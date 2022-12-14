Read full article on original website
Convicted of a quadruple homicide in 2017 and charges were dismissed. He shouldn’t have been staying in that area. Victims family members probably got him
Spree of vehicle break-ins has Eastern Carolina police department urging holiday safety
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - The Roanoke Rapids Police Department says it has responded to several car break-ins and stolen vehicles over the last few days. It says the crimes have happened in the areas of the 1900 block of Julian Allsbrook, 1200 block of Charlotte St., River Rd., and in the area of the 800 block of Allen Ave.
North Carolina troopers find 2 abducted children in Orange County, arrest suspect
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on Monday located two missing children, according to an NCSHP news release. Around 1:13 p.m., North Carolina troopers were told by the Rock Hill Police Department that a 5-year-old was abducted from Rock Hill, South Carolina. The person accused of abducting the […]
2 women wanted in dine-and-dash at Applebee’s in Rocky Mount, police say
Rocky Mount police said the women were eating at Applebee's at 1120 N Wesleyan Blvd.
WITN
Man arrested after deadly shooting in Edgecombe County
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is dead and another behind bars after a shooting over the weekend in Edgecombe County. Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Jones was arrested Sunday after deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 40 block of Daisey Carney Road in Tarboro.
cbs17
Victim in Edgecombe County killing was shot during a dispute with suspect, sheriff’s office says
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim in a Sunday killing on Daisey Carney Lane has been identified, deputies said Monday. Edgecombe County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a disturbance call around 6 p.m., according to a news release. At the scene, they found 47-year-old Christopher Deon Powell, of...
4 sought after theft at North Carolina Ulta Beauty store, police say
Rocky Mount police released the photos on this week after a theft from Ulta Beauty at 1472 Jeffreys Road.
cbs17
Traffic stop in Granville County leads to gun charges for 2 Durham felons, drug charge for 1 man
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop Friday night of a speeding vehicle led to guns and drugs charges for three Durham men, two of whom are felons. At 8:39 p.m., a Granville County Sheriff’s deputy saw a silver Infinity car traveling at a high rate of speed on N.C. 56 in Creedmoor, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle did not have any tail lights on and appeared not to have a license plate.
WRAL
Parents of missing NC 11-year-old arrested
The parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday for failure to report her missing, the Cornelius Police Department said in a news release. The parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday for failure to report her missing, the Cornelius Police...
WRAL Investigates Exclusive: High speed chase, arrest raises questions about use of force
WILSON COUNTY, N.C. — Following a tip, WRAL Investigates obtained dash camera videos from several North Carolina State Highway Patrol cruisers following a high-speed chase and high-intensity arrest back in October. The tipster questioned the use of force by troopers once the driver’s vehicle came to crashing stop.
WRAL
Excessive force or proper policing? WRAL Investigates examines exclusive police dashcam footage
Following a tip, WRAL Investigates obtained dash camera videos from several North Carolina State Highway Patrol cruisers following a high-speed chase and high-intensity arrest back in October. Following a tip, WRAL Investigates obtained dash camera videos from several North Carolina State Highway Patrol cruisers following a high-speed chase and high-intensity...
WRAL
Man charged with voluntary manslaughter after Edgecombe County death
PINETOPS, N.C. — The Edgecombe Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a homicide Sunday. Deputies responded to reports of a person shot at Daisey Carney Road in Tarboro. Deputies said once on scene they found a person dead. Deputies said Michael Jones was also on scene and taken into...
Police: Alcohol, speed contributed to fatal I-64 bus, truck crash
Alcohol and speed contributed to a fatal crash involving a bus carrying more than 20 people and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia last week, state police said.
NBC12
Henrico man charged with second-degree murder in connection to house fire, killing 2
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police and Fire are continuing their investigation into a house fire that left two people dead last week. On Dec. 15, just before 2:30 a.m., crews responded to a home on the 1800 block of Elkridge Lane - located off Mechanicsville Turnpike, for a reported fire.
'It's outrageous:' 16-year-old girl found shot in her car near Henderson playground
A 16-year-old girl is dead after Henderson police found her shot in a car on Saturday night. Police say they found Krystal Gray inside a silver Acura SUV, parked near a playground at the intersection of Montgomery and College Street around 7 p.m. Gray was taken to the hospital, where...
WITN
Tarboro man charged with four robberies in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a rash of armed robberies have been solved in one Eastern Carolina city. Antwane Smith, of Tarboro, has been charged with four armed robberies in Rocky Mount that have taken place since late November. Rocky Mount police say tips, along with criminal intelligence,...
WRAL
FBI, SBI search home of missing 11-year-old NC girl
The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius police say she was last seen at her home Nov. 23, but said her parents just reported her missing Thursday. The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius...
Brodnax, Virginia police chief dies from being hit by pickup truck
A police chief in Virginia has died after being hit by a vehicle. Thursday evening, Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey died after being hit by a pickup truck on Route 58 while removing a dead animal from the road. The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in...
