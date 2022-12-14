ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, KS

Salina Post

Kan. woman accused of shooting that sent woman to the hospital

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest. Just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 4300 block of SW 15th Street in Topeka after reports of gunshots, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Moments later, police received the report of a shooting in the...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Coffey Co. Sheriff investigates student’s verbal threat at elementary school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say a 12-year-old student could face charges for a a threat at his elementary school. The Coffey Co. Sheriff’s Office said it responded Monday to the elementary school in Waverly. They say a male student became angry during a verbal altercation, and stated he would harm several other students with a firearm. The Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured, and there was no physical contact reported during the fight.
COFFEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff: Dead goats, calves thrown off Kansas bridge

MORRIS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating individuals allegedly disposing of baby calves and goats off of the Elm Creek Bridge on S 1400 Road just south of Helmick Road, approximately 7 miles southeast of Council Grove, according to a media release from the Morris County Sheriff. The crime...
MORRIS COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Emporia police looking for driver who put body in car

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department is searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead. The EPD released more information related to their ongoing investigation at 12:25 p.m. on Friday. They reported that there was a dark colored SUV, possibly a Chevy Suburban, in the immediate area at the […]
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

One arrested after leading Troopers on Shawnee Co. chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after he allegedly led KHP Troopers on a chase through Shawnee County. Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS that Matthew Scott Cusumano, 47, was arrested following a police chase in Shawnee Co. on Tuesday night, Dec. 13. Troopers said they attempted...
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

16-year-old Kansas boy dies after pickup, motorcycle crash

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash have identified the victim as Ethan Long, 16, of Olathe. Lenexa Police reported that just before 9p.m. Tuesday, pickup was on northbound Woodland Road and was making a left turn onto Falcon Ridge Drive. A motorcycle driven by Long was...
LENEXA, KS
Salina Post

20 arrested, $8K in stolen property recovered in Kan. police operation

JOHNSON COUNTY—From Dec. 6-10, police conducted a special operation to combat retail thefts in Lenexa, according to a media release. This operation comprised personnel from our various units including the K9 Unit, Bike Unit, Directed Patrol Unit, Uniform Patrol, and Communications. These individuals worked to saturate the high-density shopping areas around W. 95th Street and Quivira.
LENEXA, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Yates Center Police release information on Dec. 12 Bomb Threat

YATES CENTER, Kan. - The Woodson County Sheriff's Office says the Yates Center High School was evacuated on December 12 due to a bomb threat made by a self-identified student. The WCSO says they received a call from a subject claiming to be a student of YCHS who said they broke into the school via a window after being previously bullied.
YATES CENTER, KS
KSNT News

Topeka police car in crash en route to robbery

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people were transported to the hospital following a collision with a police car in Topeka on Monday evening. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers were responding to a report of a robbery in the 2900 block of S.E. California when the patrol car collided with another vehicle in the 2700 […]
TOPEKA, KS
kggfradio.com

Traffic Stop Nets Drugs & Metal Knuckles

A Leroy man is arrested for drugs and carrying metal knuckles during a traffic stop in Chanute. Late last week 29-year-old Michael Williams of Leroy was stopped by an officer with the Chanute Police and after speaking with the persons involved Williams was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement, and the criminal carry of metal knuckles. The Neosho County Attorney’s office will review the arrest and consider final charges.
CHANUTE, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Law enforcement 'taking a beating', Emporia chief says

Emporia’s Police Chief says law enforcement “has been taking a beating” over the last few years, but he’s “proud” to see new officers willing to serve. Ed Owens gave the keynote speech Friday at a commencement ceremony for the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in Lawrence.
EMPORIA, KS
