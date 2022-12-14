Read full article on original website
5 Best Tamales Store In TexasWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
fox7austin.com
Roughly $1.3 million stolen in jugging incidents this year in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Violent jugging incidents have been caught on camera this year in Austin. Most recently, during a jugging on Saturday, Dec. 10, a man was attacked at a convenience store after leaving a bank in North Austin. "The suspects punched the victim at least three times in the...
Police identify victim in Dec. 12 north Austin homicide
The Austin Police Department on Friday in a news release identified the victim of a Dec. 12 homicide in north Austin.
fox7austin.com
Lakeway police looking for vehicle suspected in bank jugging theft
LAKEWAY, Texas - The Lakeway Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle suspected in a bank jugging incident. LPD says that on Dec. 14 just before 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported theft on Tempranillo Drive in Lakeway. The victim told police he had gone inside a Bee Cave Wells Fargo to make a withdrawal, then went to his destination where he left the cash in the center console and got out of his vehicle.
APD identify man who died from October southeast Austin stabbing
On Friday, the Austin Police Department said a man involved in an October stabbing died Dec. 10.
newsradioklbj.com
Task Force Nabs Man Wanted in South Austin Murder
An arrest has been made in connection to a murder in far South Austin early last week. The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Peter Lucio on December 14, 2022. He is charged with the murder of Michael Seibert. According to the Austin Police Department, Siebert was found shot in...
Police investigating fatal hit-and-run on Ben White service road
An unidentified person was hit was hit by a vehicle, and the driver of the vehicle did not stop to help, police said.
CBS Austin
Police say more than $1.3 million stolen in 'jugging' crimes around Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for three people connected to a violent ‘jugging’ in East Austin. Police say more than $1.3 million dollars have been stolen this year in "jugging" events. On Saturday, three men followed a person to a convenience store located off of East...
fox7austin.com
Porch pirate seen following delivery vehicles, stealing packages in Hays County
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - The Kyle Police Department is investigating after a man was seen following delivery vehicles and stealing packages from Hays County homes. According to officials, a man was seen on Dec. 10 following delivery vehicles through neighborhoods and stealing packages from porches. Multiple houses in Kyle and...
fox7austin.com
Police searching for 3 suspects involved in jugging robbery at South Austin gas station
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for three suspects who violently robbed a man at a South Austin gas station. Police said this incident was known as a "jugging" robbery. Police said on Dec. 12, around 10:25 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a robbery...
fox7austin.com
Austin police looking for man who robbed Home Depot
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are hoping you can help them identify the suspect in the robbery of a South Austin Home Depot. It happened around 5:41 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 at the store on I-35 near Ben White Blvd. Investigators say as soon as the man walked into...
fox7austin.com
Police investigating recent robberies in South Austin
Another major city crime APD has seen is jugging robberies. To this date, police reported 129 jugging robberies with nearly $1.3 million stolen.
Nationwide Report
1 Person Hospitalized In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Austin on Wednesday. The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of Ben White Boulevard at James Casey Street at around 2 a.m.
Man caught on video taking packages from front porches in Bastrop, deputies say
A man faces mail theft charges after deputies said he was caught on video stealing packages from front porches.
Police recover food trailer stolen from north Austin restaurant
Trinh Nguyen, the co-owner of Le Bleu restaurant on Research Blvd., said officers now have the bright green food trailer that someone took from a parking spot in front of her business. Details are not available yet about how police located the trailer or where they found it in Austin.
Semi-truck overturns on I-35 northbound in south Austin
Some lanes are affected on Interstate 35 northbound in south Austin after a semi-truck overturned Friday morning.
APD searching for suspect in east Austin bank robbery
Austin Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in east Austin in late November.
Nationwide Report
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Georgetown (Georgetown, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Georgetown on Thursday. The crash happened in the southbound lanes just south of State Highway 29 at around 7 a.m.
1 dead after being hit by vehicle on Montopolis Drive
Police said a woman was walking on the road when a vehicle hit her around 2:30 a.m. Friday. The driver did not stay on the scene.
Aggravated assault call in Blanco County leads to one person injured, another dead
AUSTIN, Texas — The Blanco County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) received an aggravated assault call on Monday that resulted in one person injured and another dead from being run over by a vehicle, a report states. On Dec. 12 at 11:30 a.m., BCSO received a 911 call regarding an aggravated...
fox7austin.com
Bastrop porch pirate caught on camera
A man was caught on a doorbell camera taking packages off a front porch on Mills Crossing Drive in Bastrop. (Credit: Bastrop County Sheriff's Office)
