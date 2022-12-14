Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Traffic Advisory for the Week of 12/19/2022 – 12/23/2022
EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of December 19 – December 23, 2022. There will be no work on the state highway system on Thursday and Friday due...
2 plead no contest in fatal shooting at Rosamond apartment
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and his girlfriend to an accessory charge in a deadly shooting that occurred last year in Rosamond. Demond Anderson, 30, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in exchange for the dismissal of first-degree murder and gun assault charges in the death of […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
RMES help music students take trip to Hawaii
Recently, RMES presented the music students at Burroughs High School with a donation for $5,000 to help support their trip to Hawaii. From left: Kimm Washburn (RMES board member), BHS music students and BHS Band Director Brian Cosner were on hand for the donation. Anyone wishing to help contribute to...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Gorman to officially join council Wednesday
In its final meeting of the year, the Ridgecrest City Council will certify the Nov. 8 election results. The item is on the consent calendar, which means it must be pulled in order to be discussed. According to Kern County election results certified Dec. 8, Eric Bruen was re-elected to...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Christmas Tree Village raises $17k to support hospital programs
Christmas Tree Village lifted holiday spirits and raised support for the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital Foundation on Saturday. Nearly 200 members of the community came out to view, vote, and bid on the trees decorated by various RRH departments, businesses and service organizations. The “RRH Favorite” award went to a Beetlejuice-themed...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Winter Solstice event at the Maturango Museum
The winter solstice is just around the corner and the Maturango Museum is having a “Winter Solstice” event. This event takes place on the day of the winter solstice, Dec. 21, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. This day marks the beginning of winter and is the shortest day of the year.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burroughs students donate coats in nationwide movement, Rachel's Closet
Rachel Joy Scott, 13, will always be remembered as the first student killed at Columbine High School during the massacre took place on April 20, 1999, in Colorado. To keep her memory alive, the Friends of Rachel Club dedicated a small room at Goodrich Middle School where warm clothing was then donated and stored to ensure that every student had the clothing that they needed.
Judge orders 3 to stand trial in death of Rosamond woman
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people charged with murder in the death of a Rosamond woman have been ordered to stand trial following a preliminary hearing that took place over several days. Judge Kenneth C. Twisselman II on Thursday ruled there was enough evidence for Jaysean Davenport, Jahquan Davenport and Antone James to stand trial […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Hogg stepping down as REALMS CEO
Ridgecrest Elementary Academy for Language, Music, and Science Chief Executive Officer Miriam Hogg is stepping down from her position as CEO effective July 1, 2023. She has been with the school for 15 years. The REALMS Governing Board, at its meeting Tuesday, accepted her letter of resignation, which she read...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burroughs boys soccer draw with Warriors on the road
The Burroughs boys soccer team continued its three game road trip visiting Tehachapi on Wednesday, December 14th. The Burros left Tehachapi with a 2-2 draw after playing two overtime periods. Head Coach Scott Craft spoke on his team's performance. "The boys played a good game against a solid team that...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burros soccer fall to second half goals to Warriors
The Burroughs girls soccer team hosted Tehachapi on Wednesday, December 15th looking for a chance to halt a two game skid and start a winning streak. After 80 minutes, the Burros lost to the Warriors 3-0. Head Coach Kelly Blake spoke on her team's performance. "Overall, I thought that Tehachapi...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burros basketball hold off Warriors in ugly home win
The Burroughs boys basketball team returned to its own gym on Wednesday night to host Tehachapi in the back end of back to back games. The Burros overcame an ugly start to defeat the Warriors 75-54 and improve to 6-2 on the season. Head Coach Dr. Will Artis spoke on his team's performance in the win.
