‘Under the Bridge’ Hulu Series With Riley Keough Casts Chloe Guidry, Izzy G, Ezra Faroque Khan (EXCLUSIVE)
The Hulu series adaptation of Rebecca Godfrey’s book “Under the Bridge” has added three series regulars to its cast, Variety has learned exclusively. Chloe Guidry, Izzy G, and Ezra Faroque Khan will all star in the series alongside previously announced lead Riley Keough, who will play Godfrey. Per the official logline, the series is “about the 1997 true story of fourteen-year-old Reena Virk who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Godfrey takes us into the hidden world of the seven teenage girls and a boy accused of the savage murder, revealing startling truths about the...
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
US News and World Report
'Harry & Meghan' Documentary Ranks as Netflix's Biggest Documentary Debut
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Netflix Inc's documentary series about Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan racked up more viewing time on the streaming service than any other documentary during its first week, the company said on Tuesday. The first three episodes of "Harry & Meghan" recorded 81.55 million viewing...
Popculture
'Law & Order: SVU' Showrunner David Graziano Accused of Misconduct
David Graziano, the newest Law & Order: Special Victims Unit showrunner, is facing multiple allegations of bullying, "toxic" behavior, and other forms of misconduct, The Los Angeles Times reported Thursday. A former script supervisor on the show quit within a month of Graziano's hiring, urging other women to think twice before working for him. A script coordinator who worked with him on a previous project called him "super toxic." Graziano admitted he is a "difficult person" to work with, but denied allegations of making inappropriate comments.
ABC Cancels ‘Avalon’ Starring Neve Campbell Despite Series Order
ABC has decided to cancel Avalon starring Neve Campbell, despite its prior straight-to-series order. The series, based on a short story by Michael Connelly (whose works have inspired Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer), was set to star Campbell as L.A. Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy, who heads up a small office on Catalina Island.
The best family movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime
What does Amazon Prime Video offer that the whole family can watch? Here are 15 recommendations.
Digital Trends
Where to watch Tulsa King online: How to stream the Sylvester Stallone series
If you watch dramas on the Paramount Network or Paramount+, chances are that Taylor Sheridan created the series. Since 2018, Sheridan created Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, 1883 and 1923, with the last premiering on December 18. Sheridan’s success is nearly unmatched as the popularity of his shows continues to increase, with Yellowstone becoming the most-watched show on cable. Sheridan’s latest venture, Tulsa King, is another massive hit as the premiere became cable’s highest-rated series of 2022.
Fremantle, Carnivalesque Films Partner On Doc ‘Kim’s Video’; Film Directed By David Redmon And Ashley Sabin Set For Sundance 2023 Bow
Fremantle and Carnivalesque Films have announced their partnership on Kim’s Video, a new feature documentary unearthing the stranger-than-fiction story of the legendary NYC video rental store Kim’s Video Collection, which will world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, as announced earlier today, screening as the opening day film of the NEXT section. The film directed by award-winners David Redmon and Ashley Sabin (Girl Model) follows modern-day cinephile and filmmaker, Redmon, on a quixotic quest to track down the whereabouts of the massive video collection of the now-defunct Kim’s Video, an iconic shop that once housed more than 55,000 beloved and...
A.V. Club
Anna Kendrick experiences a girl's trip from hell in the Alice, Darling trailer
Academy Award-nominated actor Anna Kendrick (Up In The Air) is stepping back into the world of thrillers. While her role as a mommy blogger turned naive detective in A Simple Favor tiptoed on the edge of dark comedy, Kendrick’s next film in the genre pushes her into the suffocating reality of a woman in an abusive relationship, as shown in Lionsgate’s first trailer for Alice, Darling, per Variety.
Digital Trends
Ghostface heads to New York City in Scream VI teaser trailer
If there’s one thing the Scream franchise has taught, it’s that Ghostface will live on. Even if one person dies in the costume, someone else will inevitably take up the mantle and become a killer. In the teaser trailer for Scream VI, Ghostface has found a new place to terrorize: New York City.
NAACP-CBS Studios Venture Sells Dramas ‘For Justice’ & ‘The Pact’ To CBS
EXCLUSIVE: The NAACP production venture with CBS Studios has set up two more drama projects at CBS in its second broadcast development cycle, For Justice, from writers Sallie Patrick and Garen Thomas, which is based on the life of former NYPD Detective Katrina Brownlee; and The Pact, from writer Marcus Dalzine. They join Carver Law, from writer Aaron Carew and executive producer Martin Lawrence, which also was recently sold to CBS for development. The trio of projects span the three classic network drama genres, a cop (For Justice), medical (The Pact) and legal (Carver Law) show. The venture’s President, Sheila Ducksworth,...
Popculture
Issa Rae's HBO Max Show Canceled
Issa Rae's foray into reality television came as an executive producer and not a star of the show. Sweet Life: Los Angeles appeared on the streaming service as an HBO Max Original. After two seasons, Deadline reports it's been cancelled, with no plans to return for a third season. The show follows a group of 20-somethings in various careers in lifestyle and entertainment as they navigate business, love, and friendships living in South Los Angeles. The transition into the next phase of adulthood and the oftentimes chaotic elements that come with it was heavily explored. The show chronicled the lives of Black cast members all connected through the L.A. social scene.
BMF season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the drama series
BMF season 2 kicks off 2023 in style with new cast addition Mo’Nique. Here’s everything we know about the new episodes.
Collider
‘Ariyippu’ Trailer Reveals Kunchako Boban’s Acclaimed Neo-Realist Drama
After playing in competition at the Locarno Film Festival, the Indian Malayalam language film Ariyippu (Declaration) has found a home on Netflix. The streamer debuted the first trailer for the film, directed by Mahesh Narayanan and starring Kunchako Boban, on Wednesday. It’s a bit of a departure for the streamer,...
Jake Gyllenhaal's first major TV role will be an Apple TV Plus series from Big Little Lies creator and JJ Abrams
He'll star in crime thriller Presumed Innocent
Digital Trends
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is eyeing a fall 2023 release date
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has a new release window. According to a new PlayStation Blog post, the upcoming superhero game will launch sometime in 2023. We haven’t heard much about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 since it was first announced with a teaser trailer. All we knew was that it would launch sometime in 2023. According to developer Insomniac, we now know it’ll launch in time for the holidays, barring delays.
From Troubled Teen to Executive Producer of Black Ink Franchise, Treiva Williams Turned Trauma Into Triumph
Oftentimes people get frustrated with their current job because they believe their skillset is not being used to their full potential. Treiva Williams’s career journey reminds freelancers, creatives, executives, and especially veterans that one door always opens another, and that administrative skills are indispensable no matter what industry you’re in.
Polygon
Disney just revived a character it lost the rights to in 1928
In celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary, the studio released a brand-new animated short featuring one of the company’s oldest and most frequently forgotten characters, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. If you’ve heard of Oswald, it might be because the character was featured in the 2010 game Epic Mickey. Walt...
Firefly Lane season 2 cast: who's who in the Netflix drama
Firefly Lane season 2 cast — a who's who guide to the drama series.
