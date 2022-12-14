A US Coast Guard member who took part in the remarkable rescue of a passenger who fell off a Carnival cruise ship said the man was just seconds away from death — after floating alone for over 15 hours in the Gulf of Mexico. “He had no energy. He had nothing left to give,” Richard Hoefle, an aviation survival technician, told WWL-TV. “My best guess is that he had between a minute and 30 seconds left before we lost him completely.” Hoefle was on duty on Thanksgiving night when he received word that a passenger on the Carnival Valor had plunged into the...

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO