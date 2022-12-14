Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Two Burlington police officers taken to hospital after collision involving two cruisers
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department is investigating after two cruisers crashed into each other while responding to a call on Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 4 p.m. Burlington police said officers were responding to the scene of a domestic violence call. One cruiser was driving on...
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Hanukkah Edition
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Since Hanukkah is officially underway, it only seemed fitting to see how the Jewish community is prepping for the eight-day holiday. In today's This is Our Home, we spent the day with the preschoolers at Gan Yeladim in Burlington as they prepared their youngest learners for the celebration.
mynbc5.com
Thousands of wreaths placed on veterans' graves thanks to volunteers and generous donors
RANDOLPH, Vt. — Hundreds of volunteers showed up at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Randolph on Sunday to lay wreaths by the headstones of veterans as part of theWreaths Across America Initiative. “All of these people passed away, maybe there’s nobody here to see them on Christmas time,”...
mynbc5.com
Rutland Regional Medical Center and Brattleboro Retreat partner on child mental health initiative
RUTLAND, Vt. — The Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Brattleboro Retreat are banding together to offer faster access to mental health treatment. “There's often a delay in getting the patients seen by child and adolescent psychiatrist because those children and adolescents need to wait for an impatient that to become available to initiate treatment,” said Dr. Alison Davis, Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
mynbc5.com
Updated COVID-19 Vaccine available for young children
BURLINGTON, Vt. — As of today, walk-in clinics in both Vermont and New York are offering a newly improved COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 6 months old up and to 5 years old. Monica Ogelby, the Immunization Program Manager for the Vermont Department of Health says it's...
mynbc5.com
Sayre Fisher scores twice in seven seconds in 6-2 win over Milton
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Sayre Fisher may never have another day like this. During Saturdays, 6-2 win over Milton in the Burchard hockey tournament at Leddy Park, the Burlington forward accomplished one of the rarest feats in hockey: scoring twice in under 10 seconds. The first goal was his best...
Comments / 0