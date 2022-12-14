ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel, VT

mynbc5.com

This is Our Home: Hanukkah Edition

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Since Hanukkah is officially underway, it only seemed fitting to see how the Jewish community is prepping for the eight-day holiday. In today's This is Our Home, we spent the day with the preschoolers at Gan Yeladim in Burlington as they prepared their youngest learners for the celebration.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Rutland Regional Medical Center and Brattleboro Retreat partner on child mental health initiative

RUTLAND, Vt. — The Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Brattleboro Retreat are banding together to offer faster access to mental health treatment. “There's often a delay in getting the patients seen by child and adolescent psychiatrist because those children and adolescents need to wait for an impatient that to become available to initiate treatment,” said Dr. Alison Davis, Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
mynbc5.com

Updated COVID-19 Vaccine available for young children

BURLINGTON, Vt. — As of today, walk-in clinics in both Vermont and New York are offering a newly improved COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 6 months old up and to 5 years old. Monica Ogelby, the Immunization Program Manager for the Vermont Department of Health says it's...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Sayre Fisher scores twice in seven seconds in 6-2 win over Milton

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Sayre Fisher may never have another day like this. During Saturdays, 6-2 win over Milton in the Burchard hockey tournament at Leddy Park, the Burlington forward accomplished one of the rarest feats in hockey: scoring twice in under 10 seconds. The first goal was his best...
BURLINGTON, VT

