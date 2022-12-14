ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis Asks for Grand Jury to Investigate Pfizer and Moderna Over COVID-19 Vaccines: Pharma Has ‘Notorious History of Misleading the Public for Financial Gain’

By Elura Nanos
Law & Crime
 2 days ago
metro1
2d ago

The vaccine was if you caught covid it wouldn't tear you down or need hospitalization. It never said you won't get it or spread it!!! DeSanctimonious is looking for the Maggots approval! If he thinks this Act is going to go over nationally!! NO WAY!!!

milo22
2d ago

Pfizer has the biggest fraud settlement fine in history. They had to pay $2.3 billion for downplaying the risks of addiction for their perscription drugs so they could get doctors to sell more. DeSantis is not wrong

whereistheredwave
2d ago

Lol. More propaganda from Des Santis, he was in favor of vaccines, now he isn’t, I guess he didn’t get a bonus from Moderna or phizer.

New York City, NY
