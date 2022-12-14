ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

State funding budgeted for proposed medical school

HAGERSTOWN, Md. – $10 million in funding has been budgeted to support Meritus’ proposed medical school from the state of Maryland following Governor Larry Hogan’s budget recommendations for FY24. "We are grateful for Governor Hogan’s visionary leadership in advancing health and healthcare in Maryland. The proposed Meritus...
MARYLAND STATE
With COVID Cases Rising Again, County Recommends Precautionary Measures to Protect Against Greater Community Spread of Virus

Per Montgomery County: With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region, Montgomery County officials today offered precautionary recommendations to prevent further community spread of the virus. The County’s COVID-19 case rate has risen steadily over the last month and is now more than double the recent low on Nov. 28.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
China Gourmet in Kensington announces upcoming closure

After 35 of serving Kensington, China Gourmet announced it will be closing at the end of December. In a note to patrons, the owners said “It was a very emotional decision, but after much consideration we have decided to close China Gourmet at the end of December. Many of our key personnel are retiring, and without them, it just would not be China Gourmet.”
KENSINGTON, MD
As Federal Eviction Relief Funds Dwindle, Calls For Maryland To Establish Its Own Rental Assistance Program Grow

A coalition of housing advocates, politicians, and nonprofit organizations sent a letter on Tuesday urging Gov. Larry Hogan and other top state lawmakers to establish a first-of-its-kind state-funded emergency rental assistance program in 2023, Giacomo Bologna reports for the Baltimore Sun. The program would aim to mitigate the potential loss of federal eviction relief dollars awarded during the pandemic.
MARYLAND STATE
Montgomery County Launches Maryland’s First ‘EV Purchasing Co-op Dealership Incentive Program’ to Share Information and Reduce Cost of Buying Electric Vehicles

Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will be helping residents find discounts on electric vehicles (EVs) with the launch of its new “EV Purchasing Co-op Dealership Incentives” web page. The program is the first in Maryland where a local jurisdiction is partnering directly with local automobile dealerships to provide incentives and discounts for EV purchases.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
MCPS Superintendent Monifa McKnight to Release Fiscal Year 2024 Operating Budget Recommendation Monday, Dec. 19

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Monifa B. McKnight will present her Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 Operating Budget recommendation on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. WHAT: Superintendent’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 Recommended Operating Budget Presentation. WHO:. Dr. Monifa B. McKnight, Superintendent, Montgomery County Public Schools. Karla Silvestre, President, Montgomery County...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Ride On Reimagined Study – Call for Focus Group Members

Per MCDOT: The Ride On Reimagined Study is a comprehensive, forward-looking assessment of the bus network that will result in significant recommended changes to how transit operates in Montgomery County based on current and future needs. This study will take an in-depth look at Montgomery County’s existing and planned transit systems, including Metrobus services that operate within the County limits and the future Purple Line, through data analysis and community engagement.
Citing a Statewide Shortage, Baltimore County Plans to Fund Community College Tuition For Certified Nursing Assistants

Baltimore County leaders announced Monday that Baltimore County and the University of Maryland Medical System will offer to pay the tuition for 30 community college students to study as certified nursing assistants with the goal of becoming licensed practical nurses, John Lee reports for WYPR. Students participating in the program will be offered employment with St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson, as well as a $1,000 monthly stipend.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Montgomery County and WSSC Water to Detail ‘Salt Wise’ Campaign on Thursday, Dec. 15, Using Less Salt and Keeping People Safe During Winter Storms

Per MCDOT: Montgomery County could experience the first winter weather mix of the season this week according to some forecasts— Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), the Department of Transportation (MCDOT) and WSSC Water will emphasize the impact excessive salt use can have on the environment at an event in Gaithersburg at 4:45 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $1,000 bonus checks to be sent out to millions tomorrow

There is only one day left before employees at a Maryland school district receive an early Christmas present in the form of a bonus payment of $1,000. This bonus for employees at Anne Arundel County Public Schools is intended as a payment that received the full backing of the board of education. The money will be prorated based on an employee’s full-time equivalency, and it will be sent to all permanent employees aside from those on a leave of absence by Dec. 16, AACPS says.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
DMV police departments express concerns after Florida officer nearly dies from suspected Fentanyl exposure

D.C. area police departments have been sharing a concerning video out of Florida, showing an officer appearing to lose consciousness due to suspected Fentanyl exposure, as an important reminder of how every second counts when Fentanyl is involved. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke with Prince George's County Police to learn about how they are handling the concerns.
FLORIDA STATE

