
Snow shower areas are going to expand across Michigan this afternoon and last through the weekend. At this moment on Friday morning, the coverage of winter weather advisories probably doesn’t adequately cover the area or length of time of substantial snow. Here are the winter weather advisories for Michigan...
Lake effect snow to continue for West Michigan, see where it’s stacking up
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - West Michigan residents woke up to a winter wonderland this morning - or were faced with an unwelcome stint of shoveling or snowblowing, depending on your perspective. Cities like Holland, Grand Rapids, East Grand Rapids and Zeeland are sitting smack in the middle of a lake-effect...
FOX 17 obtains internal documents in KDPS police chief investigation
Nearly four months ago, Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley was placed on administrative leave, due to harassment allegations.
Comments / 0