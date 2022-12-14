ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

thejoltnews.com

'Overwhelmed' nurses plead to county for help

With their eyes tearing and voices cracking, nurses appealed to the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) to ask for help and support for their hospitals’ staff shortage. Four nurses from Providence St. Peter Hospital and one from Providence Centralia Hospital addressed the board at a public meeting on Tuesday, December 13.
CENTRALIA, WA
rentonreporter.com

‘Stop The Bleed’ training and free kits are on the way to every Renton School

Katherine Bendickson is a registered nurse and the trauma program manager at Valley Medical Center in Renton and she’s on a mission to Stop The Bleed. After being approved for a grant from Central Region EMS & Trauma Care Council (CREMS) in September, Bendickson has partnered with Valley Medical and the Renton School District to bring free “Stop The Bleed” kits to every school in Renton. The program provides training on how to prevent blood loss from a deep cut or puncture wound.
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pierce County firefighter unexpectedly dies

A firefighter with Central Pierce Fire & Rescue unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, shocking the community and his family. John Garner died early Wednesday, Dec. 14 at his home, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue shared on Thursday. Garner served the communities of Pierce County and Ocean Shores in his career,...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Business owners moving on a year after destructive downtown Olympia fire

OLYMPIA, Wash. — While Olympia detectives and federal investigators have spent a year looking for who started a destructive downtown fire, Audrey Henley has moved on. The business she opened in early 2020 with her husband, Jimmi Davies, Revival Motors and Coffee Company, was one of several businesses destroyed in the Dec. 15, 2021 fire.
OLYMPIA, WA
KING 5

No more snow days for Seattle Public Schools as they turn to remote learning

SEATTLE — Snow days are now a thing of the past for Seattle Public Schools, at least for this school year. The district sent out a memo to parents this week saying snow days will now be remote instruction days. The memo stated that the decision was based off parent and staff requests to not extend the school year into July with makeup days. But some parents say they feel like their children were not considered in this decision.
SEATTLE, WA
rentonreporter.com

Audit finds that temp workers are owed $200,000 by King County

The King County Auditor’s Office released a report on Dec. 13, that found more than a third of employees eligible for back benefits – payments in lieu of benefits for temp workers – from King County had not been paid. The workers are owed an estimated $200k.
InvestigateWest

Local philanthropists donate $100,000 to support investigative reporting across the Pacific Northwest

With local newspapers continuing to cut reporters and democracy itself under threat, Seattle philanthropists Lisa Mennet and Paul Joseph Brown redoubled their financial support of InvestigateWest, citing the nonprofit’s expanding portfolio of change-making reporting. This year, InvestigateWest added three full-time reporters, four part-time senior editors, four new board members...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Community remembers Burien man tragically killed in hit-and-run

BURIEN, Wash. - A man who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run crash in Burien earlier this week was laid to rest on Thursday. Friends and family are mourning the loss of Omar Jamaludin, but what makes this case more painful is how long it took police to respond to the scene, and how his family likely won’t be able to make burial ceremony.
BURIEN, WA
KING 5

Card skimmer scams on the rise, DSHS says

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A disturbing trend is emerging across Washington: people are having their SNAP benefits stolen right out from under them. According to the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS), scammers attach card skimmers to point-of-sale machines and steal card numbers and other information from credit, debit, and EBT cards.
LYNNWOOD, WA
rentonreporter.com

Renton City Councilmember Kim-Khánh Văn earns Certificate of Municipal Leadership

Renton City Councilmember Kim-Khánh Văn has earned a Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities (AWC). AWC’s Certificate of Municipal Leadership program recognizes city and town elected officials for accomplishing training in five core areas:. Roles, responsibilities, and legal requirements. Public sector resource management.
RENTON, WA
KING 5

Multiple King County cities ramp up protections for tenants

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Several King County cities rolled out significant changes to landlord-tenant law in 2022, in some cases providing renters more protections as pandemic-prompted eviction moratoriums expired. Cities across the county offer a patchwork of policies, and some advocates such as the Stay Housed, Stay Healthy Coalition,...
KING COUNTY, WA
rentonreporter.com

King County Council names Upthegrove new Chair as part of annual reorganization

On Dec. 13, King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove was selected by his peers to become the new Chair of the Council as members approved their annual reorganization for leadership roles. “My priority will be to support and strengthen our democratic institutions and demonstrate that democracy can work,” Upthegrove said. “Our...
KING COUNTY, WA
Government Technology

Firefighting Foams Contaminating Drinking Water in WA

(TNS) - The water pumped from the ground here was once considered pure enough to mix with a little chlorine and then pipe directly to homes. Today, every gallon from two water district wells must first be flushed through six enormous tanks, each filled with 40,000 pounds of specially treated coal, to remove contaminants.
WASHINGTON STATE

