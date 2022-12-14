Read full article on original website
Related
Investigation: Sheriff Hutchinson engaged in racist, sexist and bullying behavior in workplace
Content warning: This report contains disturbing content, including racist and sexist comments as well as homophobic slurs and body shaming.MINNEAPOLIS -- An investigation into Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson found he engaged in racist, sexist, retaliatory and bullying behavior in the workplace for over two years.The independent investigation, conducted by Amy Kern & Associates, began after the Hennepin County Administration received a report that Hutchinson had been hostile towards Sheriff's Office personnel during an April 19 meeting. The initial report claimed he threatened retaliation against staff members who reported concerns about improper time keeping.RELATED: Hennepin County Board censures Sheriff David HutchinsonOn...
FBI and North Carolina authorities issue ‘active warrants’ for suspects in Moore County substation attack
The FBI and North Carolina sheriff deputies have issued “active warrants” for suspects in an attack on Moore County substations that left 45,000 residents without power, according to reports.The Moore County Sheriff’s Office told WRAL that multiple search warrants had been issued in relation to a targeted gunfire assault on two power grids overnight on Saturday.The FBI has also been granted a federal order to obtain cell phone records to identify anyone who was near the two substations, according to WRAL.“If we would have found them easily, we would have had someone under arrest by now,” a Moore County...
Tennessee officers won't face charges for violent arrest
A district attorney says a grand jury has declined to indict police officers after an investigation by Tennessee's state police agency into the violent arrest of a Black man for alleged traffic violations
3 dead following crash between bus and truck in Virginia
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Two men and one woman have died following a crash that involved a passenger bus carrying more than 20 people and a tractor trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia, state police said in a news release on Friday. The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. near Williamsburg, and prompted the National Transportation Safety Board to send 10 investigators to conduct a safety investigation in cooperation with state police, the agency tweeted late Friday afternoon. Both vehicles were traveling in eastbound lanes toward Norfolk when the “passenger bus merged into the tractor trailer’s path” and the “vehicles collided,” state police said. Three of the 23 bus passengers died at the scene, state police said. The driver and the remaining passengers were taken to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.
