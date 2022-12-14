ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox7austin.com

Roughly $1.3 million stolen in jugging incidents this year in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Violent jugging incidents have been caught on camera this year in Austin. Most recently, during a jugging on Saturday, Dec. 10, a man was attacked at a convenience store after leaving a bank in North Austin. "The suspects punched the victim at least three times in the...
fox7austin.com

Lakeway police looking for vehicle suspected in bank jugging theft

LAKEWAY, Texas - The Lakeway Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle suspected in a bank jugging incident. LPD says that on Dec. 14 just before 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported theft on Tempranillo Drive in Lakeway. The victim told police he had gone inside a Bee Cave Wells Fargo to make a withdrawal, then went to his destination where he left the cash in the center console and got out of his vehicle.
newsradioklbj.com

Task Force Nabs Man Wanted in South Austin Murder

An arrest has been made in connection to a murder in far South Austin early last week. The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Peter Lucio on December 14, 2022. He is charged with the murder of Michael Seibert. According to the Austin Police Department, Siebert was found shot in...
fox7austin.com

Austin police looking for man who robbed Home Depot

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are hoping you can help them identify the suspect in the robbery of a South Austin Home Depot. It happened around 5:41 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 at the store on I-35 near Ben White Blvd. Investigators say as soon as the man walked into...
