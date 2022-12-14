Read full article on original website
H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
New report says San Antonio lacks the Christmas spirit. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
3 Best Places to Enjoy Christmas in TexasWestloadedTexas State
"Perfect hot chicken" restaurant to open its first San Antonio location next weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The San Antonio man giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
UTSA football fans react to 18-12 loss to No. 24 Troy in Cure Bowl
The Roadrunners are now 0-4 all-time in bowl games.
What to know before UTSA football plays No. 24 Troy in the Cure Bowl
UTSA is also looking for its first win against a ranked opponent.
UTSA students get creative with graduation caps at Alamodome
Some Roadrunners celebrated their graduation with style.
KSAT 12
UIW names new head football coach
SAN ANTONIO – The University of the Incarnate Word on Thursday announced that Clint Killough will be its next head football coach. Killough is currently the UIW Cardinals associate head coach and a former UIW student-athlete. He played for the UIW Cardinals for three seasons (2013-2015) before returning to...
How UIW football can defeat powerhouse North Dakota State in FCS semifinals
This one goes out to all my armchair coaches for the one time.
texashsfootball.com
4A Division I State Title Game Preview: China Spring vs. Boerne
China Spring didn’t miss a beat moving up to 4A Division I this year as the Cougars are back in the state title game for the second year in a row. They’ll meet the Boerne Greyhounds, who are in the midst of a historic undefeated season. Friday will mark their first ever appearance in a state title game.
Chelcie Lynn brings her '2 Fingers and a 12 Pack' tour to San Antonio
Trailer Trash Tammy is taking over Texas with five shows.
Report: This is the best ice cream shop in Texas & it has locations in Austin, Houston & San Antonio
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest sweet treats known to mankind is the ever-so-delicious ice cream and in the state of Texas, there’s no bad time for a bowl, cone or a milkshake if that tickles your fancy. It’s that time of the year, again, as Tuesday,...
Lanier High School set a tamales Guinness World Record in 2011
How many tamales can you eat?
KENS 5
Bexar County waives callback fee from San Antonio FC for not making Major League Soccer
San Antonio FC owed $5 million to the county if it wasn’t selected for MLS expansion. Bexar County chose to waive the fee since MLS picked Austin.
'Shit Sandwich Cop,' Pearl Parking: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Folks also read up on an armed militia's attempt to intimidate the city's LGBTQ+ community by protesting outside a Christmas-themed drag show.
Texas music legends Willie Nelson and ZZ Top pairing up for two San Antonio-area shows in April
Tickets for both shows go onsite this Friday.
KSAT 12
H-E-B opens first brand shop in San Antonio at Northwest Side store; one of four in Texas
H-E-B fans in San Antonio can now get their hands on brand merchandise at a local H-E-B Plus! store. The San Antonio-based grocery chain added the H-E-B Brand Shop to its location at Bandera Road and Loop 1604, the company announced on Thursday. This is the only H-E-B Brand Shop...
H-E-B did more: San Antonio grocery giant's 25 biggest moments of 2022
The store really did a lot in 2022. Sometimes its hard to keep up.
KSAT 12
How high is mountain cedar? Keep up with the South Texas allergy season here
Mountain cedar season occurs from December through mid-February, when the male trees pollinate. The peak of cedar season usually occurs in mid-January, when a cubic meter of air can contain 10,000+ of grains of pollen. WHAT IS MOUNTAIN CEDAR?. Technically, mountain cedar trees aren’t cedar trees at all! The plant...
19 San Antonio TV news stories you might've missed in 2022
It's been a whirlwind year.
Construction begins on $33M Bluff View apartment complex in Boerne
The apartments won't be completed until 2024.
The San Antonio man giving away millions
I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.
extrainningsoftball.com
Travel Ball Coach Miranda Sandoval Arrested, Charged with Indecency with a Child by Contact
A San Antonio-based travel ball coach was arrested earlier this week. 24-year old Miranda Sandoval, who had coached for a Texas Bombers team based in San Antonio, was arrested on Tuesday. She was charged with indecency with a child by contact, according to local media reports. Her bond was set at $65,000.
