Montgomery County executive explains why you should wear a mask ahead of the holidays
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Just in time for holiday traveling, people are starting to get sick again which has prompted Montgomery County leaders to recommend masking up again on Wednesday. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich backed this recommendation Thursday and explained why people should consider the option. He stated...
meritushealth.com
State funding budgeted for proposed medical school
HAGERSTOWN, Md. – $10 million in funding has been budgeted to support Meritus’ proposed medical school from the state of Maryland following Governor Larry Hogan’s budget recommendations for FY24. "We are grateful for Governor Hogan’s visionary leadership in advancing health and healthcare in Maryland. The proposed Meritus...
Rise in COVID-19 cases prompts Montgomery County to make prevention recommendations
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Officials shared recommendations to prevent community spread of COVID-19 on Wednesday after seeing a steady rise in Montgomery County’s case rate. That increase took place during the course of a month. As of Wednesday, the case rate sat at more than double its low which the county hit […]
mocoshow.com
With COVID Cases Rising Again, County Recommends Precautionary Measures to Protect Against Greater Community Spread of Virus
Per Montgomery County: With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region, Montgomery County officials today offered precautionary recommendations to prevent further community spread of the virus. The County’s COVID-19 case rate has risen steadily over the last month and is now more than double the recent low on Nov. 28.
WTOP
USDA awards millions to Prince George’s Co. for climate-centric farming program
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that Prince George’s County, Maryland, will receive a $3.25 million grant from Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities. The multi-million dollar grant will fund a pilot program to support local farmers and producers of color, and to implement climate-centric practices in organic farming. “USDA...
marketplace.org
D.C. could become the largest U.S. city to experiment with free transit
Washington D.C. could soon become the largest U.S. city where you can ride the bus for free. There are a couple of caveats, though: The free fare only applies to trips within city limits, and metro riders will still have to pay. That measure would cost the city around $42...
bethesdamagazine.com
China Gourmet in Kensington announces upcoming closure
After 35 of serving Kensington, China Gourmet announced it will be closing at the end of December. In a note to patrons, the owners said “It was a very emotional decision, but after much consideration we have decided to close China Gourmet at the end of December. Many of our key personnel are retiring, and without them, it just would not be China Gourmet.”
blocbyblocknews.com
As Federal Eviction Relief Funds Dwindle, Calls For Maryland To Establish Its Own Rental Assistance Program Grow
A coalition of housing advocates, politicians, and nonprofit organizations sent a letter on Tuesday urging Gov. Larry Hogan and other top state lawmakers to establish a first-of-its-kind state-funded emergency rental assistance program in 2023, Giacomo Bologna reports for the Baltimore Sun. The program would aim to mitigate the potential loss of federal eviction relief dollars awarded during the pandemic.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Launches Maryland’s First ‘EV Purchasing Co-op Dealership Incentive Program’ to Share Information and Reduce Cost of Buying Electric Vehicles
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will be helping residents find discounts on electric vehicles (EVs) with the launch of its new “EV Purchasing Co-op Dealership Incentives” web page. The program is the first in Maryland where a local jurisdiction is partnering directly with local automobile dealerships to provide incentives and discounts for EV purchases.
mocoshow.com
MCPS Superintendent Monifa McKnight to Release Fiscal Year 2024 Operating Budget Recommendation Monday, Dec. 19
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Monifa B. McKnight will present her Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 Operating Budget recommendation on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. WHAT: Superintendent’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 Recommended Operating Budget Presentation. WHO:. Dr. Monifa B. McKnight, Superintendent, Montgomery County Public Schools. Karla Silvestre, President, Montgomery County...
mocoshow.com
Ride On Reimagined Study – Call for Focus Group Members
Per MCDOT: The Ride On Reimagined Study is a comprehensive, forward-looking assessment of the bus network that will result in significant recommended changes to how transit operates in Montgomery County based on current and future needs. This study will take an in-depth look at Montgomery County’s existing and planned transit systems, including Metrobus services that operate within the County limits and the future Purple Line, through data analysis and community engagement.
NBC Washington
Montgomery County Public Schools Warns of Fentanyl-Laced Drugs After Students Overdose
Three public school students in Montgomery County, Maryland, overdosed while at school in recent months and were revived with the drug Narcan, the school system says. Montgomery County Public Schools held a demonstration at Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville Tuesday to show how to use the life-saving opioid antidote.
blocbyblocknews.com
Citing a Statewide Shortage, Baltimore County Plans to Fund Community College Tuition For Certified Nursing Assistants
Baltimore County leaders announced Monday that Baltimore County and the University of Maryland Medical System will offer to pay the tuition for 30 community college students to study as certified nursing assistants with the goal of becoming licensed practical nurses, John Lee reports for WYPR. Students participating in the program will be offered employment with St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson, as well as a $1,000 monthly stipend.
bethesdamagazine.com
Former Board of Education student member will apply for District 14 vacancy
A former student member of the Montgomery County’s Board of Education has joined the group of candidates hoping to fill an upcoming vacancy in the House of Delegates for District 14. Matt Post, 23, a lifelong Olney resident, said in an interview he is seeking the opening because he...
WJLA
Montgomery Co. resident donates $10K in Metro cards to families in need
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Montgomery County resident donated thousands of dollars toward Metro SmarTrip cards for families in need this holiday season. The cards with $300 per card will be distributed to 33 Head Start and Early Start families. Head Start and Early Start are part of...
WTOP
Maryland couple shares tastes from across region with ‘DMV in a Box’
The D.C. area is represented by many foods, and a business has found a way to capture all the flavors and share them with whoever you want to. DMV in a Box has a little taste of everything. “We have peach taffy from Maryland, tea, Baltimore coffee,” said Dallas Cogdell....
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County and WSSC Water to Detail ‘Salt Wise’ Campaign on Thursday, Dec. 15, Using Less Salt and Keeping People Safe During Winter Storms
Per MCDOT: Montgomery County could experience the first winter weather mix of the season this week according to some forecasts— Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), the Department of Transportation (MCDOT) and WSSC Water will emphasize the impact excessive salt use can have on the environment at an event in Gaithersburg at 4:45 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $1,000 bonus checks to be sent out to millions tomorrow
There is only one day left before employees at a Maryland school district receive an early Christmas present in the form of a bonus payment of $1,000. This bonus for employees at Anne Arundel County Public Schools is intended as a payment that received the full backing of the board of education. The money will be prorated based on an employee’s full-time equivalency, and it will be sent to all permanent employees aside from those on a leave of absence by Dec. 16, AACPS says.
fox5dc.com
DMV police departments express concerns after Florida officer nearly dies from suspected Fentanyl exposure
D.C. area police departments have been sharing a concerning video out of Florida, showing an officer appearing to lose consciousness due to suspected Fentanyl exposure, as an important reminder of how every second counts when Fentanyl is involved. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke with Prince George's County Police to learn about how they are handling the concerns.
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Maryland was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
