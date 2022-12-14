ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

UIW names new head football coach

SAN ANTONIO – The University of the Incarnate Word on Thursday announced that Clint Killough will be its next head football coach. Killough is currently the UIW Cardinals associate head coach and a former UIW student-athlete. He played for the UIW Cardinals for three seasons (2013-2015) before returning to...
texashsfootball.com

4A Division I State Title Game Preview: China Spring vs. Boerne

China Spring didn’t miss a beat moving up to 4A Division I this year as the Cougars are back in the state title game for the second year in a row. They’ll meet the Boerne Greyhounds, who are in the midst of a historic undefeated season. Friday will mark their first ever appearance in a state title game.
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

