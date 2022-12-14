Read full article on original website
18 people found stranded at sea after 5 days without food or water, Coast Guard says
The passengers included a 4-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl, officials said.
A man who spent 20 hours in the open ocean after going overboard on a cruise ship was only able to survive because a bunch of factors went 'perfectly,' coast guard rescuer says
"This is definitely the top end of the survival limit," Coast Guard Lt. Seth Gross told Insider of the man who went overboard a cruise ship.
Overboard Carnival passenger was seconds from death before rescue: Coast Guard
A US Coast Guard member who took part in the remarkable rescue of a passenger who fell off a Carnival cruise ship said the man was just seconds away from death — after floating alone for over 15 hours in the Gulf of Mexico. “He had no energy. He had nothing left to give,” Richard Hoefle, an aviation survival technician, told WWL-TV. “My best guess is that he had between a minute and 30 seconds left before we lost him completely.” Hoefle was on duty on Thanksgiving night when he received word that a passenger on the Carnival Valor had plunged into the...
Coast Guard: Norfolk-bound Ever Forward pilot was texting, making calls just before grounding of container ship
Inattention due to texting, making a series of phone calls and drafting an email was the root cause of the March grounding of a container ship that had been heading from Baltimore to Norfolk, the Coast Guard's investigation report said.
3 stowaways traveled 11 days on a ship's rudder, then rescued by coast guards
The Spanish Coast Guard rescued three stowaways who traveled on the rudder blade of an oil tanker that was at sea for 11 days from Nigeria to the Canary Islands. Now, two of the three people have been put back on the ship, to deport them, Reuters reported. Salvamento Maritimo,...
cruisefever.net
World’s Newest Cruise Ship Arrives in the U.S.
The world’s newest cruise ship, MSC Seascape, arrived in the U.S. and the vessel will be christened this week in New York City. After the cruise ship is named, it will head to the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, and sail week long cruises to the Caribbean. MSC...
WSVN-TV
Coast Guard crew stops 217 Haitian migrants on overloaded boat near Bahamas
(WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew cut short over 200 migrants’ journey to South Florida near the Bahamas. Officials said the crew of the USCG Cutter Escanaba stopped a 40-foot rustic boat in the vicinity of Dog Rocks, about 10 miles east of Anguilla Cay, at around 6 a.m., Wednesday.
Watch video of F-35 pilot ejecting after almost crash landing on the ground
A U.S. government pilot ejected from an F-35 fighter aircraft moments after the landing gear touched the ground, the Washington Post reported. A video clip of the incident, which occurred at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth in Texas, is now viral on social media. As seen...
Coast Guard diver on saving cruise passenger who went overboard
One of the Coast Guard officers who helped pull off a remarkable rescue of a man who fell off a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico says the man was close to death when he was pulled out of the water.
Carnival Cruise Ship Passenger Who Fell Overboard Details Battling Sharks and Jellyfish for 20 Hours
When James Michael Grimes stepped onto the Carnival Cruises that was headed for paradise, he had no idea how terrifying the experience would end up being. In a story that has now gone viral, James Michael Grimes faced unimaginable obstacles and terrifying circumstances after he fell off a cruise ship, falling into the deep ocean waters.
This Innovative 28-Foot Power Catamaran Can Dock Itself Like a Seasoned Captain
Alloy Boats is ready to take the stress out of yachting. The industry newcomer, which was cofounded by Brandon Cotter and Powell Kinne, has just unveiled a power catamaran that pairs electric propulsion with innovative autonomous software to simplify cruising on the high seas. The nifty new 28-footer can dock itself, navigate around other boats and beeline to any spot you point it to. The cat’s autonomous system essentially acts as co-captain to give you another set of eyes. Alloy says experienced yachtsmen will feel like they have an extra set of “expert hands,” while amateurs will gain a little more confidence...
Video Shows Cruise Ship Lifeboat Detach, Fall Overboard
A video shared online showed a lifeboat detach from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.
americanmilitarynews.com
1,000 boats rush to mine gold along Ayeyawady River: Local sources
Authorities could not have prevent around a thousand boats from mining gold illegally along the Ayeyawady River in Kachin State for nearly two years, according to local sources. Since political changes in Myanmar in 2021, the areas along the river from the Maykha and Malikha rivers to the confluence of...
Search and rescue operation launched after boat collision off Jersey
A major search and rescue operation has been launched after a ship collided with a fishing boat off the coast of Jersey.The incident happened at about 5.30am on Thursday at sea in St Ouen’s Bay.Jersey Coastguard says the ship, the Commodore Goodwill, collided with a local fishing vessel and it is believed the fishing vessel later sank.A spokesman for Jersey Coastguard added: “Coastguards called out the RNLI’s inshore and all-weather lifeboats and two French rescue helicopters, Guernsey’s RNLI all-weather lifeboat and a French naval fixed-wing aircraft.“A large number of local fishing vessels have also joined the search.“The Goodwill has now docked in Elizabeth Harbour and Jersey Coastguard are continuing to co-ordinate the response.”The RNLI has been contacted for more information. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
maritime-executive.com
19 Fall Overboard in Boat Mishap Involving U.S. Navy Hospital Ship
More than a dozen personnel were dumped into the water in a small boat mishap involving the hospital ship USNS Comfort, the U.S. Navy confirmed in a statement Tuesday. USNS Comfort arrived off Jeremie, Haiiti on Sunday for the final stop of a medical-assistance tour. The ship's medical crew was scheduled to provide care to local residents on the wharf throughout the week, including general care, pediatric care and dental and optometry services.
cruisefever.net
Icon of the Seas Will Have the Largest Cruise Ship Pool at Sea
On a recent sailing on Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas, I sat down with a group of media to talk to Jay Schneider, the cruise line’s Chief Product Innovation Officer, about Icon of the Seas. Icon of the Seas will debut in early 2024 and will be the largest cruise ship ever built.
maritime-executive.com
Canadian Coast Guard’s Historic Research Vessel Heads for Dismantling
After about six decades of service, Canada’s sole ocean research vessel that was decommissioned earlier this year due to age and mechanical failures is making its final voyage for dismantling. The Canadian Coast Guard announced it has awarded a $1.1 million contract to R.J. MacIsaac Construction to deconstruct and dispose CCGS Hudson in line with high environmental standards.
Pilot ejects from fighter jet in Texas in failed landing
A pilot safely ejected from a plane Thursday after a failed landing that was caught on video at a North Texas military base, officials said. The Marine Corps variant of a fighter jet, known as a F-35B, took a nose dive and spiraled after its wheels briefly touched down on the shared runway at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth. Video taken by people who were watching the plane come in show it slowly descending in a straight line as smoke appears in the rear of the aircraft before the nose digs into the runway and...
Search for missing fishermen off Jersey coast to be called off at sunset
A search and rescue operation off the coast of Jersey for three missing fishermen is to be called off at sunset.L’Ecume II – an 18-metre wooden fishing vessel – sunk five miles west of Jersey after colliding with the freight ship Commodore Goodwill at 5.30am on Thursday.The fishing boat was crewed by a captain, who has been named in reports as Michael “Mick” Michieli, and two other crew members, all of whom are still missing.The vessel sunk in approximately 40 metres of water, which is too deep for divers to search without specialist equipment, the Jersey Coastguard said.The coastguard has...
Search for sunken Jersey fishing boat with three onboard is suspended overnight
A major search operation off the coast of Jersey for a sunken fishing vessel which had three people on board has been suspended overnight.A captain and two crew members were on the Jersey fishing boat when it collided with the Commodore Goodwill ship just after 5.30am on Thursday.Specialist diving resources were required to help in the search-and-rescue effort after the boat sank in around 40-metre deep water, Jersey’s Harbourmaster Bill Sadler said.1 of 2: Jersey Coastguard is suspending overnight the search and rescue operation on the west coast of Jersey. Search and rescue services will regroup before first light tomorrow to...
