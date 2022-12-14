Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
St. Cecilia Consort presents St. Cecilia’s Christmas Cantare, the Christmas story told through words and music
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Performers will share the story of Christmas through different eras of music in the presentation of St. Cecilia’s Christmas Cantare. St. Cecilia Consort is an ensemble of mostly local musicians who specialize in Early Music, music from the Middle Ages, Renaissance, and early Baroque Periods. There will be singing and instruments of the period such as harps, psalteries, recorders, strings, and organ.
KBTX.com
A Reason To Dream to host Christmas carols, spreading holiday cheer this weekend
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - One local nonprofit is gearing up for a weekend of spreading holiday cheer!. For the second year in a row, A Reason To Dream will carol their way to two nursing homes and several businesses throughout the Brazos Valley. The nonprofit’s main purpose is to promote...
KBTX.com
Brazos Breeze Flute Choir to perform Christmas Concert
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Breeze Flute Choir will perform its annual Christmas concert featuring the premiere of a Christmas composition. This concert features a world flute choir premiere of Sergey Khvoshchinsky’s Christmas Music Box. Khvoshchinsky is primarily a choral composer but after watching a YouTube performance of the Brazos Breeze, he adapted this piece for the flute choir.
KBTX.com
Author shares keys to coping with loss during holidays
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While the holiday season is a joyous time, it can come with a lot of sadness and loneliness. Many people have experienced loss like never before, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, which can make holidays like Christmas different from years past. Those losses include loved ones, jobs, homes and relationships.
KBTX.com
Exotik Eatz shares how to spice up Christmas gatherings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many people look forward to certain dishes around the holidays, but there’s nothing wrong with adding new things to spice up your Christmas gatherings. The owners of Exotik Eatz, Andre Bisor and Brian Bisor, joined BVTM to share how people can do this. Exotik Eatz is a Cajun food truck that’s been in business for nearly two years.
KBTX.com
Get the best Christmas gift, gnome matter what
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While garden gnomes might not be the first thing to come to mind when making your Christmas list, the fun, colorful collection down at Frazier’s Ornamental and Architectural Concrete might be what you’re looking for. According to Manager Fernando Gomez the gnome section at...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Bryan High freshman publishes children’s book
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cameron Liotta is a 15-year-old freshman at Bryan High School, a football and baseball player, and a musician. Now, he’s also an author. Cameron wrote and published a children’s book, “A Poor Man’s Spirit,” he also had his grandfather illustrate the book.
Dave's Hot Chicken is looking to become a hot commodity in the BCS area
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's possibly the newest hot commodity in town, as a Nashville-hot style chicken brings a different spice to Texas. As inflation continues to impact state and local businesses, a California-based eatery Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened their doors in College Station last Friday, and have proven that the smoke around their food is no joke.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: The Grinch visits Johnson Elementary
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Grinch made a special visit to Johnson Elementary in Bryan this week to help students arrive at school safely. He and his helpers even had some holiday snacks ready for students. This week marks the final week of the semester and this is a great way...
KBTX.com
Early Christmas Gift: Community steps up to save Meals on Wheels facility
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A program considered a lifeline for senior citizens across the Brazos Valley has received an early Christmas blessing. For months a “for sale” sign outside the facility has put a damper on the work being done inside the building and on the streets of the Brazos Valley.
KBTX.com
Sal’s Garpez continuing to honor founder’s legacy in new location
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Family-owned authentic Mexican restaurant, Sal’s Garpez, has been in its new home for nearly two months, but the family-friendly atmosphere and signature recipes have stayed the same. The restaurant used to be located inside the Shell gas station on Harvey Road in College Station, but the new Longmire Drive location has more room to dine and cook the dishes many have eaten time and time again.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Foundation spreading holiday cheer
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As the school year comes to a close, staff at the Texas A&M Foundation took time to gather and have fun at an Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest Thursday. “This is a way for my team at the Texas A&M Foundation to get together to look...
KBTX.com
Family of Rudder High Coach gifted donation from Bryan & College Station ISD alumni
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s been just over three weeks since Rudder High School coach Calvin Hill was seriously injured when the Santa’s Wonderland Shuttle Bus he was driving was hit by an SUV on Highway 6 in College Station. Since the accident, there’s been an outpouring of love...
luxury-houses.net
Hit The Market For $2.25 Million, This Meticulously Updated Historic Home in College Station Texas Preserves Timeless Style With Modern Amenities
107 Pershing Avenue Home in College Station, Texas for Sale. 107 Pershing Avenue, College Station, Texas was fully innovated with modern amenities, high end appliances to enhance as well as preserve the timeless style and home design personality. This Home in College Station offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with over 2,885 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 107 Pershing Avenue, please contact Bradley Corrier (Phone: 979 571 2839) and Tracy Corrier (Phone: 979-739-5561) at Keller Williams Realty B/V for full support and perfect service.
KBTX.com
College Station toddler gets to spend Christmas at home after beating cancer
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Christmas came early for one College Station 3-year-old and her family this year. Back in late 2020, Ivy Holmes was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma when she was only 18 months old. Ivy’s parents, Guy and Paige Holmes, both said they remember getting the call that changed their lives like it was yesterday.
KBTX.com
Focus at Four: Age appropriate devices for kids
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This holiday season, parents may be considering the gift of technology for their kids. However, there are concerns about if some of these so-called devices are age appropriate for the younger generation. Parents may also want a device with parental controls that address concerns like security, screen time monitoring and content filtering.
KBTX.com
‘Ghost Walk’ planned at Camp Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Camp Hearne is hosting their annual Ghost Walk this weekend on Dec. 17. The Camp Hearne Ghost Walk is a commemoration of the attack of German soldier Hugo Krauss on Dec. 17, 1943, during World War II. Krauss, a German prisoner-of-war at the Camp Hearne POW Camp, was murdered for disloyalty to the Nazi cause. He was killed by seven of his fellow soldiers, just days before Christmas.
KBTX.com
Let C&J Barbeque do the cooking for you this Christmas
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Striving for perfection this holiday season can be stressful. With that in mind, C&J Barbeque has created the perfect holiday meal package to make your Christmas as stress-free as possible. The package includes a Cajun stuffed pork loin with gravy, cinnamon spiced apples, garlic mashed potatoes,...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: PAWS Service Dogs partners with Caliber Home Loans to place Service Dog with recent Texas A&M veterinarian graduate
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Patriot PAWS placed Service Dog, Caliber, with a recent Veterinary School Graduate from Texas A&M University thanks to a partnership with Caliber Home Loans. Founded in 2006, Patriot PAWS Service Dogs trains and provides Service Dogs at no cost to disabled American Veterans, and others, who...
KBTX.com
Bryan & College Station ISD alumni collect toys and donations for community
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan & College Station ISD alumni are giving back to the community in a big way. The 3rd annual giveaway is part of the Home for the Holidays Annual Hometown Throwdown that brings together former students from A&M Consolidated, Bryan, College Station, and Rudder High Schools. The...
Comments / 0