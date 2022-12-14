Read full article on original website
Winston-Salem man facing charges after assaulting deputy
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate is facing charges after assaulting a deputy in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was making rounds in the Administrative Segregation Mental Health Housing Unit of the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on Thursday around 11:20 a.m., when PJ Lorenzo Smith, 35, assaulted him.
VIDEO: Man wanted in Rockingham County after high-speed chase through 3 counties, attempted trailer theft
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect in an attempted trailer theft and high-speed chase. Investigators say that the suspect attempted to steal a trailer from a property in Reidsville on Friday morning. As the suspect was trying to leave the property with the trailer, it detached […]
abc45.com
Fatal Trinity stabbing was self-defense, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A domestic violence situation led to the deadly stabbing of a man in Randolph County. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday they responded to an assault on Stanton Road. The victim said she’d gotten into an argument with her boyfriend and he had left the scene on […]
Man turns himself in after escaping patrol car while being arrested for outstanding NC warrant, police say
A man turned himself in on Wednesday after escaping from officers attempting to arrest him for an outstanding warrant last week, according to a Graham Police Department news release.
cbs17
Johnston County felon busted with 8 pounds of marijuana, $74K worth of fentanyl in Dunn, Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight pounds of marijuana, three firearms, and $74,000 worth of fentanyl have landed a Johnston County felon in the Harnett County Detention Center. Michael Joseph Eason, 39, was arrested in the 200 block of Howards Lane in Dunn on Thursday as Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and ATF executed a search warrant there, the sheriff’s office said Friday.
cbs17
Suspicious-person call leads to arrest of Robbins man on stolen gun, vehicle charges
CARTHAGE, N.C. — A Robbins man has been charged with having a stolen firearm and stealing a vehicle among other charges. On Monday evening, Moore County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the business area of Seven Lakes Drive in Seven Lakes about a suspicious male carrying a rifle, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
sandhillssentinel.com
Suspicious man carrying rifle arrested
A man was arrested Monday after Moore County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a suspicious man carrying a rifle in the business area of the Seven Lakes community in West End. “During the early evening hours of December 12th, 2022, Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office were...
Man killed by car while walking along US 220 in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after being hit by a car while he was walking along US 220 Business in Randolph County Thursday night, according to the State Highway Patrol. The crash happened near New Salem Road just after 10 p.m. 83-year-old Glenn Chriscoe was walking...
cbs17
Durham man pleads guilty to killing wife, gets at least 15 years in prison, DA says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man who pleaded guilty to killing his wife after making children take part in abusing her will spend at least 15 years in prison, prosecutors say. Under a plea deal announced Thursday by the Durham County District Attorney’s Office, Travis Morrell Poe pleaded...
3 wanted in Burlington pawn shop armed robbery; employee assaulted
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department is searching for three suspects after an armed robbery on Thursday afternoon. At around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to First Cash Pawn on 2437 North Church Street after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators say that three men entered the pawn shop and […]
abc45.com
Randolph Co. deputy assaulted while applying additional restraints to man as he lashed out in the patrol car
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — On December 10, 2022, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received calls to Koonce Drive in Trinity about a suspicious person. On the way to the scene, an additional caller reported a breaking and entering happening in the same area. The caller stated a man...
Man breaks into NCDMV building, steals jacket, and sets the place on fire, authorities say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Office located on US Highway 220 Business South, Asheboro, about a breaking/entering and larceny on Nov. 24 around 5:18 p.m. When deputies arrived, a fire investigator from the Randolph County Fire...
cbs17
Lee County son accused of killing father found dead, sheriff says
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man accused of killing his father was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Sanford, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 29, deputies found an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a residence. He was later identified as Randy Martin Kelly.
thestokesnews.com
Deputy cut loose after DWI charge
A Stokes County Sheriff’s Office official was fired from his job earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with driving while impaired while in another North Carolina locality. According to Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons, Deputy Jonathan T. Wood’s employment with the Stokes law enforcement agency was...
Armed woman sought in Orange County robberies taken into custody
An "armed and dangerous" woman who was wanted for several armed robberies in Orange and Durham counties has been taken into custody.
Deputies investigating stabbing death in Trinity
TRINITY, N.C. — One person is dead following a stabbing on Thayer Road in Trinity. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Thayer Road after 5 p.m. Monday in reference to an assault. After arriving, deputies found the person. Emergency crews were unable to revive...
NC man fired gun at a Nissan during road-rage incident, sheriff’s office says
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Ruffin man has been charged after an apparent road-rage incident. According to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday just before 11 a.m., deputies got a call about a road-rage incident between two cars that may have resulted in shots being fired. Deputies said the incident began on U.S. […]
