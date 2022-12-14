WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Two men and one woman have died following a crash that involved a passenger bus carrying more than 20 people and a tractor trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia, state police said in a news release on Friday. The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. near Williamsburg, and prompted the National Transportation Safety Board to send 10 investigators to conduct a safety investigation in cooperation with state police, the agency tweeted late Friday afternoon. Both vehicles were traveling in eastbound lanes toward Norfolk when the “passenger bus merged into the tractor trailer’s path” and the “vehicles collided,” state police said. Three of the 23 bus passengers died at the scene, state police said. The driver and the remaining passengers were taken to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

WILLIAMSBURG, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO