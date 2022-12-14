ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - The Roanoke Rapids Police Department says it has responded to several car break-ins and stolen vehicles over the last few days. It says the crimes have happened in the areas of the 1900 block of Julian Allsbrook, 1200 block of Charlotte St., River Rd., and in the area of the 800 block of Allen Ave.

ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO