Jalen Hurts responds to Micah Parsons comments as you would expect
By now, you’ve heard the news. Micah Parsons appeared on an episode of Von MIller’s Voncast. The topic turned to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and the MVP buzz that has surrounded him. There probably isn’t a Birds fan in the Delaware Valley or anywhere else in the United States that doesn’t know what he said.
Patriots HC Bill Belichick attempts to recruit veteran All-Pro WR
The New England Patriots continue to grind it out this season and find ways to win games. However, this doesn’t mean there aren’t glaring issues within the Patriots’ offense. Second-year QB Mac Jones appears to be struggling far more than most expected. Now, many believe the struggles stem from the lack of experience of our play-caller Matt Patricia, however, many also think the lack of talent to throw to is playing a factor in Jones’s digression.
Ty Law comments on Mac Jones “showing up” Patriots coaches
As the week continues and more reactions filter in regarding Mac Jones’ display of frustration on the field Monday night, a Patriots legend has thrown his hat into the ring, but not to criticize the young quarterback. Much of the coverage of Jones’ behavior over the last few weeks...
Full college football bowl schedule 2022: How to watch, live stream bowl games
Check out the full college football bowl schedule for 2022 with live stream information and more so you don’t miss a play. College football bowl season is finally here! After a fall filled with excitement and drama, the final act has arrived to close down another year. Whether it’s...
OBJ making Cowboys fans sweat with another cryptic tweet is tremendous theatre
OBJ posted a cryptic tweet quoting song lyrics, making Cowboys fans wonder if something has gone wrong with negotiations to land the free agent WR. Is Odell Beckham Jr. going to play for the Dallas Cowboys or not?. That’s the question that still doesn’t have a very clear answer even...
NHL discussing extending regular-season schedule to rejuvenate division rivalries
According to a report from Sportico, the NHL is looking for a way to rejuvenate division rivalries throughout the league and has discussed possibly extending its regular season schedule from 82 to 84 games. Nowadays, divisional opponents play one another only three or four times. Per the Sportico report, schedule...
2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Late season reshuffle at the top
With all the changes in the playoff picture and the postseason reshuffling from the top down, we are beginning to see some big changes in the NFL draft since my my last mock draft. Certain teams’ draft needs are becoming more apparent while other teams are getting healthier and finding another draft need.
