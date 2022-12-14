ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Find the Ultimate Last-Minute Holiday Gifts at Macy’s

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KV7v3_0jiPAtZI00

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022--

Find the perfect last-minute presents this holiday season with a little help from Macy’s, the ultimate gifting destination. We know this time of year can be overwhelming and that’s why our curated Holiday Gift Finder makes shopping easy and efficient. Shoppers can find inspiration, value and the best brands that, “Give Love. Give Style,” for everyone on your list.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005792/en/

Shop last minute holiday gifts for everyone on your list (Photo: Business Wire)

From the spa enthusiast to the kitchen connoisseur to finding the perfect Secret Santa gift, Macy’s has unique and thoughtful items the entire family will love. Customers can shop comfortably from home, conveniently through the Macy’s mobile app, macys.com or in stores nationwide.

Toys

For the kids in the family or the Toys“R”Us kid at heart, Geoffrey’s Hot Toy List is the perfect place to explore this holiday season’s best last-minute selection. Customers can visit macys.com/hottoylist to browse the list and find inspiration for all ages.

Must-Have Toys

Very Merry Last-Minute Gifts

Let Macy’s put the joy in gift-giving for you this year. With inspiration across categories like toys, tech, fashion, beauty, fragrance, home and more, discover the season’s best assortment at macys.com/gifts.

Gifts Under $15

  • Royal Luxe Reversible Micromink to Faux-Sherpa Tie-Dye Throw, 50″ x 60″

Gifts Under $25

  • Godiva Holiday Ballotin Chocolate Gift Box, 19 Piece ($34 value)

Gifts Under $50

Gifts Under $100

  • NutriBullet Juicer Pro™

Luxe Gifts

Gift Cards

Need a perfect present for the person who has it all? Give the gift of unlimited choices with a Macy’s gift card and wrap up your holiday shopping. Online shoppers can also purchase digital gift cards for instant gratification.

Ease of Shopping

Macy’s is committed to delivering on time. Order online at macys.com by December 21 at 5:00 PM ET, for standard delivery by Christmas. Macy’s offers an array of pickup and payment options for customers who prefer to shop in-store. Take advantage of last chance shopping with our curbside pick-up, buy online and pick up in store by December 24 at 3:00 PM ET.

Select Macy’s stores are operating with extended store hours to accommodate holiday shopping. Stores will be open from 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. Stores will re-open on Monday, December 26 at 9 a.m. Hours vary by location, please visit macys.com/stores for more information.

Last-Minute Holiday Looks

Still searching for your last-minute festive look? Macy’s has a wide range of clothing and coats to keep you warm and stylish from head to toe for all your special occasions and family gatherings.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M), serves as the style source for generations of customers. With one of the nation’s largest e-commerce platforms powered by macys.com and mobile app, paired with a nationwide network of stores, Macy’s delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, offering great values in apparel, home, beauty, accessories and more. Macy’s gives customers even more ways to shop and own their style through an off-price assortment at Macy’s Backstage and at our highly curated and smaller store format, Market by Macy’s. Each year, Macy’s provides millions with unforgettable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® and helps our customers celebrate special moments, big and small. We’re guided by our purpose—to create a brighter future with bold representation—that empowers more voice, choice and ownership for our colleagues, customers and communities.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005792/en/

CONTACT: Macy’s External Communications

Erin Dougherty / Gillian Boyland

Communications@macys.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: JEWELRY OTHER RETAIL ONLINE RETAIL LUXURY DEPARTMENT STORES FOOD/BEVERAGE FASHION COSMETICS RETAIL TOYS HOME GOODS

SOURCE: Macy’s

PUB: 12/14/2022 11:55 AM/DISC: 12/14/2022 11:55 AM

Comments / 0

Related
Allrecipes.com

The 12 Best Holiday Deals at Costco This December

From throwing holiday parties and cookie swaps to buying hostess gifts and stocking stuffers, it seems the trips to the store never end in December. That's just another reason why we love Costco; it's a one-stop shop for all our holiday needs. And Costco seems to sense that everyone's looking to save where they can this year, or at least their latest drop of monthly deals suggests it.
CBS Miami

Best days to shop for deals during holiday season

MIAMI - The clock is ticking for holiday shoppers. If you missed out on those Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, experts say don't worry, it's not too late. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are known for blockbuster deals, but they may not be the best deals depending on what you are looking for, according to Kyle James with RatherBeShopping.com. "There's actually some days in December where you can actually get better deals than you can on Black Friday," he said. After tracking December deals for nearly two decades here's what he's found. On December 10th, expect...
GOBankingRates

8 Amazing Holiday Gifts To Buy at Costco

'Tis the season. You're looking for gifts for the family but feeling the effects of inflation. You have a Costco membership, and though you usually use it to stock up on six months' worth of toilet...
TheStreet

Retailers Are Cracking Down on Returns This Holiday Season

The holiday shopping season is chaotic enough without worrying about purchase returns. In 2022, however, the traditional retail return exchange won’t be as easy as it’s been in recent years. That’s due to the rising number of actual retail purchase returns, the staggering amount of money involved in...
SPY

6 Holiday Shopping Deals That Seem Too Good To Be True (But Are 100% Legit)

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. You didn’t wear out your credit card limit button during Black Friday and Cyber Week, did you? That’d be a real shame, because we did some browsing and found some brand-new, utterly incomprehensible deals at Walmart and on Amazon. And we’re not talking little stocking stuffers, either. Big brands like Ecovacs, Roomba, GE, and DeWalt have stepped up their sale game in ways that seem too good to be true. (We checked — they’re real!) Premium self-emptying robot vacuums for $300 and under,...
New York Post

Shop holiday gifts and more at the New York Post and Page Six store

You know who has the best gift ideas for the holidays? After Santa Claus himself, we like to think the New York Post does. After writing up gift guides galore this holiday season, there’s one more you need to check out and it comes straight from the source. This year, the New York Post and Page Six official merchandise store has their very own holiday collection, stocked with items for everyone on your list.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Aldi’s sell-out heated clothes airer will be back in stock on this date

Whether it’s using an electric blanket, portable heater or dehumidifier, owing to the soaring energy prices, we’re all searching for ways to keep costs down. And when it comes to doing the laundry, there’s one appliance you may need to invest in, it’s a heated clothes airer. While a tumble dryer can cost up to £1.55 an hour to operate (depending on the model), a heated airer is a far more energy-efficient way to dry your clothes, as it is likely to cost less than 40p an hour to run.With so many models on the market (and some on the...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
595K+
Post
636M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy