ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, OH

Mistrial declared in case of Clark Co. man accused of killing girlfriend

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eMbkV_0jiP8zFp00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A mistrial has been declared in the case against a Clark County man who is facing charges for the death of his girlfriend.

According to the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office, 49-year-old Noel Coles, Jr. is facing charges including murder for the death of his girlfriend 43-year-old Jacqueline Coles, who was found dead in her home on Weinland Drive in August 2021.

Husband of Springfield woman found dead indicted on murder charges

Clark County Regional Dispatch initially reported that someone called saying they were on the phone with Jacqueline when she suddenly screamed and the phone disconnected.

The preliminary autopsy report showed that she had been shot several times in the chest and back. The report also detailed several other injuries such as a deep cut to her forehead and bruises along her body.

Noel Coles appeared in court in December 2022, however, the defense counsel moved for a mistrial as new information was presented to the prosecutor’s office. The prosecutor did not object.

2 NEWS exclusive: Jackie Coles’ family discuss how they want her remembered

The new trial date has been set for Jan. 31, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WDTN

George Wagner IV sentenced to life without parole for murder of 8

 DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man convicted for his involvement in the deaths of eight people from another Ohio family received multiple life sentences on Monday, December 19. George Wagner IV was sentenced to eight life sentences, one for each charge of aggravated murder, the judge said. He also received additional years in prison for […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Troy police seek theft suspect after escape

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman fled from police at dangerous speeds after officers said she was a suspect in a theft incident. According to a post by the Troy Police Department, a woman reportedly stole one or more items on Sunday, Dec. 18. Later that day, officers found her vehicle in a residential neighborhood. […]
TROY, OH
WTHR

Body cam video shows IMPD officer’s drunk driving arrest in Ohio

INDIANAPOLIS — "I don't want to take you to jail tonight,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper J. Garner to an off-duty IMPD officer back in November. In the body cam video, you see the trooper talking to IMPD Sgt. Peter Fekkes, who is handcuffed and in the back of a police cruiser during a drunk driving stop.
FAIRBORN, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Greenville man sentenced for assault

TROY — A Greenville man was sentenced to 18 months in jail after reportedly assaulting a fellow inmate on Aug. 8, 2022 in the Miami County Correctional Facility. Destin Jenkins, 22, of Greenville, pled guilty on Nov. 9 to aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, and Judge Stacy M. Wall, of the Miami County Common Pleas Court, sentenced him to 18 months of jail time, which will be served concurrently with another sentencing from Shelby County.
GREENVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Troy police asking for help identifying theft, pursuit suspect

TROY — The Troy Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a suspect in a theft incident from Sunday. Following the theft incident, Troy officers later located the suspect’s vehicle in a residential area where she fled at a high rate of speed, a spokesperson for the police department said in a social media post.
TROY, OH
WDTN

Man accused of pointing gun at Ohio Walmart employees during robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for a man in connection with a robbery at a southside Walmart store. The man was seen leaving an emergency exit of a Walmart at the 3500 block of South High Street in the Far South neighborhood, according to a CPD incident report. The suspect was pushing […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe woman sentenced to prison in death of local man

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman who pled guilty to the death of a local man was sentenced to prison this week. The Guardian broke the story of a deal that had been reached in the case of Morgan Baxter. Morgan Baxter was indicted in January, charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, and failure to report a crime.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WLWT 5

Man indicted after fatal October stabbing in Hamilton

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A man has been charged in a months-long murder investigation in Hamilton. A Butler County grand jury indicted Toby Madden in the death of Rachelle Brewsaugh. Brewsaugh was found stabbed multiple times in her home on Parrish Avenue on Oct. 11. On Saturday, the grand...
HAMILTON, OH
WDTN

VIDEO: Suspect walks out of Ohio store with a cash register

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are seeking help in a theft which was caught on video surveillance that occurred in North Linden earlier this month. According to a social media post by the Columbus Division of Police, a suspect broke a storefront door with a concrete block, entered the business, an audio accessories store […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police searching for suspect in Walmart theft and assault

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio —– Authorities are on the lookout for a white male suspect who is believed to have fled south on Route 23 after committing a theft and assaulting a woman at the Walmart in Chillicothe. The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black coat and a black hat.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in Knox County house fire

CENTERBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a house fire in Centerburg, Knox County, Sunday morning. According to Chief Mark McCann with the Central Ohio Joint Fire District, the fire was reported at approximately 9:30 a.m. on the 3500 block of Long Road. McCann said the two people who died were the home’s […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

25-year-old dead after shooting in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus. Suleeman Abdi, of Columbus, was shot just after 9 p.m. inside an apartment on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive, where police said he was arguing with another man, according to a news release from the Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

38K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy