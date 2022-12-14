Read full article on original website
Kan. woman accused of shooting that sent woman to the hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest. Just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 4300 block of SW 15th Street in Topeka after reports of gunshots, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Moments later, police received the report of a shooting in the...
Two jailed on drug allegations after violent Kan. traffic stop
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a violent traffic stop. Just after 9a.m. Dec. 14, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near 134th and U.S. 75 Highway on a 2007 Kia Amanti for alleged license tag violations, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The passenger...
Criminal charges under consideration after threats of gun violence made at Kansas school
WAVERLY, KS (KSNT) – A local sheriff’s office responded to a threat of school violence on Tuesday. Coffey County Sheriff officers were called to an elementary school in Waverly after reports that one student verbally threatened to hurt other students. Investigators say students told officers a 12-year-old boy became angry and said he would use […]
Man who allegedly attacked woman with pool stick in Topeka identified by police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The suspect accused of an assault at a local business and an attempted carjacking in Topeka on Tuesday has been identified by law enforcement. The Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander told 27 News that the suspect has been identified as Zunzella McBride, 39. He is currently being held in the Shawnee County […]
WIBW
Coffey Co. Sheriff investigates student’s verbal threat at elementary school
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say a 12-year-old student could face charges for a a threat at his elementary school. The Coffey Co. Sheriff’s Office said it responded Monday to the elementary school in Waverly. They say a male student became angry during a verbal altercation, and stated he would harm several other students with a firearm. The Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured, and there was no physical contact reported during the fight.
KVOE
LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Bench warrant announced for attempted robbery suspect, offender registry suspect set for pretrial
A man accused of attempted aggravated robbery had his preliminary hearing delayed Thursday because he allegedly failed to appear at the hearing. A bench warrant was issued for Derek Hill. A new hearing date has not been listed on the state’s online court portal. Hill was charged with one...
Sheriff: Dead goats, calves thrown off Kansas bridge
MORRIS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating individuals allegedly disposing of baby calves and goats off of the Elm Creek Bridge on S 1400 Road just south of Helmick Road, approximately 7 miles southeast of Council Grove, according to a media release from the Morris County Sheriff. The crime...
Emporia police looking for driver who put body in car
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department is searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead. The EPD released more information related to their ongoing investigation at 12:25 p.m. on Friday. They reported that there was a dark colored SUV, possibly a Chevy Suburban, in the immediate area at the […]
WIBW
One arrested after leading Troopers on Shawnee Co. chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after he allegedly led KHP Troopers on a chase through Shawnee County. Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS that Matthew Scott Cusumano, 47, was arrested following a police chase in Shawnee Co. on Tuesday night, Dec. 13. Troopers said they attempted...
16-year-old Kansas boy dies after pickup, motorcycle crash
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash have identified the victim as Ethan Long, 16, of Olathe. Lenexa Police reported that just before 9p.m. Tuesday, pickup was on northbound Woodland Road and was making a left turn onto Falcon Ridge Drive. A motorcycle driven by Long was...
20 arrested, $8K in stolen property recovered in Kan. police operation
JOHNSON COUNTY—From Dec. 6-10, police conducted a special operation to combat retail thefts in Lenexa, according to a media release. This operation comprised personnel from our various units including the K9 Unit, Bike Unit, Directed Patrol Unit, Uniform Patrol, and Communications. These individuals worked to saturate the high-density shopping areas around W. 95th Street and Quivira.
koamnewsnow.com
Yates Center Police release information on Dec. 12 Bomb Threat
YATES CENTER, Kan. - The Woodson County Sheriff's Office says the Yates Center High School was evacuated on December 12 due to a bomb threat made by a self-identified student. The WCSO says they received a call from a subject claiming to be a student of YCHS who said they broke into the school via a window after being previously bullied.
KCTV 5
Disgraced former KCK detective Roger Golubski appears in federal court
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - On Wednesday, a former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective was back in federal court in Topeka for a hearing on eight federal charges he’s facing. Roger Golubski is one of four men charged in connection with sex trafficking at an apartment complex in KCK. Cecil...
Douglas County deputies recover car from Kansas River
A car possibly stolen out of Leavenworth, Kansas, was recovered from the Kansas River Wednesday morning.
‘Topeka don’t seem safe anymore’: Woman fends off man armed with pool stick during attempted carjacking
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is reporting that one suspect is in custody following a report of an assault at a local business and an attempted carjacking. TPD’s Watch Commander told 27 News that an incident was reported on Tuesday at a business located in the 1100 block of Southwest Wanamaker Road around […]
Topeka police car in crash en route to robbery
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people were transported to the hospital following a collision with a police car in Topeka on Monday evening. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers were responding to a report of a robbery in the 2900 block of S.E. California when the patrol car collided with another vehicle in the 2700 […]
KVOE
Morris County deputies asking for public’s help in illegal livestock disposal case
Morris County deputies are dealing with what they say is an illegal method of livestock disposal, and they are asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible. Deputies say there are individuals disposing of baby calves and goats by dumping them off the Elm Creek Bridge on South 1400 Road near Helmick Road, or about 10 miles west-southwest of Council Grove.
kggfradio.com
Traffic Stop Nets Drugs & Metal Knuckles
A Leroy man is arrested for drugs and carrying metal knuckles during a traffic stop in Chanute. Late last week 29-year-old Michael Williams of Leroy was stopped by an officer with the Chanute Police and after speaking with the persons involved Williams was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement, and the criminal carry of metal knuckles. The Neosho County Attorney’s office will review the arrest and consider final charges.
Emporia gazette.com
Law enforcement 'taking a beating', Emporia chief says
Emporia’s Police Chief says law enforcement “has been taking a beating” over the last few years, but he’s “proud” to see new officers willing to serve. Ed Owens gave the keynote speech Friday at a commencement ceremony for the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in Lawrence.
Kansas veteran must pay over $500k for defrauding VA, judge says
A Greeley, Kansas, man who was a U.S. Army veteran was sentenced by a judge after a federal jury convicted him of wire fraud and theft of government funds.
