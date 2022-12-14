Mistrial declared in case of Clark Co. man accused of killing girlfriend

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A mistrial has been declared in the case against a Clark County man who is facing charges for the death of his girlfriend.

According to the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office, 49-year-old Noel Coles, Jr. is facing charges including murder for the death of his girlfriend 43-year-old Jacqueline Coles, who was found dead in her home on Weinland Drive in August 2021.

Clark County Regional Dispatch initially reported that someone called saying they were on the phone with Jacqueline when she suddenly screamed and the phone disconnected.

The preliminary autopsy report showed that she had been shot several times in the chest and back. The report also detailed several other injuries such as a deep cut to her forehead and bruises along her body.

Noel Coles appeared in court in December 2022, however, the defense counsel moved for a mistrial as new information was presented to the prosecutor’s office. The prosecutor did not object.

The new trial date has been set for Jan. 31, 2023.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.