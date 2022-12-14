LAKEWAY, Texas - The Lakeway Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle suspected in a bank jugging incident. LPD says that on Dec. 14 just before 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported theft on Tempranillo Drive in Lakeway. The victim told police he had gone inside a Bee Cave Wells Fargo to make a withdrawal, then went to his destination where he left the cash in the center console and got out of his vehicle.

LAKEWAY, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO