NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sent Buses With Migrants to Philadelphia This WeekTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
Philadelphia Eagles Flying, Clinch Playoff BerthJarrod PartridgePhiladelphia, PA
These 15 meals at NJ restaurants need to be on your bucket list
Everybody in New Jersey has that one "go to" meal that they only treat themselves to once in a while, and would recommend to anyone. We asked our listeners what "bucket list" meals people should check out before they check out of the Garden State or this world. There was...
Popular Chain Restaurant Closes a NJ Shore Location After 45 Years
It's the end of the line for one location of a national chain restaurant at the Jersey Shore that has been around for well over a generation. And, at this point, if you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one.
Popular Ocean Township, NJ Restaurant Closed After 4 Decades In Business
It seems like every day we're seeing more and more places close down for good and whether it's a chain, a hole-in-the-wall, or a family-run place it's always a bummer. A restaurant in Monmouth County has now permanently closed its doors after being a part of the community for the past four and a half decades.
Legendary New Jersey Restaurant Named The Best For Christmas
All year long in New Jersey, we rely on all our great restaurants for great food and a great time for us and our families. Around Christmas time we rely even more on these great eateries. So, which New Jersey restaurant is the best one in the state for Christmas?
New Jersey Sandwich Chain Voted Most Superior In The Country
This was voted as the most superior sandwich chain on the market right now, and I don't think we're too surprised that it's a Jersey original. When it comes to deciding where to eat, the options seem limitless, especially in New Jersey. Every time I forget to pack my lunch,...
These Are The WORST Times To Drive On Black Horse Pike In Mays Landing, NJ
I have to be honest with you, my road rage is getting worse by the day. Usually, I can remain calm, cool, and collected under that kind of pressure, but lately, it's getting harder and harder to do so. Have you noticed how congested it seems to be getting on...
New Jersey chef wins television baking competition
A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
New Jersey Has Secret Boozy Ice Cream With Your Name On It
Ice cream shop employee: "What toppings would you like on that?" Dreams do come true. There is a place in New Jersey serving up boozy ice cream for grown-ups. Sorry kids, this one is for us. Adults have to bear the burden of facing the daily grind, filing taxes, cooking...
Popular NY Italian Bakery Opens Its First NJ Location
A popular Italian bakery based in Staten Island has opened its first location in New Jersey, according to NJ.com. It's called Bruno's Bake Shop and its newest location recently opened on W. Main Street in Freehold. I checked out the bakery menu and it looks fabulous. It includes Italian &...
Southern New Jersey Fishing Report- December 15, 2022
The past week has had tougher conditions for most anglers, with solid 5 to 7 footers gracing any boats that decided to give it a go. Togging was a grind with the swells and constant bouncing, but fish were hungry during periods when the swell let up. Anglers catching and releasing fish over 10 pounds has been a nice thing to see. I know it is super hush-hush, but some nice bluefin are here with fish busting surface poppers from the 3 mile line out to 10 miles. Striper action took a brief hiatus with the coastal storm, but anglers found them again with good bites from Ship Bottom to Lavallette. It seems most action south has been at or near the 3 mile line with schools going deep and off-limits to anglers.
Two Pennsauken, NJ police officers’ final call happening this Friday
As you know, I've spent my broadcast career highlighting the critical importance of standing up for the men and women in Blue. Police officers have much more than a job, more than a career, they truly have a calling. Since so many family members are on the shift with cops...
LOL! Funny Video Nails All Nutty New Jersey Moms During The Holidays
Everybody loves the holiday season here in the Garden State, but sometimes things can get a bit scary around the house. You remember what your mom was like when preparing for guests around Christmastime, right? After you watch this video, just don't blame us for the flashbacks. You can't tell me this wasn't your mom all holiday season long, especially if you're house is the one hosting Christmas dinner.
The Most Massive And Delicious Cinnamon Rolls In New Jersey
Who doesn't love cinnamon rolls? Fortunately for us, New Jersey is home to some pretty awesome bakeries that serve up this amazing treat, but one has to be best right?. When you think of cinnamon rolls, what do you look for?. I think good cinnamon rolls should of course be...
One Photograph Proves the Idiocy of the New Jersey Paper Straw Law
Have you gone to a New Jersey fast-food restaurant lately?. Unless you specifically ask for a plastic straw with your beverage (and, frankly, who remembers?) you're handed a paper straw with your soda. Have you ever used a paper straw?. Yuck!. It's literally like sticking a piece of paper in...
Nasty nor’easter impacts NJ Thursday and Friday: Timeline and totals
Rain, wind, snow, ice, and coastal flooding are all in the forecast for New Jersey over the next 36 to 48 hours. Not everyone will see wintry weather from this powerful coastal storm. There are only two concerns for treacherous travel from this storm:. 1.) Away from the coast, watch...
You Can Actually Visit this Abandoned 19th Century New Jersey Ghost Town
It's illegal to visit most abandoned towns, but you're allowed to explore one in New Jersey. There's always a fascination when it comes to abandoned places. It's intriguing to see how sites have remained untouched over the years, to learn the history of why people left, and to imagine what life was once like there.
This New Jersey Spot Newly Crowned Best Pizza At the Jersey Shore
This is one hell of a title. Best pizza at the Jersey Shore. I’m sweating just thinking about the pressure. To carry this title, your slice has to hold up to Jersey natives and NYC day-trippers alike and believe me, if it’s not up to par you’ll know about it.
N.J. Latino group slams ‘outrageous’ discrimination in town’s municipal court
The leader of a state Latino advocacy group says the organization will file civil rights complaints over “outrageous” allegations made by a municipal court judge in a South Jersey town that Latinos are being discriminated against. Millville Municipal Court Judge Jason Witcher alleged last week that Latino defendants...
Nun who served in N.J. for 67 years identified as driver killed in Parkway crash
A nun from Essex County who continued to volunteer her services after retirement was identified Monday as the driver killed in a crash over the weekend on the Garden State Parkway. Sister Joan Eileen Butler, 88, of West Orange, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 10:45...
Mays Landing NJ Man Thanks Texas Woman For Giving Him Her Kidney
Roy McIntosh of Mays Landing was in stage 3 of kidney failure and it wasn't looking good. Like an angel, Heather Schaefer from Harker Heights, Texas came our of nowhere and gave him one of her healthy kidneys!. 6abc in Philadelphia says Schaefer and Mcintosh's wife, Toshira Maldonado-McIntosh, belong to...
