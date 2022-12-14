Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Residents will decide how Somerville spends $1 million of its budget next yearThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Freudenheim Partners relocates Ara Partners to the top floor of 200 Berkeley in the Back Bay
Boston- Freudenheim Partners announced that it facilitated a 15,478 SF new lease for their client, Ara Partners, relocating from a sublease at 222 Berkeley Street to the 26th floor at 200 Berkeley Street. The private equity firm, which specializes in industrial decarbonization, will now lease 15,478 SF at 200 Berkeley...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Colliers Completes Five Office Leases Totaling More than 30,000 Square Feet in Dedham
DEDHAM, MA— Colliers announced that it has arranged five leases at 3 Allied Drive totaling 30,000+ square feet. Colliers completed the transactions on behalf of the landlord, KS Partners and the deals bring the Class A, 161,078-square-foot office facility to 100% occupied. A Colliers team led by John Real, Kevin Brawley and PJ Foster arranged new leases for four tenants: Extreme Reach, TekStak Solutions, Health Policy Associates and Smart Green Solar, and one renewal for Platinum Equity Partners.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Workbar Announces Plans to Open Newest Location in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM, MA – Workbar, a coworking spaces provider, announced plans to open a new location in Framingham, Massachusetts, in June 2023. Workbar Framingham will be located at 111 Speen Street in the heart of MetroWest’s thriving business district, surrounded by Natick Mall, Shoppers World, and the TJX Companies headquarters.
It’s Official: Fox 25 Boston Disappears from Verizon
As we first warned you about last week, the problem that was looming between Verizon and Cox Media Group has become a reality. According to Verizon, their Fios TV packages will no longer include WFXT (Fox 25 in Boston), along with a couple of stations in Pennsylvania. Verizon first alerted...
Boston Breaks Barriers By Requiring Subtitles At Restaurants, Gyms, Banks
Public televisions are for everyone now that closed captions are required in Boston, according to the mayor's office.Mayor Michelle Wu signed an ordinance on Friday Dec. 9 requiring "places of public accommodations," which includes bars, gyms, restaurants, and banks, to turn closed captioning …
Cape Cod Chronicle
Norwood Allegations Follow New Community Development Director
HARWICH – Paul Halkiotis, the new director of planning and community development, arrived in town hall on Monday. The former director of planning and economic development in the town of Norwood left that position for a new start here after an investigation determined Halkiotis violated Norwood’s professional workplace conduct policies.
homenewshere.com
Tewksbury closer to retail marijuana but not there yet
As marijuana becomes more and more popular in Massachusetts, more and more communities are devising ways to bring marijuana establishments into their backyards. Some local communities, like Billerica, have already done so, as a shop opened up on Route 3 near the Bedford line and the Billerica House of Corrections.
nbcboston.com
Plans for New MBTA Layover Hub in Boston Move Forward
MBTA officials gave the green light Thursday to begin the work of acquiring a 24-acre plot of land in Boston, where they hope to build a commuter rail layover facility that will be "foundational" to future expansions and service improvements. The MBTA Board voted unanimously in favor of launching negotiations...
Mayor Wu announces action plan for ‘new’ Franklin Park
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced on Tuesday the release of the new Franklin Park Action Plan, and city officials now want the public’s feedback. The plan’s scope covers park maintenance and management as well as cultural and recreational programming. “With this Action Plan, residents and...
'I Look Forward To My New Season': Revere Spa Closing After Nearly 40 Years
An "icon in the city of Revere" is closing its doors after making customers glamorous on the North Shore for almost 40 years. Skin for all Seasons, a salon and spa on Revere Street in Revere, announced it will be closing its doors on January 28, 2023. The announcement, made on Facebook on Wedn…
natureworldnews.com
Worcester Residents Unable To Convince City To Take Formal Action To Mitigate Effect of Public Trees on Solar Panels
The Worcester City Committee has turned down a second request to City Hall to implement a plan to balance the needs of homes and businesses with rooftop solar panels with the planting of trees on public routes. Cutting down trees for Solar Panels?. Nowadays, there is a significant increase in...
WBZ's Katrina Kincade making history for Mass. in Miss America competition
BOSTON - The Miss America competition is Thursday night and WBZ-TV's own Katrina Kincade is representing the Bay State.She is the first Muslim woman to ever be crowned Miss Massachusetts. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben caught up with Kincade as she prepares for the big night at Mohegan Sun and asked how it feels to represent her community in a pioneering way."It feels great - it's just an honor," Kincade said. "I think part of it is representing every woman who's been told they couldn't, shouldn't and wouldn't be here."She said that Miss America has come a long way from the stereotype...
wgbh.org
GBH's Jim Braude ends his run as host of Greater Boston: 'I have no doubt how lucky I've been'
Longtime Greater Boston host Jim Braude ended his nearly eight-year run on the program Thursday night with a show full of memories and a heartfelt goodbye to viewers. "I have gotten to sit across from some of the most interesting provocative people — virtually every night — for almost a decade," Braude said.
Verizon Fios might drop Boston 25 News, other Fox affiliates this week
Verizon Fios customers in Boston may lose the ability to watch Boston 25 News this week if contract renegotiations fail between Verizon and its content provider Cox Media Group. According to a letter to its customers, Verizon Fios’ contract with the Cox Media Group, the company that owns Boston 25...
WBUR
East Boston substation construction will start soon with big new price tag
The utility Eversource will begin construction on a controversial electrical substation in East Boston in January, almost eight years after it first proposed the project. The company began distributing flyers this week to nearby residents, notifying them that work will begin soon and last approximately two years. “As part of...
Framingham Police: Resident Loses $6,000 in Prize Scam
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a scam that cost a Framingham resident $6,000. Police were called to the Musterfields, a Framingham Housing Authority property, for a larceny on December 12 at 5:55 p.m. “This was a Facebook scam claiming prize money was won and taxes needed to be...
insideradio.com
It’s Official: WEEI Will Begin 2023 With A Revamped Airstaff.
Audacy sports WEEI-FM Boston (93.7) has made the official announcement about a series of airstaff changes at the market’s legacy sports talker. As reported earlier by Inside Radio, afternoon co-host Christian Fauria will move to middays, joining Andy Gresh. Rich Keefe, who is currently paired with Gresh in middays, will migrate to nights, which are currently hosted by Mike Mutnansky who announced his impending exit on Twitter. Keefe will also serve as pregame host for Boston Red Sox baseball broadcasts, for which WEEI is the flagship station.
liveboston617.org
Leaked Flyer Shows Boston Police Department Gearing Up to Begin Recruiting Campaign of Lateral Transfers from Outside Departments
Earlier this afternoon, a leaked recruiting handout, which included some typos, began to spread like wildfire within law enforcement circles in the greater Boston area. The flyer stated that the Boston Police Department is, “Accepting applications to hire full time experienced civil service police officers through the lateral transfer process”. According to a Boston Police spokesperson we spoke with, they strongly refuted the flyer, claiming that the Department has not made any official change to their policy regarding hiring at this time however numerous high level sources within the Department tell another story.
WCVB
Nuclear watchdog group raises concerns over concrete cracks at New Hampshire plant
SEABROOK, N.H. — A nuclear watchdog group is voicing concerns over cracks in cement at the Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant in New Hampshire. The nuclear watchdog group C-10 Research and Education Foundation has petitioned the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to take more steps to ensure the safety of cracks in cement at the Seabrook plant.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Greystar Celebrates The Start Of Development At 1690 Revere Beach Parkway With Demolition Event
Everett, MA–Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing and commercial properties throughout the world, and locally in Greater Boston, held a ceremonial demolition event to mark the start of development at 1690 Revere Beach Parkway, the company’s newest residential project in Everett. 1690 Revere Beach Parkway is a two-phase, 741-unit residential development in Everett’s fast-growing Commercial Triangle district.
