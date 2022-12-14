ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandy Cornerback Headed to Hula Bowl All-Star Game

By Source Staff
Robertson County Source
 2 days ago
From VUCommodores.com

Former Vanderbilt Football cornerback Jeremy Lucien has accepted an invitation to play in the 77th Hula Bowl All-Star Game.

The game will be held in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, January 14. The annual contest moved to the mainland when it was resurrected in 2022 and is now played at the University of Central Florida’s UCF FBC Mortgage Stadium

Lucien played in all 12 games in his only year at Vanderbilt. He totaled 47 tackles on the year, including a Commodore-best eight against Ole Miss. He came to Vanderbilt following four years at UConn, where he made 28 tackles in 29 games for the Huskies.

Robertson County Source

Robertson County Source

Robertson County, TN
