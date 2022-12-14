ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem man facing charges after assaulting deputy

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate is facing charges after assaulting a deputy in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was making rounds in the Administrative Segregation Mental Health Housing Unit of the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on Thursday around 11:20 a.m., when PJ Lorenzo Smith, 35, assaulted him.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

VIDEO: Man wanted in Rockingham County after high-speed chase through 3 counties, attempted trailer theft

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect in an attempted trailer theft and high-speed chase. Investigators say that the suspect attempted to steal a trailer from a property in Reidsville on Friday morning. As the suspect was trying to leave the property with the trailer, it detached […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Forsyth County Sheriff's Deputy Assaulted by Inmate

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Deputy was assaulted by a resident of the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center (FCLEDC) yesterday. Thursday at roughly 11:30 a.m., a Deputy making rounds in the FCLEDC Administrative Segregation Mental Health Housing Unit was assaulted by a...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Johnston County felon busted with 8 pounds of marijuana, $74K worth of fentanyl in Dunn, Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight pounds of marijuana, three firearms, and $74,000 worth of fentanyl have landed a Johnston County felon in the Harnett County Detention Center. Michael Joseph Eason, 39, was arrested in the 200 block of Howards Lane in Dunn on Thursday as Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and ATF executed a search warrant there, the sheriff’s office said Friday.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Suspicious man carrying rifle arrested

A man was arrested Monday after Moore County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a suspicious man carrying a rifle in the business area of the Seven Lakes community in West End. “During the early evening hours of December 12th, 2022, Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office were...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

3 wanted in Burlington pawn shop armed robbery; employee assaulted

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department is searching for three suspects after an armed robbery on Thursday afternoon. At around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to First Cash Pawn on 2437 North Church Street after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators say that three men entered the pawn shop and […]
BURLINGTON, NC
abc45.com

One Dead in Randolph County Stabbing

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday around 5:25 p.m., Randolph County Sheriffs were called to an assault in progress on Thayer Road in Trinity. Upon arrival, deputies located one victim who had been stabbed. The subject was unable to be revived by EMS personnel. Crime Scene Investigators began an investigation that is still ongoing. It has been determined that the assault stemmed from a dispute and that the subjects knew each other.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Lee County son accused of killing father found dead, sheriff says

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man accused of killing his father was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Sanford, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 29, deputies found an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a residence. He was later identified as Randy Martin Kelly.
LEE COUNTY, NC
thestokesnews.com

Deputy cut loose after DWI charge

A Stokes County Sheriff’s Office official was fired from his job earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with driving while impaired while in another North Carolina locality. According to Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons, Deputy Jonathan T. Wood’s employment with the Stokes law enforcement agency was...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Deputies investigating stabbing death in Trinity

TRINITY, N.C. — One person is dead following a stabbing on Thayer Road in Trinity. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Thayer Road after 5 p.m. Monday in reference to an assault. After arriving, deputies found the person. Emergency crews were unable to revive...
