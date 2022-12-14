Read full article on original website
Ga. nonprofit gets $215,000 to improve children’s education
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Reach Out and Read has announced a $215,000 two-year grant from CareSource to improve health, equity, and education outcomes for young children and their families in Georgia. The nonprofit has six local program sites that offer books to children during health visits. BY THE NUMBERS. In...
Pinning ceremony held for Augusta University nursing grads
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve told you about the nursing shortages on both sides of the river and how it’s affecting everything from your care at hospitals to older patients’ care at assisted living facilities. Friday was a step in the right direction. Nearly 140 nursing students...
Augusta student honored in video contest for message to younger self
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A senior at John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School has been recognized by the Georgia School Boards Association in the 2022 Student Video Contest. Out of 37 submissions from across the state, Denzel Howard received an honorable mention for his video, “Enjoy Life – Dear Younger Me.”
Augusta University students upset about living conditions
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Students at Augusta University have complained about mold in the bathroom and mice in the kitchen. An ongoing issue since June of 2022. Several students who live at Augusta University, Oak Hall have reported mold and mice in their dorm rooms. "Multiple students...over 20 have been...
Augusta University nursing graduates participate in time honored ceremony
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- It’s the start of an important weekend for many students at Augusta University– graduation weekend. The commencement ceremonies are Saturday, but Friday is an important right of passage for graduates of the College of Nursing- the pinning ceremony for new nurses graduating from the program. The traditional ceremony signifies their transition from […]
Do You Say CSRA? Here Is Some History On The Name
I didn’t grow up in Augusta, but we lived close enough to watch the likes of Charlie Britt and Trooper Terry (Terry Sams). Because we could watch Augusta television stations, I was familiar with the CSRA name, but was always been curious to how the Central Savannah River Area name came to be.
CSRA Holly Jolly Christmas Van brightens the holiday season
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You may have noticed a Christmas display on wheels driving around town. The owner of CSRA Kayak Rentals strapped thousands of lights on his van to spread some holiday cheer. We caught up with the owner to ask why he started doing it. “Anywhere you go,...
Community comes together to gift thousands of kids for Christmas
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve reported our local Toys for Tots warehouses had fewer toys than they would have liked during the holiday season. We went to a local warehouse to see how the organization is hoping to make sure everyone gets a Christmas this year. The organization is...
New Savannah Rapids Park playground is now open for play
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The new playground at Savannah Rapids Park is now officially open. Park leaders say it was getting old and it was time for a replacement. Designers went with a nature theme to make sure it adds to the beauty of Savannah Rapids Park. We went out there to check it out.
Aiken presents 13th Hoofbeats and Christmas carols parade tomorrow
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s and in Georgia there are more than 150,000 people. Holidays can be so stressful for those caregivers, so giving them an appropriate gift can help ease that stress. A look at donations to the...
Augusta wants more oversight on trash service
Missing trash pickup generates a lot of complaints now the city is looking at filling three positions that will make sure the trash haulers are doing the job
Four-day workweek: The benefits and drawbacks for workers and employers
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A trend to shorten the work week is now expanding across the globe. Workers in Belgium are now entitled to a four-day workweek. And even one Upstate business says it’s part of the way they operate. Brandon Hull is a small engine mechanic at...
VA Augusta Health Care System hosting ‘PACT Act’ event
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Department of Veterans Affairs Augusta Health Care System is hosting “PACT Act” events to inform veterans about new health care and benefits. On Thursday, they will host one to inform veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors about the “PACT Act”. It...
Columbia County’s track record of enforcing alcohol ordinance
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re digging deeper into how Columbia County picks and chooses who they investigate for alcohol ordinance violations. It’s a topic people have been buzzing about since Stay Social Tap and Table lost their right to serve alcohol. New emails and documents show the same process the county took to investigate Stay Social may not be the same across the board.
FOX54 Mornings: What's new at Augusta Regional Airport?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - From local performances to flight schedule changes, Augusta Regional Airport is as busy as ever. Lauren Smith, assistant director of marketing and public relations, joined FOX54 Mornings to talk about all that is happening at the airport right now. Starting today, the airport has teamed up...
15 Richmond County schools make underperformance lists
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several local schools need some extra help improving student achievement, according to the Georgia Department of Education. Meanwhile, some other schools have moved off the list for help. States are required to identify schools in need of additional support. In Georgia, these schools are on lists...
Young sisters from Aiken helping feed their community
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pair of young sisters are gaining national recognition for growing fruits and vegetables to help feed their community. We went to find out how their partnerships with organizations like Golden Harvest and other food banks are helping change lives. For 7-year-old Eva and 12-year-old Norah...
Where to go for the best holiday light displays in the CSRA
Here's a list of some of the best holiday light displays you can see today in the CSRA.
Augusta Boxing Club spreads holiday cheer with clothing giveaway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Boxing Club is working to spread some Christmas cheer. After receiving a grant from Walmart, the boxing club unloaded a truckload full of clothes and shoes to give back to their community. After posting to social media that the club was giving away items,...
Rent, utility bills driving up cost of living in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It feels like everything is more expensive, including the cost of living. Rent and utility bills are all on the rise in Augusta. Unfortunately, the rising cost of living is pricing people out. But there is good news. We talked to a program offering assistance for...
